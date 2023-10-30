Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Mar 5, 1975 (48 years old) Place of Birth: San Diego Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Actor, Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jolene Blalock's Net Worth

What is Jolene Blalock's net worth and salary?

Jolene Blalock is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $30 million. It should be noted that a majority of her net worth is attributable to her husband Michael Rapino. They have been married since 2003 and Michael is the CEO of Live Nation. In 2017 alone Rapino earned $70 million in total compensation which was enough to make him one of the highest-paid executives in America. In 2017 he also signed a five-year contract that paid a base salary of $9 million.

Outside of her relationship with Rapino, Jolene is probably best known for starring as Commander T'Pol on the television series "Star Trek: Enterprise" from 2001 to 2005. Blalock has starred in the movies "Slow Burn," "Shadow Puppets," "Starship Troopers 3: Marauder," "Sinners and Saints," and "Sex Tape." She has also appeared in episodes of the TV series "Veronica's Closet," "Love Boat: The Next Wave," "D.C.," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "JAG," "Stargate SG-1," "CSI: Miami," "House," "10 Items or Less," and "Legend of the Seeker." Blalock won Saturn Awards in 2002 for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for "Enterprise" as well as a Cinescape Genre Face of the Future Award.

Early Life

Jolene Blalock was born on March 5, 1975 in San Diego, California. She was raised there with her three siblings and is of Scottish, Irish, and Mexican descent. While growing up, she often spent her free time surfing and developing various artistic skills. She became interested in modeling from a young age and ultimately chose to pursue her career in entertainment and modeling, rather than attending university.

Career

At the age of 17, Blalock left home in order to work as a model in Europe and Asia. By the late 1990s, she also became interested in acting and began appearing on television. In 1998, she appeared in an episode of "Veronica's Closet." The following year, she appeared in an episode of "Love Boat: The Next Wave." In 2000, she landed a number of television roles in episodes of "G vs E," "D.C.," "Jason and the Argonauts," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." The same year, she also appeared in the short film "Queen for a Day."

She continued modeling throughout this time and began appearing on the covers of various men's lifestyle magazines. She was twice featured in the "Maxim" "Girls of Maxim" gallery. In April 2002, she posed for the clothed fashion layout in "Playboy" magazine. In 2003, she was named the 10th sexiest woman in the world by "FHM" magazine.

In 2001, Blalock appeared in an episode of "JAG" and also appeared in "On the Edge" and the miniseries, "The Diamond Hunters." The same year, she also landed what would become her most prominent role when she was cast in "Star Trek: Enterprise" in the main character role of T'Pol. Her character is a Vulcan diplomat on Earth who is assigned to be an observer on the Enterprise. As the show progressed, she became the First Officer on the ship. She remained on the show from 2001 to 2005. In 2002, she won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work on the show. She was nominated for the same award again in 2003 and 2004. In May 2005, she appeared at FedCon XIV. In 2009, she appeared as a parody version of herself attending a "Star Trek" convention in an episode of "10 Items or Less." She also later joined the cast for a reunion in 2013. In 2021, she also appeared on the red carpet at the Star Trek Day event.

Between seasons of "Star Trek," Blalock appeared on a couple of episodes of "Stargate SG-1" from 2003 to 2004. In 2005, she was cast in the film "Slow Burn." The following year, she appeared in "I Dream of Murder," a television film. In 2007, she was cast in the film "Shadow puppets" as the character Kate Adams. In 2008, she appeared as Captain Lola Beck in "Starship Troopers 3: Marauder." The same year, she had a role in an episode of "CSI: Miami." In 2009, she appeared in an episode of "House."

Blalock was cast in the film "Sinners and Saints" as the character Stacy in 2010. The same year, she also appeared in two episodes of "Legend of the Seeker." She was cast as Sister Nicci. She appeared in the film "One Kine Day" as the character of CC in 2011. The following year, she appeared in the short film "Troubled Teen." In 2014, she appeared as the character Catalina in the film "Sex Tape" starring Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel. She also was cast in the film "Killing Frisco" that year. In 2017, Blalock appeared in the television film "A Man for Every Month" as the character Brenda.

Personal Life

Jolene Blalock married Michael Rapino, the CEO of Live Nation, in 2003. They met after he booked her for a beer commercial. Jolene actually proposed to Michael.

The two married on April 22, 2003 in Negril, Jamaica. During the early years of their relationship, Blalock lived in the United States while she was working on "Star Trek: Enterprise" while Rapino lived in England. The couple welcomed their first son in 2010. They had a second son in 2012 and a third son in 2014.

Together, the couple founded the Rapino Foundation. The organization helps people in various developing countries around the world. Blalock has a love of animals and is a dog fancier. She has appeared on the cover of the UK's "K9 Magazine."

Real Estate

In 2003, right around the time they married, Michael spent $2.8 million on a home in Los Angeles. Ten years later they sold the home for a shade over what they spend back in 2003. At the same time in 2013 they spent $14.75 million on a large two-parcel prpoperty in LA's Brentwood neighborhood. The resulting two-acre compound featured an 11,000 square foot main house and a 2,400 square foot second house. The seller of both lots was a financier named John Rocchio who is the co-founder of a private equity firm called Newstone Capital Partners. Rocchio spent around $11 million to acquire the two parcels in 2006. In March 2018, Jolene and Michael spent $11 million to acquire a fantastic home in Malibu, California through a trust. The 3,300 square foot beachfront property had been listed for $12 million. In total, the Rapino-Blalocks own at least $30 million worth of real estate alone.