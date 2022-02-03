John O'Hurley Net Worth:

What Is John O'Hurley's Net Worth and Salary?

John O'Hurley is an American actor, author, host, and producer who has a net worth of $12 million. O'Hurley is probably most famous for playing Elaine Benes' boss, J. Peterman, on "Seinfeld" (1995–1998). The character was based on the real J. Peterman of the J. Peterman Catalogue, and in a fascinating example of art imitating life, John invested in the real J. Peterman Company and became a member of its board of directors. O'Hurley has more than 150 acting credits to his name, including the films "Love Stinks" (1999), "An American Carol" (2008), and "7 Days to Vegas" (2019) and the television series "Loving" (1984–1986), "Santa Barbara" (1990–1991), "Valley of the Dolls" (1994), and "Devious Maids" (2015).

John has lent his voice to numerous animated projects, such as "Tarzan & Jane" (2002), "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" (2000), "Duck Dodgers" (2003–2005), "Phineas and Ferb" (2008–2015), and "Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated" (2010–2013). He hosted the game shows "To Tell The Truth" (2000–2002), "The Great American Celebrity Spelling Bee" (2004), and "Family Feud" (2006–2010), and he has hosted Purina's National Dog Show since 2002. O'Hurley finished in second place on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2005, and he produced the 2006 video "Learn to Dance with John and Charlotte." John published the "New York Times" bestseller "It's Okay to Miss the Bed on the First Jump" in 2006, followed by "Before Your Dog Can Eat Your Homework, First You Have to Do It" (2007) and "The Perfect Dog" (2013).

Early Life

John O'Hurley was born John George O'Hurley Jr. on October 9, 1954, in Kittery, Maine. His father, John Sr., was an ear, nose, and throat surgeon, and his mother, Jean, was a housewife. John attended Massachusetts' Natick High School and Connecticut's Kingswood-Oxford School before the family moved to DuBois, Pennsylvania, during his freshman year of high school. O'Hurley earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre from Rhode Island's Providence College in 1976. John has three younger siblings, Susan, Neal, and Bruce, and he had an older sister named Carol, but sadly, she died when she was 17 years old due to epileptic seizures.

Career

From 1983 to 1984, O'Hurley starred as Greg Schaeffer on the crime drama "The Edge of Night," then he played Keith Lane and Jonathan Matalaine on the soap opera "Loving" in the mid-1980s. He appeared in the TV movies "Billy the Kid" (1989) and "White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd" (1991) and the film "Night Eyes 2" (1991), and he starred as Stephen Slade on the soap opera "Santa Barbara" from 1990 to 1991. John played Allen Cooper on the syndicated drama "Valley of the Dolls" in 1994, and the following year, he landed the role of J. Peterman on the NBC sitcom "Seinfeld," appearing in 20 episodes. He guest-starred on "Melrose Place" (1996), "Coach" (1996), "Weird Science" (1996), "Mad About You" (1996), "Boy Meets World" (1996), "The X-Files" (1997), and "Ellen" (1998), and he played Robert McSwain on the ABC sitcom "Over the Top" in 1997. O'Hurley appeared in the films "The Power Within" (1995), "The Killing Secret" (1997), "Murder Live!" (1997), and "Love Stinks" (1999), and from 2000 to 2002, he hosted the game show "To Tell the Truth."

From 2003 to 2004, John played Roger Heidecker on the UPN sitcom "The Mullets," and beginning in 2006, he hosted four seasons of "Family Feud." In 2007, he starred as King Arthur in "Spamalot" at the Wynn Las Vegas, then he reprised his role at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles in 2008 and The Muny Theater in St. Louis in 2013. O'Hurley appeared in the 2008 satirical comedy "An American Carol," and in 2010, he made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in "Chicago." He had a recurring role as Kit Sterling on the soap opera "All My Children" in 2011, and he voiced Walter Bunny on "The Looney Tunes Show" from 2011 to 2013. John guest-starred on "Wizards of Waverly Place" (2010) and "The Mentalist" (2013), and he appeared in the films "Beethoven's Christmas Adventure" (2011), "Christian Mingle" (2014), and "Swing Away" (2016). He played Dr. Christopher Neff in seven episodes of the Lifetime series "Devious Maids" in 2015, and in 2019, he starred in the film "7 Days to Vegas." O'Hurley can also be heard in several video games, including "Fable II" (2008), "Marvel Super Hero Squad: The Infinity Gauntlet" (2010), and "SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated" (2020).

Personal Life

John married actress Eva LaRue in August 1992, and they divorced in 1994. O'Hurley wed Lisa Mesloh on August 14, 2004, and they welcomed son William on December 6, 2006. Actor Bryan Cranston, John's "Loving" co-star, was the best man at both weddings. O'Hurley is a classically trained vocalist, and he taught himself to play piano. He began composing music as a teenager, and in 2004, he collaborated on the album "Peace of Our Minds" with cellist Marston Smith. The album sold out in less than 10 minutes on QVC, and it reached #10 on the "Billboard" Classical Albums chart. In 2009, John graced the cover of "Making Music" magazine. O'Hurley is a conservative, and he has said, "It's very difficult to be a conservative in Hollywood. Even though there are many of us, you do feel you are an island fighting the storm… all viewpoints must be observed and respected."

Awards and Honors

In 2021, O'Hurley and his "7 Days to Vegas" co-stars won an Actor Award for Best Ensemble (Feature) at the Garden State Film Festival. In 2011, he received an Ellis Island Medal of Honor, which recognizes "individuals who have made it their mission to share with those less fortunate, their wealth of knowledge, indomitable courage, boundless compassion, unique talents and selfless generosity … while acknowledging their debt to their ethnic heritage as they uphold the ideals and spirit of America."

Real Estate

In 2004, O'Hurley paid $3.05 million for a 5,391 square foot home in Beverly Hills. He put the five-bedroom mansion on the market for $6.5 million in 2019, and it sold for $4.5 million in July 2021. The renovated home includes Juliet balconies, arched doorways, a graduated planter wall, and a tile roof, and a one-bedroom guest house and a saltwater swimming pool sit on the property.