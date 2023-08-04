Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Jan 31, 1947 (76 years old) Place of Birth: Washington, D.C. Gender: Male Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jonathan Banks' Net Worth

What is Jonathan Banks' Net Worth and Salary?

Jonathan Banks is an American actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Jonathan Banks is best known for his roles on the television crime drama series "Wiseguy" and "Breaking Bad," as well as the latter's spinoff "Better Call Saul." He also had a recurring role in the final NBC season of "Community," and has lent his voice to such animated series as "Skylanders Academy" and "A Tale Dark & Grimm." On the big screen, Banks has appeared in "Stir Crazy," "Beverly Hills Cop," "Mudbound," and "The Commuter," among many other films.

Better Call Saul Salary

In the last two seasons of "Better Call Saul", Jonathan Banks' salary was $100,000 per episode. That worked out to around $1 million per season.

Early Life and Education

Jonathan Banks was born on January 31, 1947 in Washington, DC to a civil servant father and a mother who taught at Indiana State University and served as a secretary in various federal government offices. He was raised in nearby Chillum Heights, Maryland. Banks attended Northwood High School in Silver Spring, and then went to Indiana University Bloomington.

Career Beginnings

Following his graduation from Indiana, Banks became a stage manager for a touring company of the musical "Hair," traveling to Australia and New Zealand. He subsequently moved to Los Angeles, California in 1974, where he continued working in theater.

Television Career

Banks began his screen-acting career in 1976 in the television film "The Macahans" and the television series "Barnaby Jones." He had many more credits the following year, including guest appearances on the shows "Family" and "Carter Country" and roles in the television films "Alexander: The Other Side of Dawn" and "The Night They Took Miss Beautiful." Banks closed out the decade with guest roles on "Lou Grant" and "The Waltons." In the early 1980s, he appeared in episodes of such shows as "Little House on the Prairie," "Best of the West," and "Hill Street Blues," and was in the television films "The Invisible Woman" and "Murder Me, Murder You." Banks also portrayed mobster Dutch Schultz in the miniseries "The Gangster Chronicles." In 1985, he starred as Commander Nuveen Kroll on the short-lived science-fiction series "Otherworld," and in 1987 had a recurring role on the primetime soap opera "Falcon Crest." It was in the latter year that Banks had his breakthrough, starring as FBI Special Agent Frank McPike on the CBS crime drama "Wiseguy." The series ran for four seasons through 1990, and earned Banks an Emmy Award nomination. After that show, he appeared in episodes of such series as "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "Matlock," "Walker, Texas Ranger," and "Due South." Later in the decade, Banks had a main role on the NBC sitcom "Fired Up" and a supporting role in the TNT television film "Dollar for the Dead."

Beginning the new millennium, Banks had guest roles on "Diagnosis: Murder" and "The Trouble with Normal." He went on to make appearances on "The District," "Alias," "Joan of Arcadia," "E-Ring," "Ghost Whisperer," and "Without a Trace," among other shows. From 2006 to 2007, Banks played Conrad Detweiler on the short-lived series "Day Break." That was followed by guest roles on such shows as "Dexter," "ER," "Shark," "Lie to Me," and "Castle." In 2009, Banks began playing PI and hitman Mike Ehrmantraut on the crime drama series "Breaking Bad," then in its second season. He continued in the role through the end of the series in 2013. For his work, Banks earned an Emmy Award nomination. He later reprised his role as Ehrmantraut on the "Breaking Bad" spinoff series "Better Call Saul," which ran from 2015 to 2022. For that show, Banks earned four more Emmy Award nominations. Among his other notable roles, he played Professor Buzz Hickey in the final NBC season of "Community," and portrayed former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper in the miniseries "The Comey Rule." Banks has also gravitated toward voice acting in more recent years. He has voiced characters on such animated shows as "Skylanders Academy," "Tangled: The Series," "F is for Family," and "A Tale Dark & Grimm."

Film Career

On the big screen, Banks made his debut with a brief part in the 1978 romantic war drama "Coming Home." Later that year, he had small parts in "The Cheap Detective" and "Who'll Stop the Rain." Kicking off the 1980s, Banks played Gunderson in the parody film "Airplane!" and Jack Graham in the prison buddy comedy "Stir Crazy." His subsequent credits included "Frances," "48 Hrs.," "Gremlins," "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension," and "Beverly Hills Cop." In 1986, Banks played Clyde Kepper in "Armed and Dangerous," and the following year played Isaac "Iceman" in the thriller "Cold Steel." His credits in the 1990s include the science-fiction film "Freejack," the action film "Boiling Point," the remake of "Flipper," and the dramedy "Foolish."

In the early 00s, Banks appeared in "Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles," "Proximity," "Dark Blue," and "R.S.V.P." After those, he played a landlord in the 2006 crime comedy "Puff, Puff, Pass" and a dentist in the 2007 buddy drama "Reign Over Me." Banks subsequently had roles in "Watercolor Postcards" and "Identity Thief." In 2014, he appeared in the action thriller "Bullet" and the comedies "Authors Anonymous" and "Horrible Bosses 2." Banks went on to play Harper in the 2016 action film "Term Life," and the antagonistic "Pappy" McAllan in the 2017 adaptation of the novel "Mudbound." In 2018, he was a commuter in the action thriller "The Commuter," Rick Dicker in the animated sequel "Incredibles 2," and Pepin of Herstal in the Dutch drama "Redbad." Banks next reprised his role as Mike Ehrmantraut in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," a sequel to the television series.

Personal Life

Banks wed his first wife, Marnie Fausch, in 1968. They had a daughter before divorcing in 1970. Two decades later, Banks married Gennera Cebian, with whom he has fraternal twins.

Malibu House

In 1990, Jonathan paid $1.185 million for a home in the Malibu hills. Today this home is worth at least $5 million, maybe closer to $6-7 million.