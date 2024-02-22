Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $10 Million Birthdate: Aug 13, 1962 (61 years old) Birthplace: Boston Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor, Television Director, Voice Actor, Screenwriter, Film director Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare John Slattery's Net Worth

What Is John Slattery's Net Worth?

John Slattery is an American actor, director, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $10 million. John Slattery is best known for his Emmy-nominated performance as Roger Sterling on the critically-acclaimed AMC series "Mad Men" (2007–2015). Slattery has also played Graham Parker on "Under Cover" (1991), Al Kahn on "Homefront" (1991–1993), Dennis Martino on "Ed" (2001–2002), Peter Benedict on "Jack & Bobby" (2004–2005), Victor Lang on "Desperate Housewives" (2007), Charlie Baird on "Veep" (2016), Paul LeBlanc on "neXt" (2020), and Dr. Lyle Bettencourt on "The Good Fight" (2022). John has more than 80 acting credits to his name, including the films "Traffic" (2000), "The Station Agent" (2003), "Flags of our Fathers" (2006), "Reservation Road" (2007), "Iron Man 2" (2010), "Ted 2" (2015), "Spotlight" (2015), "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), "Churchill" (2017), and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), the miniseries "Mrs. America" (2020), and the television shows "Dirty Dozen: The Series" (1988), "Maggie" (1998–1999), "Will & Grace" (1999), "Judging Amy" (1999–2000), "K Street" (2003), "Arrested Development" (2013), and "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp" (2015).

Slattery wrote, directed, and produced the 2014 film "God's Pocket," and he directed Tina Fey and his "Mad Men" co-star Jon Hamm in the 2023 film "Maggie Moore(s)," which he also produced. He directed five episodes of "Mad Men" as well as three episodes of the Netflix series "Love" (2016–2017). John has performed on Broadway, appearing in productions of "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" (1993), "Betrayal" (2000), "Rabbit Hole" (2006), and "The Front Page" (2016). He lent his voice to the 2012 video game "Dishonored" and the TV shows "The Simpsons" (2011), "The Cleveland Show" (2011–2012), "Santa Inc." (2021), and "What If…?" (2023), and he has narrated audiobooks such as Don DeLillo's "Falling Man" (2007) and Stephen King's "Duma Key" (2008).

Early Life

John Slattery was born John Milton Slattery Jr. on August 13, 1962, in Boston, Massachusetts. He is the son of retired accountant Joan Slattery (née Mulhern) and leather merchant John "Jack" Slattery. John grew up in a Catholic household with five siblings, and during his youth, he dreamed of a career as a baseball player. Slattery attended Saint Sebastian's School, then he enrolled at The Catholic University of America, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1984.

Career

In 1988, John made his TV debut as Pvt. Dylan Leeds on "Dirty Dozen: The Series," then he guest-starred on "Tattinger's" (1989), "Father Dowling Mysteries" (1989), "The Young Riders" (1990), and "China Beach" (1991) and appeared in the TV movie "Before the Storm" (1991). He played Graham Parker on the 1991 ABC series "Under Cover" and in the 1992 TV movie of the same name, and from 1991 to 1993, he starred as Al Kahn on the ABC drama "Homefront." Slattery's first feature film was 1996's "City Hall," then he appeared in "Eraser" (1996), "Sleepers" (1996), "My Brother's War" (1997), "Red Meat" (1997), "Harvest" (1998), "The Naked Man" (1998), and "Where's Marlowe?" (1998). He guest-starred on "Ned and Stacey" (1995), "Feds" (1997), "Party of Five" (1998), "Becker" (1998), "Law & Order" (1998), "Will & Grace" (1999), and "Judging Amy" (1999–2000), and he portrayed Walter Mondale in the 1998 Emmy-winning miniseries "From the Earth to the Moon." From 1998 to 1999, John played Dr. Richard Meyers on the Lifetime series "Maggie."

