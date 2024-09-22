What Is Joely Richardson's Net Worth?

Joely Richardson is an English actress and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Joely Richardson is a member of the Redgrave acting dynasty. Joely is known for roles such as Julia McNamara on "Nip/Tuck" (2003–2010), Queen Catherine Parr on "The Tudors" (2010), Ethel Cripps on "The Sandman" (2022), Jackie Sowden on "Suspect" (2022), and Lady Sabrina Halstead on "The Gentlemen" (2024). She has more than 80 acting credits to her name, including the films "Sister My Sister" (1994), "101 Dalmatians" (1996), "Event Horizon" (1997), "Return to Me" (2000), "The Patriot" (2000), "The Affair of the Necklace" (2001), "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (2011), "Vampire Academy" (2014), "Red Sparrow" (2018), and "Lady Chatterley's Lover" (2022) and the television series "Behaving Badly" (1989), "Lady Chatterley" (1993), "Emerald City" (2017), "The Rook" (2019), and "Renegade Nell" (2024). Richardson also executive produced the 2018 film "The Aspern Papers." Joely earned two Golden Globe nominations for her performance on "Nip/Tuck."

Early Life

Joely Richardson was born Joely Kim Richardson on January 9, 1965, in Marylebone, London, England. She is the daughter of director Tony Richardson (who passed away in 1991) and actress Vanessa Redgrave. Her sister, actress Natasha Richardson, was married to actor Liam Neeson until her tragic 2009 death from a head injury sustained in a skiing accident. Joely's grandparents were actors Rachel Kempson, Lady Redgrave, and Sir Michael Redgrave, and she is the niece of actors Corin Redgrave and Lynn Redgrave. Her cousin, actress Jemma Redgrave, was born five days after Joely. At the age of 3, Richardson was an extra in the 1968 film "The Charge of the Light Brigade," which her father directed. Joely and Natasha attended St Paul's Girls' School, and when she was 14, Joely moved to the Florida boarding school the Harry Hopman Tennis School. Richardson graduated from California's Thacher School in 1983, then she studied at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 1985.

Career

In 1985, Joely appeared in the film "Wetherby," playing the younger version of her mother's character in flashbacks. Richardson had a lead role in the 1988 film "Drowning by Numbers," then she played Serafina on the Channel 4 serial "Behaving Badly" (1989) and the title role on the BBC1 serial "Lady Chatterley" (1993). In the '90s, Richardson appeared in the films "King Ralph" (1991), "Rebecca's Daughters" (1992), "Shining Through" (1992), "Sister My Sister" (1994), "I'll Do Anything" (1994), "Loch Ness" (1996), "Hollow Reed" (1996), "Event Horizon" (1997), "Under Heaven" (1998), "Wrestling with Alligators" (1998), and "The Tribe" (1998), and she starred as Anita Campbell-Green-Dearly in "101 Dalmatians" (1996), which grossed $320.7 million at the box office. From 2003 to 2010, she played Julia McNamara on the FX series "Nip/Tuck." Created by Ryan Murphy, "Nip/Tuck" aired 100 episodes over six seasons and won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama in 2005. Around this time, Joely also appeared in the films "Maybe Baby" (2000), "Return to Me" (2000), "The Patriot" (2000), "The Fever" (2004), "The Last Mimzy" (2007), and "The Christmas Miracle of Jonathan Toomey" (2007) and TV movies "Fallen Angel" (2003), "Lies My Mother Told Me" (2005), "Wallis & Edward" (2005), and "Fatal Contact: Bird Flu in America" (2006). She also portrayed Marie-Antoinette in 2001's "The Affair of the Necklace."

In 2010, Richardson played Queen Catherine Parr on the Showtime series "The Tudors." In 2011, she portrayed Young Queen Elizabeth I in the film "Anonymous" and Anita Vanger/Harriet Vanger in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo." Next, Joely appeared in the films "Red Lights" (2012), "Thanks for Sharing" (2012), "The Devil's Violinist" (2013), "Vampire Academy" (2014), "Endless Love" (2014), "Maggie" (2015), "Papa: Hemingway in Cuba" (2015), "Snowden" (2016), "Fallen" (2016), "The Time of Their Lives" (2017), "Red Sparrow" (2018), "In Darkness" (2018), and "Color Out of Space" (2019). In 2017, she starred as Glinda on the NBC fantasy drama "Emerald City," and in 2019, she played Lady Farrier/King on the Starz series "The Rook." Richardson guest-starred on "The Blacklist" in 2020 and 2022, and she played Ethel Cripps on Netflix's "The Sandman" and Jackie Sowden on Channel 4's "Suspect" in 2022. In recent years, she has appeared in the films "The Turning" (2020), "The Lost Girls" (2022), "Lady Chatterley's Lover" (2022), and "Little Bone Lodge" (2023) and played Lady Sabrina Halstead on Netflix's "The Gentlemen" (2024) and Lady Moggerhanger on the Disney+ series "Renegade Nell" (2024).

Personal Life

Joely married film producer Tim Bevan on January 10, 1992, and they welcomed daughter Daisy (born March 28, 1992) before divorcing in 2001. Daisy is an actress who is probably best known for her recurring role as Esther on the TNT series "The Alienist." Richardson has served as an ambassador for the UK charity The Children's Trust. According to the organization's website, "The Children's Trust is the UK's leading charity for children with brain injury. We deliver rehabilitation, education and community services through skilled teams who work with children and young people, and their families." Joely has also supported Save the Children, which "respond[s] rapidly to humanitarian emergencies, deliver innovative development programmes, and ensure children's voices are heard through our advocacy and campaigning to build a better future for and with children."

Awards and Nominations

In 1994, Richardson was named Best Actress for "Sister My Sister" at the Valladolid International Film Festival, and in 1999, she earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Female for "Under Heaven." Joely received Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for "Nip/Tuck" in 2004 and 2005. The show also earned her a Gold Derby Award nomination for Drama Lead Actress in 2004 and Satellite Award nominations for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama in 2004 and 2005.