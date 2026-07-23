What Was John Gibson's Net Worth?

John Gibson was an American actor, model, and dancer who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of his death in 1986. Gibson was best known for playing Jerry "Cash" Cashman on the daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless." He also appeared on "One Life to Live" and made guest appearances on series including "Three's Company," "Eight Is Enough," "CHiPs," and "The Fall Guy."

Before establishing himself as an actor, Gibson worked as a model and gained national attention as the centerfold in the April 1975 issue of "Playgirl." He later became one of the most recognizable early performers associated with Chippendales, appearing in calendars, posters, promotional materials, and television appearances during the male dance troupe's rise to fame.

Gibson's relationship with "Wheel of Fortune" personality Vanna White ultimately became the most widely remembered part of his personal life. The couple began dating in the early 1980s and became engaged. Their relationship ended tragically when Gibson was killed while piloting a small airplane near Van Nuys Airport in May 1986. He was 37 years old.

Early Life

John Gibson was born on July 15, 1948, in Michigan and grew up near Detroit. He attended Northville High School before earning a degree from the University of Michigan.

After college, Gibson briefly worked at his father's used-car business. He later spent time in Aspen, Colorado, before relocating to West Palm Beach, Florida. While living in Florida, he supported himself through jobs including carpentry and waiting tables and studied to obtain a real estate license.

Gibson's career changed after he submitted photographs of himself to "Playgirl." The magazine brought him to California for a photo shoot and selected him as its April 1975 centerfold. The exposure encouraged Gibson to move to Los Angeles and pursue modeling and acting professionally.

Modeling and Chippendales

After settling in Los Angeles, Gibson modeled for advertisements and catalogs while taking acting classes and auditioning for film and television roles.

Around 1980, he became one of the early stars of Chippendales. Gibson performed with the troupe and represented it through personal appearances and promotional tours. His image appeared on Chippendales calendars, posters, games, and other merchandise, helping him become one of the organization's most recognizable performers during its early expansion.

Gibson was selected as the cover model for a Chippendales calendar and made appearances promoting the troupe around the country.

Acting Career

Gibson had a small role as one of the Baseball Furies in the 1979 cult action film "The Warriors."

His most substantial acting job came on "The Young and the Restless," where he played Jerry "Cash" Cashman from 1981 to 1982. He also appeared on the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live."

Gibson's additional television credits included appearances on "Three's Company," "Eight Is Enough," "CHiPs," and "The Fall Guy." Many of his roles capitalized on the same athletic appearance and charisma that had made him successful as a model and Chippendales performer.

Relationship with Vanna White

Gibson began dating Vanna White during the early 1980s, around the same period that she joined "Wheel of Fortune." The couple eventually became engaged.

White later described Gibson's death as one of the most devastating experiences of her life. She credited the letters and messages she received from "Wheel of Fortune" viewers, particularly people who had also experienced sudden loss, with helping her cope with her grief.

Death

On May 17, 1986, Gibson was piloting a rented Socata Trinidad TB20 near Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. He was the aircraft's only occupant.

The plane was approaching the airport behind a much larger C-130 military transport aircraft when it encountered turbulence. Gibson's plane descended over Roscoe Boulevard, struck a curb, and exploded in flames.

In addition to being a licensed pilot, Gibson was a certified helicopter flight instructor. A longtime friend told the "Los Angeles Times" that flying had been one of Gibson's greatest passions.

Gibson was 37 years old at the time of his death.