What is John Lloyd Cruz's Net Worth?

John Lloyd Cruz is an award-winning Filipino actor who has a net worth of $6 million. John Lloyd Cruz is best known as one of the most awarded Filipino actors in show business. Cruz played Gabriel Roxas in the highly successful Philippine soap opera "Maging Sino Ka Man" and Romeo Valentino in the sitcom "Home Sweetie Home" from 2014 to 2017. Often called "The Box Office King" due to the number of acting awards that have been bestowed upon him, Cruz is also known for playing Julian Rodriguez in the sitcom "Happy Together" from 2021 to 2023 and for his role as Andrew Alvarez in the 2005 dramatic film "Dubai."

Early Years

John Lloyd Espidol Cruz was born on June 24, 1983, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, the youngest child of Luisito Cruz – the owner of a marble business – and his wife Aida Espidol. Called "Idan" by friends and family, Cruz attended Marikina Catholic School. In 1996, he met his friends at the mall to attend a viewing of the Philippine fantasy adventure film "Magic Temple" and was approached by a talent scout. Because his father's business was not doing well, Cruz decided to become involved in acting to help with the family's finances.

At 14, he signed with the Philippine talent agency Star Magic and quickly became one of the media company ABS-CBN Corporation's most promising young stars.

Philippine Television

In 1997, John Lloyd Cruz began performing on the variety show "ASAP" and in the series "Palibhasa Lalake." That same decade, he played Jojo in the television miniseries "Sa Sandaling Kailan gan Mo Ako," Junie de Dios in the drama series "Gimik," and Rovic Mercado in the teen drama series "Tabing Ilog."

In 2000, Cruz played Ryan in the drama anthology series "Maalaala Mo Kaya: Burger Joint," and Itoy in the series "Maalaala Mo Kaya: Peanut Butter." This was followed by roles in "Sa Dulo Ng Walang Hanggan" and "Sa Puso Ko lingatan Ka."

In 2002, Cruz gained the starring role of attorney Yuri Orbida in the drama series "Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay." The following year, he was cast as protagonist Earl Trinidad in the dramatic romance series "It Might Be You."

Cruz played Oliver Ynares in the 2005 drama series "Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin" and, the following year was cast as Gabriel Davide in the dramatic romance series "Maging Sino Ka Man" and as Martin in the drama anthology series "Star Magic Presents: My Angel."

From 2007 to 2008, Cruz played Gabriel Roxas in the dramatic romance series "Maging Sino Ka Man: Ang Pagbabalik." This was followed by a role as sophisticated bachelor Armando Solis in the drama series "I Love Betty La Fea."

From 2010 to 2011, Cruz played Mateo Rodriguez, the son of a vampire and a mortal, in the drama horror series "Imortal." From 2014 to 2017, he played Romeo Valentino in the sitcom "Home Sweetie Home" and starred as attorney Francisco Lucas in the 2015 drama series "Nathaniel." In 2017, he played Mateo Rodriguez in the drama fantasy series "La Luna Sangre."

Cruz signed with Crown Artist Management and the GMA Network in 2021 and began starring as Julian Rodriguez in the sitcom "Happy Together."

Philippine Film

John Lloyd Cruz made his film debut in 1997, playing Robin Gatmaitan in "Ikaw Pala ang Mahal Ko." He went on to play Igi Boy in the 1999 romantic comedy "Oo Na, Mahal Na Kung Mahal" and Enzo in the 2003 romance film "My First Romance."

For his performance as Michael Morelos in the 2004 film "Now That I Have You," Cruz was nominated for an ENPRESS Golden Screen Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Musical or Comedy).

After playing Andrew Alvarez in the 2005 dramatic film "Dubai," he was nominated for several awards and won the GMMSF Box-Office Entertainment Award for Film Actor of the Year and the FAMAS Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2006, Cruz was nominated for an ENPRESS Golden Screen Award for his performance in the film "Close To You." That same year, he won a FAP Luna Award for Best Actor for playing Eric in the romantic movie "All About Love."

More nominations and awards followed in 2007 after Cruz portrayed Rodolfo Gonzales, Jr. in the romantic drama "One More Chance." His winnings included ASAP POP Viewer's Choice Awards for Pop Screen Kiss and POP Love Team.

Cruz played Miguel Montenegro in the 2008 romantic comedy "A Very Special Love," for which he was nominated for five awards along with a GMMSF Box-Office Entertainment Award for Box-Office King – which would become his new moniker. The awards continued throughout 2009 after Cruz starred as Noel Villanueva in the dramatic film "In My Life," which earned him a Gawad PASADO Award and a Gawad TANGLAW Award for Best Actor.

In 2010, Cruz starred as Allan Alvarez in the romantic comedy "Miss You Like Crazy." The role earned him six award nominations, and he won a FAMAS Award for Best Actor and a GMMSF Box-Office Entertainment Award for Film Actor of the Year. That same year, he starred in the romantic comedy "My Amnesia Girl" and won an SM Cinemas Award for Box Office King. This award would be given to him again in 2012 for his work on the romantic melodrama "The Mistress" and in 2013 for his role in the romantic comedy "It Takes A Man And A Woman."

In 2015, Cruz garnered three award nominations for playing Edgar in the crime drama "Honor Thy Father," winning a Gawad Urian Award for Best Actor. The following year, he starred in the films "A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery," "Just the 3 of Us," and "The Woman Who Left."

Cruz went on to play Rafael in "Finally Found Someone" in 2017 and Hernando in "Historya ni Ha" in 2021. In 2022, he was cast as Hermes Papauran in the dramtic film "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon." He resumed that role in the next year's "Essential Truths of the Lake," for which he won a Golden Jog Award. In 2024, he played Daniel in the film "Honeyslapper."

Making History

John Lloyd Cruz made history in 2016 when he became the first Filipino to win the Star Asia Award at the New York Asian Film Festival. Cruz merited the award with his performance in the 2015 film "Honor Thy Father."

Endorsements

In 2007, John Lloyd Cruz began endorsing Paracetamol – a medication from the Philippine pharmaceutical company Unilab.

Personal Life

In 2019, John Lloyd Cruz temporarily stepped away from show business after engaging in a controversial relationship with Filipino model and actress Ellen Adarna, who he co-starred with in "Home Sweetie Home." He and Adarna, who dated from 2017 to 2019, have a son together, Elias Modesto Cruz, who was born on June 27, 2018.

In 2023, Cruz confirmed that he was dating visual artist Isabel Santos.