Johnny Gilbert Net Worth

What is Johnny Gilbert's net worth and salary?

Johnny Gilbert is an American show business personality who has a net worth of $12 million. Johnny Gilbert started out as a nightclub singer and went on to become known for being the announcer and audience host on the television series Jeopardy!. Gilbert began serving as the announcer for Jeopardy! in 1984 and has been featured on more than 8,000 episodes. For over three decades, his distinctive and warm voice introduced the iconic phrase, "This…is…Jeopardy!"

In 2017 Johnny Gilbert earned the Guinness World record title for longest career as a game show announcer, for the same show consecutively.

Salary

Johnny Gilbert's salary as of this writing is $2 million per season. By comparison, at the time of his death Alex Trebek's salary was $18 million. Vanna White's Salary is $3 million and Pat Sajak's Salary is $15 million.

Early Life

John L. Gilbert III was born on July 13, 1924, in Newport News, Virginia. Growing up, Gilbert developed an interest in show business, and specifically in voice work. His pursuit of a career in this field began early, with him finding opportunities in local radio while still in his teens. Gilbert's natural talent and distinctive voice quickly set him apart, paving the way for his future success.

Early Career

Gilbert's early career was defined by his work in radio. During the 1940s and 1950s, he worked as a disc jockey and announcer for numerous radio stations. His success in radio transitioned to television in the late 1950s when he moved to Los Angeles. His work in television began as a booth announcer, but he soon found opportunities in hosting various game shows, including "Music Bingo," "Hollywood Calling," and "The Price is Right."

Jeopardy

In 1984, Gilbert was chosen as the announcer for the revived version of "Jeopardy!", a role that would define his career. His jovial and enthusiastic voice soon became inseparable from the show. Gilbert introduced each episode, contestants, and of course, the beloved host Alex Trebek. Despite being largely off-camera, Gilbert became one of the most recognized voices on television, an integral part of the "Jeopardy!" experience for millions of viewers. He has been with "Jeopardy!" for over 30 seasons, showcasing his unwavering dedication and commitment to the show.

Other Work

Apart from his work on "Jeopardy!" and other game shows, Gilbert has also ventured into acting. He lent his voice to several animated series, including "The Jetsons" and "The Flintstones." His rich voice-over career includes commercials for brands such as Lexus. In addition, he acted in numerous television series and made appearances in movies such as "Batman & Robin."

Personal Life

Off the camera, Gilbert leads a private life. He married Sharee Gilbert in 1989, and the couple resides in Encino, California. Gilbert has four children from previous marriages. He is known for his friendly and humble nature, beloved by his colleagues and those who know him personally. Despite his fame and success, Gilbert maintains a low-key presence, allowing his work to speak for itself.