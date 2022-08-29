What Is John Michael Higgins' Net Worth?

John Michael Higgins is an American actor and comedian who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Higgins has appeared in the Christopher Guest mockumentaries "Best in Show" (2000), "A Mighty Wind" (2003), "For Your Consideration" (2006), and "Mascots" (2016), and he starred as David Letterman in the 1996 HBO movie "The Late Shift." John played Steven Milter on "Ally McBeal" (2000–2002), Wayne Jarvis on "Arrested Development" (2003–2006), Phil Knight on "Kath & Kim" (2008–2009), Judge Albert Farnsworth on "Raising the Bar" (2009), Peter Lovett on "Happily Divorced" (2011–2013), Chuck Pierce on "Great News" (2017–2018), and Principal Toddman on "Saved by the Bell" (2020–2022), and he has hosted America Says" on the Game Show Network since 2018.

Higgins performed on Broadway in David Hirson's "La Bête" in 1991, and he has more than 150 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Break-Up" (2006), "Evan Almighty" (2007), "Fred Claus" (2007), "Yes Man" (2008), "We Bought a Zoo" (2011), "Licorice Pizza" (2021), and the "Pitch Perfect" franchise (2012–2017). John has also lent his voice to numerous animated projects, such as "Planes: Fire & Rescue" (2014), "Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law" (2002–2007; 2018), "Bob's Burgers" (2012–present), "The Legend of Korra" (2013–2014), "All Hail King Julien" (2016–2017), "Big Hero 6: The Series" (2018–2020), and "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2018–2019).

Early Life

John Michael Higgins was born on February 12, 1963, in Boston, Massachusetts. John attended Walter Johnson High School, then graduated from Amherst College in 1985. As a college student, Higgins led the a cappella group The Zumbyes. In the early '80s, he taught theatre with the Maryland theatre production company Street 70 (which is now called Round House Theatre), and he taught improv and voice as well.

Career

John made his film debut in 1986's "National Lampoon's Class of '86," then he appeared in 1988's "Vampire's Kiss" and guest-starred on "Miami Vice" (1988), "Mathnet" (1991), "The George Carlin Show" (1994), "Cybill" (1996), "Seinfeld" (1997), "Weird Science" (1997), "Party of Five" (1997), "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show" (1997–1998), "Guys Like Us" (1998), and "Mad About You" (1998–1999). In 1996, he portrayed David Letterman in the TV movie "The Late Shift," which earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Made for Television Movie, then he appeared in the miniseries "From the Earth to the Moon" (1998) and the films "G.I. Jane" (1997), "Wag the Dog" (1997), and "Bicentennial Man" (1999). In 2000, Higgins played Scott Donlan in Christopher Guest's "Best in Show," and he would team up with Guest again as Terry Bohner in "A Mighty Wind" (2003), Corey Taft in "For Your Consideration" (2006), and Upton French in "Mascots" (2016). John arranged the vocal harmonies that were sung by the New Main Street Singers in "A Mighty Wind," and the film won a Seattle Film Critics Award for Best Music. Higgins guest-starred on "Get Real" (2000), "Frasier" (2001), "George Lopez" (2002), "Monk" (2004), "Boston Legal" (2004), "Joey" (2005), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2006), "Numbers" (2009), and "Community" (2009–2010), and he had recurring roles as Steven Milter on "Ally McBeal" (2000–2002), Wayne Jarvis on "Arrested Development" (2003–2006), and Judge Albert Farnsworth on "Raising the Bar" (2009).

John appeared in the films "The Man Who Wasn't There" (2001), "Jiminy Glick in Lalawood" (2004), "Killer Diller" (2004), "Blade: Trinity" (2004), "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" (2007), "Evan Almighty" (2007), "Still Waiting…" (2009), "The Ugly Truth" (2009), and "Fired Up" (2009), and he co-starred with Jim Carrey in "Fun with Dick and Jane" (2005) and "Yes Man" (2008). He had a memorable role as a cappella singer Richard Meyers in 2006's "The Break-Up" alongside Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston, and he reunited with Vaughn in 2007's "Fred Claus" and 2009's "Couples Retreat." Higgins guest-starred on "Glee" (2010), "Psych" (2010), "The Suite Life on Deck" (2011), "The Good Wife" (2011; 2013), "Wilfred" (2011–2014), "Sullivan & Son" (2012–2014), "Mike & Molly" (2014), "Angie Tribeca" (2016–2018), "2 Broke Girls" (2016), "Drunk History" (2018), and "Single Parents" (2020), and he starred as Peter Lovett on TV Land's "Happily Divorced" (2011–2013) alongside the show's creator, Fran Drescher. He then played Todd Crawford on the go90 series "Tween Fest" (2016) and Chuck Pierce on NBC's "Great News" (2017–2018), and he voiced Warren Stone on the Nickelodeon/Nicktoons series "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2018–2019), a role he would reprise in 2022's "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie."

John appeared in the films "Bad Teacher" (2011), "We Bought a Zoo" (2011), "Big Miracle" (2012), "Rapture-Palooza" (2013), "The Best Man Holiday" (2013), "A Million Ways to Die in the West" (2014), "Internet Famous" (2016), "Almost Christmas" (2016), "Reality High" (2017), and "Status Update" (2018), and he played John Smith in "Pitch Perfect" (2012), "Pitch Perfect 2" (2015), and "Pitch Perfect 3" (2017). The "Pitch Perfect" franchise grossed $565 million at the box office, and the second film won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Comedic Movie. From 2020 to 2022, Higgins played Principal Toddman on Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" revival, and in 2021, he appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Personal Life

John married Margaret Welsh on February 1, 2003, and they welcomed daughter Maisie on August 3, 2003, and son Walter on August 29, 2006. Margaret is an actress known for television series such as "American Dreamer" and "Jake in Progress."

Awards and Nominations

In 2017, John earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for "Tween Fest," and in 2019, he received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host for "America Says." Higgins and his "A Mighty Wind" co-stars won a Florida Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble Cast and a Seattle Film Critics Award for Best Music, and they earned nominations from the Gold Derby Awards (Ensemble Cast), Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (Best Music), and Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards (Best Ensemble Acting). John received four Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations for "The Legend of Korra" in 2014, winning the BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award for Best Male Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Supporting Role – Action/Drama and Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Action/Drama. He was also nominated for the BTVA Television Voice Acting Award in those categories. In 2006, Higgins earned an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for "Arrested Development," and the "For Your Consideration" cast received a Gotham Award nomination for Best Ensemble Performance. For his stage work, John won a Drama Logue Award for Outstanding Performance for a Los Angeles production of "Changes of Heart" in 1996.

Real Estate

In 2001, Higgins paid $300,000 for a 2,280 square foot home in Los Angeles. The home includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms.