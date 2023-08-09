Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: 1979 (44 years old) Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Actor, Pornographic actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Johnny Sins' Net Worth

What is Johnny Sins' Net Worth?

Johnny Sins is a pornographic actor, director, and YouTuber who has a net worth of $5 million. Johnny Sins is known for his shaved head and muscular build. He landed his first adult acting jobs by responding to Craigslist ads and eventually caught the eye of Brazzers. Between 2007 and 2019 he performed in more than one thousand scenes for Brazzers. In that same time period he appeared in roughly 2300 total scenes.

Among the most searched-for male porn actors online, he has received numerous honors, including the AVN Award for Favorite Male Porn Star in both 2017 and 2018. Out of nearly 40 adult award nominations, Johnny Sins has won 4 notable awards including most popular male performer as chosen by women and two AVN awards for adult star of the year. Sins has his own production company, and with fellow porn star and ex-wife Kissa launched the YouTube channel SinsTV in 2017.

In 2017 Johnny and then-wife Kissa Sins launched a YouTube channel called SinsTV. Their videos give sex advice while also following the couple's everyday lives. By May 2019 they had more than 1.1 million subscribers and 56 million total views. Some of their most popular videos have north of 5 million views a piece.

Early Life and Education

Johnny Sins, whose real name is Steven Wolfe, was born on New Year's Eve in 1978 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Growing up, he was very shy. For his higher education, he attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Career Beginnings

After graduating from college, Sins got a job doing construction six days a week. It was around this time that he noticed early signs of male pattern baldness, and decided to keep his head shaved. In 2006, Sins quit his job in construction and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a full-time career in the adult film industry.

Adult Film Career

Sins got his start in the porn industry doing gigs through Craigslist ads. He eventually joined the Canadian porn production company Brazzers, where he became one of the studio's biggest names. Sins went on to perform in over 2,000 pornographic videos, drawing recognition for his shaved head and muscular build. He was also slated, along with fellow porn star Eva Lovia, to star in the first adult film shot in space, but crowdfunding for the project on Indiegogo failed to come through. In 2020, Sins ceased making pornographic videos for major studios, but continued to produce content through his own self-titled production company.

Honors and Accolades

Sins has earned numerous honors for his work in the adult film industry. He received his first major award nomination in 2008, which was an AVN Award nomination for Best Couples Sex Scene – Video for the video "Fuck Club." The following year, Sins earned three AVN nominations: Best Male Newcomer, and Best Group Sex Scene and Best Three-Way Sex Scene for the video "Cheerleaders." He received another nomination for Best Three-Way Sex Scene in 2010 for "Cum-Spoiled Sluts." Three more nominations followed in 2011: Best Anal Sex Scene for "Big Butts Like it Big 6," Best Couples Sex Scene for "Performers of the Year 2010," and Unsung Male Performer of the Year. Sins was nominated for Unsung Male Performer of the Year again in 2012, as well as for Most Outrageous Sex Scene for "Introducing the Russo Twins." He finally won the AVN Award for Unsung Male Performer of the Year on his third consecutive nomination in 2013. Sins went on to win the AVN Award for Favorite Male Porn Star in both 2017 and 2018.

Among Sins' other honors are four XRCO Award nominations: for New Stud in 2009, Male Performer of the Year in 2014, and Unsung Swordsman of the Year in 2015 and 2017. He also received several XBIZ Award nominations, including four for Male Performer of the Year, and won one for Best Scene – Vignette Release in 2016 for the scene "Let's Play Doctor." Later, in 2018, Sins won the Pornhub Award for Most Popular Male Performer by Women. He went on to win the Pornhub Award for Best Dick (Fan Voting) in 2022.

YouTube

In early 2017, Sins and fellow porn star Kissa Sins, his wife at the time, launched the YouTube channel SinsTV. On the channel, they documented their day-to-day lives and offered sex advice to viewers. In the spring of 2018, a video on the channel of Sins trying a variety of Turkish snacks went viral and became the top YouTube video in Turkey. SinsTV has racked up over 97 million total views and around two million subscribers since its launch.

Personal Life

Sins was previously married to fellow porn star Kissa, from whom he separated in 2019. He resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.