Jonathan Bailey Net Worth

What Is Jonathan Bailey's Net Worth?

Jonathan Bailey is an English actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Jonathan Bailey is best known for playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton on the Netflix series "Bridgerton" (2020–present) and Fiyero Tigelaar in the films "Wicked" (2024) and "Wicked: For Good" (2025). Bailey earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance as Tim Laughlin in the 2023 miniseries "Fellow Travelers." He has more than 50 acting credits to his name, including the films "St Trinian's" (2007), "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" (2007), "Testament of Youth" (2014), and "Jurassic World Rebirth" (2025) and the television series "Baddiel's Syndrome" (2001), "Off the Hook" (2009), "Campus" (2011), "Leonardo" (2011–2012), "Me and Mrs Jones" (2012), "Broadchurch" (2013–2015), "W1A" (2014–2017), and "Crashing" (2016). Jonathan has also appeared in numerous stage productions, winning a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for "Company" (2019) and receiving an Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination for Outstanding Newcomer for "South Downs" (2012). In 2025, he became the first openly gay man to be named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, and Time magazine included him on its list of "The World's Most Influential Rising Stars."

Early Life

Jonathan Bailey was born Jonathan Stuart Bailey on April 25, 1988, in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, England. He is the youngest child of audiologist Carole Bailey and Rowse Honey managing director Stuart Bailey. Jonathan has three older sisters, and he has described his youth as a "co-operative of four brilliant women and a dad who has an incredible work ethic." When he was five years old, Bailey decided that he wanted to become an actor after he saw a stage production of the musical "Oliver!" in London. He first appeared onstage in primary school, playing a raindrop in a production of "Noah's Ark." Jonathan attended Benson Primary School, which was associated with the Church of England, and he took ballet lessons at The Oratory School. He earned a music scholarship to the primary day school Magdalen College School, Oxford, where he played both the clarinet and the piano. When he was 15, Bailey signed with an agent after he had already booked several television roles, and he later decided to forgo drama school.

Career

Bailey made his TV debut in 1997, guest-starring on "Bramwell" and appearing in the TV movie "Bright Hair." In 1998, he co-starred with Kate Beckinsale in the Channel 4 movie "Alice Through the Looking Glass." In 2001, Jonathan had a main role as Josh on the Sky One sitcom "Baddiel's Syndrome," then he appeared in the TV movies "Ferrari" (2003) and "Walk Away and I Stumble" (2005) and guest-starred on "The Golden Hour" (2005), "Doctors" (2007), and "The Bill" (2008). His first feature film was 2004's "Five Children and It," and he followed it with 2007's "Permanent Vacation," "St Trinian's," and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age." In 2009, he starred as Danny Gordon on the BBC Three sitcom "Off the Hook." Next, Bailey guest-starred on "Lewis" (2010), "Pramface" (2012), "Some Girls" (2013) and "Doctor Who" (2014) and appeared in the films "Testament of Youth" (2014), "The Young Messiah" (2016), and "The Mercy" (2017). He played Flatpack on the Channel 4 sitcom "Campus" (2011), Leonardo da Vinci on the CBBC series "Leonardo" (2011–2012), Alfie on BBC One's "Me and Mrs Jones" (2012), and Tom Mason on the Disney Channel musical series "Groove High" (2012–2013). From 2013 to 2015, Jonathan starred as Olly Stevens on the ITV crime drama "Broadchurch" alongside David Tennant and Olivia Colman.

From 2014 to 2017, Bailey played Jack Patterson on the BBC Two comedy "W1A," and in 2016, he starred as Sam on the Channel 4 series "Crashing," which was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. That year he also had a recurring role as Edward on the Sky 1 drama "Hooten & the Lady," then he guest-starred on "Jack Ryan" in 2018. In 2020, Jonathan began playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton on the Netflix series "Bridgerton" which earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series in 2021. In 2023, he starred as Tim Laughlin in the Showtime miniseries "Fellow Travelers" alongside Matt Bomer and received a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance. In 2024, Bailey played Fiyero Tigelaar in the musical film "Wicked," which also stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. The film grossed $758.6 million at the box office and earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Jonathan reprised his role in 2025's "Wicked: For Good." Around this time, he also appeared in the film "Up the Catalogue" (2024), and he played Dr. Henry Loomis in "Jurassic World Rebirth" (2025), which brought in $868.8 million at the box office.

Personal Life

When Jonathan was in his early twenties, he privately came out as gay to his loved ones, but he didn't publicly come out until 2018. In a 2021 interview with The Standard, he stated, "I knew that I wanted to be visible about my sexuality, because in all the territories that Netflix goes out in, there might be a boy somewhere that goes, 'Wait, what?' Which is what I didn't have when I was young. All I know is that I'm happy to keep working really hard and if there are opportunities for representation, and to make that point, then that's something I'll always strive to do." Bailey enjoys cycling, mountaineering, and paddleboarding, and he has competed in triathlons and marathons. In 2018, he traveled to Nepal and hiked the Everest Base Camp. The following year, Jonathan took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge, which raised money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association's Scottish branch. In 2024, he participated in the Hackney Half Marathon to benefit Just Like Us, an LGBTQ+ youth charity. He raised £33,452 for the charity, which he has been a patron of since 2023. In 2024, Bailey founded his own charitable organization, The Shameless Fund, which is "raising cash through global brand collaborations to power up international, national and grassroots non-profits, to forge a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live authentically, love freely and thrive without the burdens of discrimination, oppression or shame."

Awards and Nominations

In 2024, Bailey received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Fellow Travelers." The miniseries also earned him a Critics Choice Award, a Satellite Award, a Gold Derby Award, a Dorian TV Award, and an Astra Television Award as well as an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination. For "Bridgerton," Jonathan won a Digital Spy Reader Award for Best Actor (Male) in 2022, and he received Gold Derby Award nominations for Drama Supporting Actor (2021) and Drama Guest Actor (2025), a National Television Award, UK, for Most Popular Drama Performance (2022), and a TV Choice Award UK for Best Actor (2022). The "Bridgerton" cast earned Actors Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2021 and 2025. Bailey also received an Actors Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "Wicked," and the film was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The role of Fiyero Tigelaar earned him a Queerty Award for Film Performance, an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance: Male, and an Astra Film Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and he shared a Gold Derby Award for Ensemble Cast, a BAM Award nomination for Best Cast, and a CinEuphoria Award nomination for Best Ensemble – International Competition with his co-stars. In 2025, Jonathan was honored with the We're Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year award at the Dorian Film Awards.