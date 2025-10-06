What is Joey Essex's net worth?

Joey Essex is a British television personality and nightclub promoter who has a net worth of $10 million. Joey Essex is best known for his breakout role on the reality series "The Only Way Is Essex" (TOWIE). With his distinctive accent, playful persona, and unfiltered charm, Essex became one of the most recognizable figures to emerge from the show, helping define a new era of British reality television. Beyond his Essex roots, Joey built a multifaceted career encompassing reality TV appearances, fashion ventures, music, and brand endorsements. Over more than a decade in the public eye, he has remained a fixture of UK entertainment, known for his humor, resilience, and the ability to reinvent himself across formats.

Early Life

Joseph Benjamin Essex was born on July 29, 1990, in Southwark, London, and raised in Chigwell, Essex. He attended West Hatch High School. Joey grew up in a close-knit family with his sister Frankie, who also appeared on "The Only Way Is Essex." His early life was marked by tragedy when his mother died by suicide when he was just ten years old—something he would later discuss openly in his documentary "Joey Essex: Grief and Me," exploring the long-term emotional impact and his journey toward understanding and healing.

The Only Way Is Essex

Joey Essex joined "The Only Way Is Essex" in 2011 during the show's second series, quickly standing out for his eccentric vocabulary, self-deprecating humor, and lovable naivety. His catchphrases—most famously "reem" (meaning cool or stylish)—entered popular culture, and his on-screen romance with Sam Faiers became one of the show's central storylines. Joey's charisma and comedic timing helped TOWIE achieve massive ratings during its early years, turning him into one of the UK's most recognizable reality TV stars.

After leaving the show in 2013 to pursue solo opportunities, Essex remained closely associated with the TOWIE legacy, often cited as one of the personalities who defined its cultural influence and style.

Reality TV Success

Joey went on to build a remarkably enduring television career across a wide range of reality formats. He competed on "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" in 2013, finishing in fourth place, and later appeared on "Splash!," "The Jump," "Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins," "Celebs Go Dating," and "Dancing on Ice." His mix of confidence and endearing innocence made him a favorite among viewers and producers alike.

In 2014, ITV2 gave him his own travel series, "Educating Joey Essex," in which he explored global cultures and history while embracing his famously unconventional approach to learning. Later installments included "Supermarket Survival," "Reem Education," and "The Road to Rio." In 2021, he earned wide praise for his candidness in the BBC documentary "Joey Essex: Grief and Me," which earned a BAFTA nomination and revealed a more introspective side to his public persona.

Business Ventures and DJ Career

Outside television, Joey Essex has built a career in fashion and entertainment. He launched the clothing brand Fusey, opened a boutique in Brentwood, and developed product lines that reflect his signature aesthetic. A longtime music enthusiast, he also pursued work as a DJ, performing at clubs and festivals throughout the UK and Europe.

Essex's popularity has made him a sought-after brand ambassador and social media personality, with endorsement deals and public appearances that span over a decade. His combination of humor, style, and relatability has helped him maintain lasting appeal in a rapidly shifting media landscape.

Personal Life

Joey's relationships have often made headlines, including his on-again, off-again romance with Sam Faiers and later links to various fellow reality stars. Despite the public scrutiny, he has often emphasized the importance of family, particularly his bond with his sister Frankie and his late mother's influence. In interviews, he has spoken openly about using therapy to work through childhood trauma and mental health challenges, helping shift perceptions of him from comic relief to a more rounded, emotionally honest figure.

Legacy and Influence

More than a decade after first appearing on TOWIE, Joey Essex remains one of British reality TV's most enduring personalities. His unique blend of humor, authenticity, and self-awareness helped turn him into a national figure whose fame extends far beyond Essex. Whether as a DJ, entrepreneur, or TV star, Joey has continued to evolve while staying true to the qualities that made him famous in the first place: confidence, charm, and a refusal to take life too seriously. In doing so, he has transcended his early reality TV roots to become a genuine pop culture icon in the UK entertainment world.