Slattery appeared in the films "Traffic" (2000), "Bad Company" (2002), "The Station Agent" (2003), "Mona Lisa Smile" (2003), "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" (2004), "The Situation" (2006), "Flags of our Fathers" (2006), "Underdog" (2007), and "Reservation Road" (2007), and he co-starred with Tom Hanks, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julia Roberts, and Amy Adams in 2007's "Charlie Wilson's War," which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. John played Dennis Martino on NBC's "Ed" (2001–2002), Tommy Flannegan on HBO's "K Street" (2003), Peter Benedict on The WB's "Jack & Bobby" (2004–2005), and Victor Lang on ABC's "Desperate Housewives" (2007). From 2007 to 2015, John starred as Roger Sterling on AMC's "Mad Men," which aired 92 episodes over seven seasons. He earned four Primetime Emmy nominations for his performance, and the series won an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011 and a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama in 2008, 2009, and 2010.

Slattery played Howard Stark, the father of Tony Stark, in 2010's "Iron Man 2," 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," and he had a cameo as the character in 2015's "Ant-Man." He appeared in the films "The Adjustment Bureau" (2011), "Return" (2011), "In Our Nature" (2012), "Bluebird" (2013), "Ted 2" (2015), "Churchill" (2017), and "Confess, Fletch" (2022), and he starred as Ben Bradlee Jr. in 2015's "Spotlight," which won an Academy Award for Best Picture. John guest-starred on "30 Rock" (2010), "Arrested Development" (2013), "Documentary Now!" (2015), "The Romanoffs" (2018), "Modern Love" (2019), "Girls5eva" (2021), and "What We Do in the Shadows" (2023), and he played Claude Dumet on Netflix's "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp" in 2015 and Charlie Baird on HBO's "Veep" in 2016. In 2020, he appeared on the miniseries "Mrs. America," which received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Limited Series and was named one of the year's best shows by the American Film Institute. That year Slattery also starred as Paul LeBlanc on the Fox series "neXt." In 2022, he played Dr. Lyle Bettencourt in nine episodes of the Paramount+ legal drama "The Good Fight."

Personal Life

John married actress Talia Balsam in Hawaii on December 30, 1998, and they welcomed son Harry in 1999. Talia played the wife of John's character on "Mad Men," and she and Harry appeared with him on "Girls5eva." Balsam is the daughter of actors Joyce Van Patten and Martin Balsam, and she was previously married to George Clooney.

Awards and Nominations

Slattery received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Mad Men" in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011. The series also earned him a Gold Derby Award for Drama Supporting Actor (2011) and a nomination for Drama Supporting Actor of the Decade (2019), two Critics Choice Television Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (2011 and 2012), a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (2008), and Monte-Carlo TV Festival nomination for Outstanding Actor – Drama Series (2009). John received eight Online Film & Television Association Award nominations for the show, four for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (winning in 2008) and four for Best Direction in a Drama Series. The "Mad Men" cast earned Gold Derby Award nominations for Ensemble of the Year in 2008, 2009, and 2010 as well as six Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (winning in 2009 and 2010). Slattery also shared Screen Actors Guild Award ensemble nominations with his "Desperate Housewives" castmates in 2008 and his "Veep" co-stars in 2017, and the "Spotlight" cast won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 2016. The "Spotlight" cast also won the Robert Altman Award at the Independent Spirit Awards, a Gotham Independent Film Award for Ensemble Performance, and a Satellite Award for Best Cast in a Motion Picture.

In 2003, John received a Prism Award for Performance in a Comedy Series for "Ed." "God's Pocket" earned a Grand Jury Prize in the Dramatic category at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, and Slattery received a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Best Guest Actor/Actress in a Comedy Series for "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp" in 2016. He earned Online Film & Television Association Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture or Limited Series for "Mrs. America" in 2020 and Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for "Girls5eva" in 2021, and he shared a Pena de Prata nomination for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series with his "The Good Fight" co-stars in 2022. In 1998, he received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Play for a New York City Center production of "Three Days of Rain."