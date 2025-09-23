What is John Quiñones's net worth and salary?

John Quiñones is an American television journalist who has a net worth of $3 million. John Quiñones is best known as the longtime host of ABC's hidden-camera newsmagazine "What Would You Do?". Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has established himself as one of the most respected and recognizable figures in broadcast journalism. With a reputation for telling human-centered stories that spark national conversations, Quiñones has won multiple Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award for his work. He began his career at ABC News in the early 1980s and has reported for programs such as "20/20," "Nightline," and "Primetime Live," covering everything from natural disasters to political upheavals and human-interest stories around the globe. Beyond his investigative and documentary work, Quiñones is celebrated for breaking barriers as one of the first prominent Mexican American journalists in mainstream U.S. television news. His personal story of rising from poverty to national prominence has inspired countless viewers, and he has also authored books reflecting on his experiences and values.

Early Life

Juan Manuel Quiñones was born on May 23, 1952, in San Antonio, Texas, to a Mexican American family. He grew up in a Spanish-speaking household and spent part of his youth as a migrant farmworker, traveling with his family to harvest crops. Though his early life was marked by hardship, he developed a determination to pursue education as a path to a better future. Quiñones graduated from Brackenridge High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in speech communication from St. Mary's University in San Antonio. He later obtained a master's degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York City, a pivotal step that opened the door to his career in national broadcasting.

Career Beginnings

Quiñones started his professional career at KTRH Radio in Houston and later worked at KPRC-TV. His early work in local journalism allowed him to develop reporting skills and build a reputation as a versatile and hardworking journalist. In 1978, he moved to Chicago to join WBBM-TV, a CBS affiliate, where he covered significant stories that gained national attention. His reporting on the plight of undocumented immigrants crossing into the United States caught the eye of network executives and would later influence his career trajectory at ABC.

ABC News Career

Quiñones joined ABC News in 1982 as a general assignment correspondent. Over the years, he contributed to many of the network's flagship programs, including "20/20," "Good Morning America," "Nightline," and "World News Tonight." He covered wars in Central America, reported on the famine in Ethiopia, and investigated social justice issues in the United States. His work earned widespread acclaim, including Emmy Awards for his reporting on the U.S. invasion of Panama and the refugee crisis in El Salvador.

"What Would You Do?"

In 2008, Quiñones became the host of "What Would You Do?," a program that stages hidden-camera scenarios to test how everyday people react to moral dilemmas or social injustices. The show became a cultural phenomenon, drawing millions of viewers and sparking debates about ethics, prejudice, and human behavior. Quiñones's warm but probing interview style made him a natural fit for the format, and the show cemented his status as a household name.

Books and Legacy

In addition to his broadcast work, Quiñones has authored books such as "Heroes Among Us" and "What Would You Do?: Words of Wisdom About Doing the Right Thing." His personal journey, from migrant worker to national television journalist, has been a source of inspiration for young Latinos and others facing obstacles. Throughout his career, Quiñones has combined investigative rigor with empathy, leaving an indelible mark on American journalism.

Personal Life

From 1988 to 2009, John was married to Nancy Loftus. In 2010, he married Deanna White. He has three children.

Real Estate

In July 2017, John and Deanna bought a home in Keller, Texas. Texas does not disclose final sale prices of real estate, but immediately prior to the closing, the home was listed for $800,000. Today, the home is worth an estimated $1.5 million.