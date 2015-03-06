John Edward Net Worth:

What is John Edward's net worth?

John Edward is an American television personality and professional psychic medium who has a net worth of $20 million.

John Edward was born in Glen Cove, New York in October 1969. Edward is best known for his television series Crossing Over with John Edward and John Edward Cross Country. He worked as a phlebotomist and was skeptical of psychics at a young age.

In 1998 he published his first book One Last Time and appeared on Larry King Live. From 1999 to 2004 he hosted and produced the television series Crossing Over with John Edward which aired on the Sci-Fi Channel in the U.S. His TV series John Edward Cross Country started airing on We TV in 2006. Edward was named one of People Magazine's "Most Intriguing People of the Year". Like many psychics his work has been very controversial.

Real Estate

In April 2019, John Edward paid $5.5 million for a large mansion in the LA suburb of Encino. The nearly full-acre property has a 7,800 square-foot mansion with 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. John place this home on the market in April 2022 for $9.5 million.