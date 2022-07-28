What Is John Hawkes' Net Worth?

John Hawkes is an American actor, producer, and musician who has a net worth of $4 million. Hawkes has been working steadily since the mid-1980s and was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the 2010 film "Winter's Bone." John is also known for his work on HBO, playing Sol Star on "Deadwood" (2004–2006) and Dustin Powers on "Eastbound & Down" (2009–2013).

Hawkes has more than 130 acting credits to his name, including the films "Congo" (1995), "From Dusk till Dawn" (1996), "Rush Hour" (1998), "The Perfect Storm" (2000), "American Gangster" (2007), "Martha Marcy May Marlene" (2011), "The Sessions" (2012), "Lincoln" (2012), and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (2017), the television series "The Practice" (2000) and "Lost" (2010), and the miniseries "Taken" (2002) and "Too Old to Die Young" (2019). John has also served as a producer on the films "Everything Will Happen Before You Die" (2010) and "Roving Woman" (2022).

Early Life

John Hawkes was born John Marvin Perkins on September 11, 1959, in Alexandria, Minnesota. He is the son of Peter and Patricia Perkins, and his father was a farmer. John grew up in a "pastoral, small town, very much a midwest Scandinavian community," and he attended Jefferson High School. After graduation, Hawkes moved to Austin, Texas, and joined the band Meat Joy, which also included Gretchen Phillips, Melissa Cobb Unit, Tim Pierre Matee, and Jamie Lee Hendrix. John later formed the band King Straggler with actors Brentley Gore and Rodney Eastman. Gore is best known for starring as Matt Garrison on the '90s teen musical series "California Dreams," and Eastman played Joey Crusel in two "A Nightmare on Elm Street" films.

Career

Hawkes made his film debut with an uncredited role in 1984's "Police Academy," and he was credited as John Perkins in 1985's "Future-Kill." He decided to start going by John Hawkes because there was already an actor named John Perkins in the Screen Actors Guild. By the end of the '80s, John had appeared in seven more films, 1988's "D.O.A," "Johnny Be Good," "Murder Rap," "It Takes Two," "Heartbreak Hotel," and "Dakota" and 1989's "Rosalie Goes Shopping." In the '90s, he guest-starred on "Northern Exposure" (1992), "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." (1993), "Wings" (1993–1994), "Touched by an Angel" (1995), "Millennium" (1996), "Nash Bridges" (1997), "ER" (1997), "The Naked Truth" (1997), "The Crow: Stairway to Heaven" (1998), "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1998), and "The X-Files" (1999) and starred in the TV movies "Sweet Poison" (1991), "Roadracers" (1994), "Cool and the Crazy" (1994), and "Dead Air" (1994). Hawkes appeared in the films "Freaked" (1993), "Flesh and Bone" (1993), "From Dusk till Dawn" (1996), "Deep in the Heart" (1996), "'Til There Was You" (1997), "Playing God" (1997), "Home Fries" (1998), and "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" (1998) as well as the hits "Congo" (1995), "Rush Hour" (1998), and "Blue Streak" (1999), which grossed $152 million, $244.4 million, and $117.7 million at the box office, respectively.

John had a recurring role as Stuart Donovan on "The Practice" in 2000, and that year he also co-starred with George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and Diane Lane in "The Perfect Storm," which brought in $328.7 million at the box office. Hawkes guest-starred on "24" in 2001, played Marty Erickson in the 2002 science-fiction miniseries "Taken," and had a main role as Sol Star on "Deadwood" from 2004–2006. He reprised his role in 2019's "Deadwood: The Movie." John appeared in the films "Hardball" (2001), "Identity" (2003), "Me and You and Everyone We Know" (2005), "Miami Vice" (2006), "Miracle at St. Anna" (2008), and "Earthwork" (2009), and he played the title role in 2002's "Harold Buttleman, Daredevil Stuntman." He co-starred with Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe in 2007's "American Gangster," which was featured on more than 50 reviewer lists of the year's best films. Hawkes guest-starred on "Without a Trace" (2007), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2007), "Monk" (2008), and "Psych" (2009), and from 2009 to 2013, he played Dustin Powers, the brother of Danny McBride's Kenny Powers, on "Eastbound & Down."

In 2010, John had a recurring role as Lincoln on "Lost," and he appeared in the films "Winter's Bone," "Everything Will Happen Before You Die," "Small Town Saturday Night," and "On Holiday." "Winter's Bone" earned him an Academy Award nomination as well as awards and nominations from several other organizations. Hawkes played a cult leader in 2011's "Martha Marcy May Marlene," then he starred in "Contagion" (2011), "Arcadia" (2012), "Life of Crime" (2013), "Low Down" (2014), "The Driftless Area" (2015), and "Everest" (2015). In 2012, he portrayed politician Robert Latham in "Lincoln," and he played Mark O'Brien in "The Sessions," which earned him numerous awards and nominations. In 2017, John appeared in "Small Town Crime" and co-starred with Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, and Sam Rockwell in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which received seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. In recent years, Hawkes has starred in the films "The Peanut Butter Falcon" (2019), "End of Sentence" (2019), and "Roving Woman" (2022), and he played Viggo Larsen in the Amazon Prime Video miniseries "Too Old to Die Young" (2019).

Awards and Nominations

In 2011, Hawkes earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "Winter's Bone," and in 2013, he received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for "The Sessions." He has been nominated for five Screen Actors Guild Awards, sharing the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture with his "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" co-stars in 2018. His other SAG Award nominations were for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Deadwood" (2007), Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "American Gangster" (2008), Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "Winter's Bone" (2011), and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Sessions" (2013).

John has won Independent Spirit Awards for Best Supporting Male for "Winter's Bone" (2011) and Best Male Lead for "The Sessions" (2013), and "The Sessions" also earned him awards from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Chlotrudis Awards, Hollywood Film Awards, Nevada Film Critics Society, and Sundance Film Festival. For "Winter's Bone," he won a San Diego Film Critics Society Award and San Francisco Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor as well as a Virtuoso Award at the 2011 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and the cast received a Gotham Award for Best Ensemble Performance. The "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" cast won Best Ensemble awards from the Chicago Independent Film Critics Circle Awards, Faro Island Film Festival, Gold Derby Awards, and Online Film & Television Association Awards.