What is Jonathan Majors' Net Worth?

Jonathan Majors is an American actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Jonathan Majors is known for his performances in such films as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods," "The Harder They Fall," "Creed III," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." He also starred in the HBO horror television series "Lovecraft Country," for which he earned an Emmy Award nomination. In 2023, Majors was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend Grace Jabbari, and was later convicted on two misdemeanor counts.

Early Life and Education

Jonathan Majors was born on September 7, 1989 in Lompoc, California. He spent his early childhood living with his mother, older sister, and younger brother on Vandenberg Air Force Base, due to his father's service in the US Air Force. The family later moved to Texas, living in such cities as Dallas, Georgetown, and Cedar Hill. In the lattermost city, Majors attended Cedar Hill High School. He then transferred to Duncanville High School, from which he graduated in 2008.

Majors had a troubled youth, having been arrested for shoplifting and suspended from school for fighting. He was also kicked out of his home at one point, and lived in his car while working two jobs. Majors ended up finding solace in mass entertainment, and was inspired to act after seeing Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight." He went on to attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and later the Yale School of Drama.

Film Career

In 2017, Majors made his big-screen debut in Scott Cooper's Western film "Hostiles," playing Corporal Henry Woodson. The next year, he was in two crime drama films: "White Boy Rick," in which he played Johnny 'Lil Man' Curry, and "Out of Blue," in which he played Duncan J. Reynolds. Majors had his breakout year in 2019, starting with his acclaimed performance as Mont Allen in Joe Talbot's "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. For his performance, Majors received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male. He next played insurgent Rafe Drummond in the science-fiction thriller "Captive State." After that, Majors appeared in the coming-of-age crime drama "Gully." His final film of 2019 was the boxing drama "Jungleland," in which he played a gangster named Pepper. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival before being released theatrically the following year.

In 2020, Majors starred alongside Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama "Da 5 Bloods." The following year, he earned strong reviews for his portrayal of cowboy Nat Love in the Western "The Harder They Fall," in which he once again acted alongside Delroy Lindo. In 2022, Majors portrayed another historical figure, US Navy officer Jesse Brown, in the Korean War film "Devotion." He starred opposite Glen Powell, who played Tom Hudner. Majors went on to have a big year in 2023, starring in three films. First, he played aspiring bodybuilder Killian Maddox in "Magazine Dreams," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Majors then appeared as the villainous Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel superhero film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Shortly after that, he starred opposite Michael B. Jordan in the boxing drama sequel "Creed III," playing Damian 'Diamond Dame' Anderson.

Television Career

Majors first appeared on television in the 2017 ABC miniseries "When We Rise," portraying gay activist Ken Jones. After focusing on film in the years after that, he returned to the small screen in 2020 to star as Korean War veteran Atticus 'Tic' Freeman in the HBO horror series "Lovecraft Country," based on the novel by Matt Ruff. Majors earned major critical acclaim for his work, and received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He went on to appear in the Disney+ Marvel series "Loki" from 2021 to 2023, playing different variants of the villain known as Kang the Conqueror. Also in 2021, Majors hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Domestic Assault and Arrest

In March of 2023, Majors was arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend, British dancer Grace Jabbari. A couple since the summer of 2021, they split up following this and other alleged domestic violence incidents. Majors was consequently arraigned in the New York City Criminal Court on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment. In response to the incident, the US Army suspended its recruitment commercials starring Majors. The actor was later dropped as a client by the companies Entertainment 360 and the Lede Company. In October, Majors's upcoming film "Magazine Dreams," which had premiered earlier in the year at Sundance, was pulled by Disney's Searchlight Pictures.

Trial and Conviction

Majors's assault trial commenced in late November of 2023. The next month, Majors was found guilty and convicted on two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. Following the conviction, he was dropped from his role as Kang the Conqueror in all future Marvel Studios projects.