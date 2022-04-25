Joey King Net Worth:

What Is Joey King's Net Worth?

Joey King is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. King began acting in commercials as a child, and she is probably best known for playing Ramona Quimby in "Ramona and Beezus" (2010) and Elle Evans in "The Kissing Booth" film series (2018–2021). Joey earned nominations from the Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes for her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on the Hulu true crime limited series "The Act" (2019).

King has appeared in more than 70 film and television projects, including "Crazy, Stupid, Love" (2011), "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012), "The Conjuring" (2013), "White House Down" (2013), "Wish I Was Here" (2014), "Borealis" (2015), "Independence Day: Resurgence" (2016), and "Fargo" (2014–2015). She has lent her voice to the films " Horton Hears a Who!" (2008), "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs" (2009), "Oz the Great and Powerful" (2013), "The Boxcar Children" (2014), and "The Boxcar Children: Surprise Island" (2018) and the TV shows "American Dad!" (2014), "Robot Chicken" (2016), "The Simpsons" (2020), "Creepshow" (2020), and "Calls" (2021). Joey also co-produced the 2020 film "Camp," produced 2022's "The In Between," and executive produced 2020's "The Kissing Booth 2" and 2021's "The Kissing Booth 3." King owns the production company All The King's Horses, and she has signed first-look deals with Hulu and Netflix.

Early Life

Joey King was born Joey Lynn King on July 30, 1999, in Los Angeles, California. Joey is the daughter of Jamie and Terry King, and her older sisters, Hunter and Kelli, are also actresses. Hunter has won two Daytime Emmys for playing Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless." King began her acting career at just 4 years old when she appeared in a commercial for Life Cereal, and she went on to star in commercials for companies such as AT&T and Eggo. She attended Simi Valley's Phoenix Ranch School and appeared in theatrical productions with the Stage Door Children's Theatre. In an interview with Tommy2.net, Joey said of her religion, "I'm part Jewish and part Christian, but I'm mostly Jewish."

Career

In 2006, King guest-starred in two episodes of "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," and her first film was 2007's "Reign Over Me," in which she had an uncredited role as the daughter of Adam Sandler's character. From 2006 to 2008, she had a recurring role as Sally Taylor on the CBS series "Jericho," and in 2008, she voiced Katie in "Horton Hears a Who!" and appeared in the horror film "Quarantine." Joey guest-starred on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2007–2008), "Medium" (2008), and "Ghost Whisperer" (2010), and she voiced Beaver Girl in 2009's "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs." In 2010, she starred as Ramona Quimby in "Ramona and Beezus," which is based on Beverly Cleary's Ramona novels. In 2011, King appeared in the science-fiction film "Battle: Los Angeles" and co-starred with Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Emma Stone in "Crazy, Stupid, Love." That year she also starred as Charlie Meyers on the short-lived NBC sitcom "Bent" and appeared in Taylor Swift's "Mean" music video. Joey played Young Talia al Ghul in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" and Christine Perron in 2013's "The Conjuring," and she appeared in the 2013 films "Family Weekend" and White House Down."

King guest-starred on "New Girl" (2012) and "The Haunting Hour: The Series" (2013–2014), and from 2014 to 2015, she had a recurring role as Greta Grimly on the FX series "Fargo." She appeared in the TV movie "Outlaw Prophet: Warren Jeffs" (2014) and the films "The Sound and the Fury" (2014), "Wish I Was Here" (2014), "Borealis" (2015), "Stonewall" (2015), and "Independence Day: Resurgence" (2016), and in 2016, she guest-starred on "The Flash" and starred as Maddisyn Crawford on the go90 series "Tween Fest." In 2017, Joey played the lead role in the horror movie "Wish Upon" and appeared in "Going in Style" and "Smartass," followed by "The Lie," "Radium Girls," "Summer '03," and "Slender Man" in 2018. She starred as Elle Evans in the 2018 Netflix film "The Kissing Booth," and she reprised her role in 2020's "The Kissing Booth 2" and 2021's "The Kissing Booth 3." In 2019, King portrayed Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, on "The Act" alongside Patricia Arquette, and she appeared in the film "Zeroville" and had a recurring role on the CBS series "Life in Pieces" (which her sister Hunter stars on). In 2021, Joey and Hunter competed on the Netflix baking show "Nailed It!," and in 2022, King starred in the sci-fi romance film "The In Between."

Personal Life

In September 2019, Joey began dating Steven Piet, who served as a director and producer on "The Act." In March 2022, King announced their engagement, writing on Instagram, "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

Awards and Nominations

King received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (2019) and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television (2020) for "The Act." The series also earned her nominations from the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, Critics' Choice Television Awards, Gold Derby Awards, International Online Cinema Awards, Satellite Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Joey has been nominated for seven Young Artist Awards, winning Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actress Ten and Under for "Ramona and Beezus" in 2011. Her other nominations were for Best Performance in a Voice-Over Role – Young Actress for "Horton Hears a Who!" (2009) and "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs" (2010), Best Performance in a TV Series – Guest Starring Young Actress for "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2009), Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) – Supporting Young Actress for "Anatomy of Hope " (2010), Best Performance in a TV Series – Guest Starring Young Actress Ten and Under for "Ghost Whisperer" (2011), and Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actress for "The Dark Knight Rises " (2013).

King won a Behind the Voice Actors Award for Best Female Vocal Performance by a Child for "Oz the Great and Powerful" in 2014, and for "Borealis," she received a Best Canadian Feature Film – Special Mention for Best Actress at the 2015 Vancouver International Film Festival and a Best Actress Special Jury Prize at the 2016 Canadian Filmmakers' Festival. She won a Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress for "The Kissing Booth" (2019) and a People's Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Movie for "The Kissing Booth 2" (2020). Joey earned a Gold Derby Award nomination for Breakthrough Performer of the Year in 2019, and she has also received nominations from the Women's Image Network Awards ("Ramona and Beezus," 2010), The Joey Awards ("White House Down," 2014), and the Gotham Awards ("Wish I Was Here," 2014).