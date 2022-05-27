John Astin Net Worth:

What is John Astin's Net Worth and Salary?

John Astin is an American actor who has a net worth of $6 million. John Astin is best known for his role as Gomez Addams on the ABC sitcom "The Addams Family." On the big screen, he has appeared in such films as "West Side Story," "Freaky Friday," "National Lampoon's European Vacation," and "The Frighteners." As a director, Astin received an Academy Award nomination for Best Live Action Short for his 1968 comedy short "Prelude."

From 1964 to 1966 he starred in his most memorable role, Gomez Addams, in the original version of The Addams Family. He performed the voice work for Gomez in the 1992-1993 animated re-make of the show. In 1998 he again returned to the Addams Family world when he played the role of Grandpapa Addams on The New Addams Family.

Outside of The Addams Family John Astin was a regular in other popular TV series. In 1967 he appeared in the Batman TV series as The Riddler. Astin also appeared as a sheriff in Murder, She Wrote and he had a reoccurring role in the 1980s sitcom Night Court. Astin's acting hasn't gone unnoticed – he received an Emmy nomination for providing his voice of Uncle Gomez in the cartoon version of The Addams Family. He also received an Academy nomination for producing and directing his film called Prelude.

Early Life and Education

John Astin was born on March 30, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland to Margaret and National Bureau of Standards director Allen. He grew up in Bethesda. For his higher education, Astin initially enrolled at Washington & Jefferson College as a math major before transferring to Johns Hopkins University, where he studied drama. He graduated from Johns Hopkins in 1952.

Television Career, Part 1

Astin began appearing on television in the early 60s; his first role came in an episode of the Western series "Maverick." He subsequently appeared in episodes of "The Twilight Zone," "77 Sunset Strip," and "Ben Casey." From 1962 to 1963, Astin had his first main role on television playing Harry Dickens on the ABC sitcom "I'm Dickens, He's Fenster," costarring Marty Ingels as Arch Fenster. Following that show's cancellation, Astin began the role that would make him famous: Gomez Addams, the patriarch of the titular morbid family, on the ABC sitcom "The Addams Family." Based on Charles Addams' cartoon series, the show ran from 1964 to 1966. Next, in 1967, Astin played the main role of Angus Pruitt on the short-lived sitcom "The Pruitts of Southampton." The same year, he played the supervillain the Riddler in the second season of "Batman," and also appeared in episodes of "The Wild Wild West," "The Flying Nun," and "Gunsmoke." Astin closed out the decade with guest appearances on "Death Valley Days" and "Bonanza."

In the early 70s, Astin appeared on a number of shows, including "The Odd Couple," "Night Gallery," "Insight," "McMillan & Wife," and "The Partridge Family." He was also in the television films "Evil Roy Slade," "Only with Married Men," and "The Dream Makers." From 1975 to 1979, Astin had a recurring role on the sitcom "Welcome Back, Kotter." During this time, he played the main role of Lieutenant Commander Matthew Sherman on "Operation Petticoat." Among his other credits in the 70s, Astin was in episodes of "Police Story," "The Love Boat," and "Fantasy Island." He also reprised his role as Gomez Addams in the television film "Halloween with the New Addams Family."

Television Career, Part 2

In the 80s, Astin appeared in episodes of such shows as "Diff'rent Strokes," "Murder, She Wrote," "Night Court," "Simon & Simon," "Riptide," "Webster," and "St. Elsewhere." He also had a main role on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Mary," starring Mary Tyler Moore. Largely moving away from sitcoms and drama series, Astin appeared on a variety of genre programs in the 90s. He began the decade with a main role on the animated children's series "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes," voicing the character Dr. Putrid T. Gangreen. Next, Astin had recurring roles on the science-fiction horror series "Eerie Indiana" and the Looney Tunes spinoff series "Taz-Mania." He subsequently appeared on "Father Dowling Mysteries," "They Came from Outer Space," and "Tales from the Crypt." In 1992, Astin reprised his role as Gomez Addams on the animated adaptation of "The Addams Family." Following this, he played Professor Wickwire on the Western series "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr."

Astin lent his voice to sundry animated series throughout the 90s, including "Problem Child"; "Duckman"; "Bonkers"; "Aladdin"; "Aaahh!!! Real Monsters"; "The Twisted Tales of Felix the Cat"; "Quack Pack"; "Johnny Bravo"; "Pinky and the Brain"; and "Recess." He also appeared in the flesh on such shows as "Burke's Law," "Mad About You," "Step by Step," "The Nanny," and "Homeboys in Outer Space." Astin's career slowed in the 2000s; among his credits were episodes of "The Strip," "Becker," "As Told by Ginger," and "Higglytown Heroes." He was also in the television film "School of Life" in 2005. After a long hiatus, Astin returned to television in 2017 to voice Uncle Dudley in an episode of "Justice League Action."

Film Career

Astin made his film debut in the 1960 crime film "The Pusher." He next had a bit part in the big-screen adaptation of the hit musical "West Side Story." Following that, Astin was in a string of comedy films, including "That Touch of Mink," "Move Over, Darling," "The Wheeler Dealers," "Candy," "Viva Max!," and "Bunny O'Hare." Beyond acting, Astin wrote and directed the comedic short film "Prelude," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Live Action Short in 1968.

Astin continued to appear mostly in comedies in the 70s, with roles in "Get to Know Your Rabbit," "Every Little Crook and Nanny," "The Brothers O'Toole," and "Freaky Friday." In the 80s, he had notable parts in the comedies "National Lampoon's European Vacation," "Teen Wolf Too," and "Body Slam." He was also in the horror-comedies "Return of the Killer Tomatoes" and "Night Life." Astin went on to appear in further "Killer Tomatoes" films such s "Killer Tomatoes Strike Back" and "Killer Tomatoes Eat France" in the 90s. His other notable film credits include Peter Jackson's 1996 supernatural horror-comedy "The Frighteners."

Personal Life

Astin wed his first wife, Suzanne Hahn, in 1956; they had three sons named David, Tom, and Allen. The couple divorced in 1972. That year, Astin married actress Patty Duke, with whom he had a son named Mackenzie. Astin also adopted Duke's son, actor Sean Astin, from her previous relationship. In 1985, Astin and Duke divorced. Four years later, Astin married Valerie Sandobal. The pair resides in Baltimore, Maryland.

Since 2001, Astin has taught at his alma mater of Johns Hopkins University. There, he serves as the director of the Theater Arts and Studies Department as well as Homewood Professor of the Arts.