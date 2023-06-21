Joely Fisher Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Oct 29, 1967 (55 years old) Place of Birth: Burbank Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Joely Fisher's Net Worth

What is Joely Fisher's Net Worth?

Joely Fisher is an American actress who has a net worth of $8 million.

Joely Fisher had her career breakthrough starring as Paige Clarke on the ABC television sitcom "Ellen" from 1994 to 1998. She later starred on the Lifetime dramedy series "Wild Card" and the Fox sitcom "'Til Death." Fisher has also appeared in many films, including "Mixed Nuts," "Inspector Gadget," and "The Disappointments Room."

Early Life and Education

Joely Fisher was born on October 29, 1967 in Burbank, California to Connie Stevens and Eddie Fisher, both actors and singers. She has a younger sister named Tricia Fisher who also became an actor and singer, as well as two older half-siblings, Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher, from her father's earlier marriage to actress Debbie Reynolds. After her parents divorced in 1969, Fisher was raised by her mother, whom she toured the world with. She attended various schools and was taught by tutors before graduating from Beverly Hills High School. Fisher subsequently attended Emerson College in Boston, and studied at the University of Paris for a semester. In the summer of 1987, she participated in an acting retreat in Italy.

Television Career

Fisher first acted on television in 1988 when she appeared in the NBC miniseries "Something is Out There." Early the next decade, she made guest appearances on such shows as "Growing Pains," "Blossom," "CBS Schoolbreak Special," and "The Golden Palace." Fisher landed her breakthrough role in 1994, starring as the conceited and promiscuous Paige Clarke on the ABC sitcom "Ellen," then in its second season. She remained on the show until its conclusion in 1998. During the show's run, Fisher appeared as Paige Clarke in episodes of the sitcoms "Coach," "Grace Under Fire," and "The Drew Carey Show." She also had unrelated guest appearances on "Caroline in the City" and "The Outer Limits," and voiced Lana Lang in "Superman: The Animated Series." Closing out the decade, Fisher appeared in the television films "Thirst," "Coming Unglued," and "Kidnapped in Paradise." She began the new millennium with a recurring role on the WB sitcom "Grosse Pointe" and a main role on the Fox sitcom "Normal, Ohio"; both series were short-lived. Fisher subsequently starred on two more short-lived sitcoms, CBS's "Danny" and "Baby Bob."

After her string of short-lived sitcoms, Fisher starred in the Lifetime dramedy series "Wild Card" from 2003 to 2005. She played Zoe Busiek, a former Las Vegas blackjack dealer who finds herself in the care of her sister's three children after her sister is killed in a hit-and-run. Following that, Fisher played the recurring part of Nina Fletcher on "Desperate Housewives." Her next main role came in 2006, when she began starring opposite Brad Garrett as one half of a long-married couple on the Fox sitcom "'Til Death." The series ran for four seasons through 2010. Fisher went on to appear in the television films "Cupid, Inc." and "Fatal Acquittal." From 2014 to 2015, she regularly appeared on the game show "Celebrity Name Game," and from 2014 to 2016 played the recurring role of Wendi on the sitcom "Last Man Standing." Since then, Fisher has made guest appearances on such shows as "Modern Family," "Station 19," "How I Met Your Father," and "Fantasy Island."

Film Career

Fisher made her big-screen debut in 1987 with a supporting role in the dramedy "Pretty Smart," starring her sister Tricia. She didn't appear on the big screen again until 1994, when she had roles in three films: James L. Brooks's "I'll Do Anything," Chuck Russell's "The Mask," and Nora Ephron's "Mixed Nuts." Following another break, Fisher starred alongside Matthew Broderick in the 1999 superhero comedy "Inspector Gadget." She acted less on film in the 00s, with her handful of credits including "Nostradamus," "Slingshot," "Cougar Club," and "You." In the 2010s, Fisher appeared in such titles as "Search Engines," the psychological horror film "The Disappointments Room," the coming-of-age drama "The Tribes of Palos Verdes," and the thriller "By the Rivers of Babylon," based on the novel by Nelson DeMille. Her other credits include "A Pity," "The Gift," and "Looking for Mr. Wonderful."

Theater Career

Fisher has acted on stage, albeit irregularly. In 1994, she made her Broadway debut as a replacement in a revival of the musical "Grease"; she played Betty Rizzo. Later, in 1998, Fisher was a replacement for the lead role of Sally Bowles in a revival of "Cabaret."

Music Recordings

As a singer, Fisher has released some recordings. Her most notable is the album "Tradition: A Family at Christmas," on which she sings alongside her mother Connie Stevens and sister Tricia. She also has a solo on the album. Fisher later released recordings of her singing the show tunes "Come Back to Me" and "Welcome to Holiday Inn."

Personal Life

In 1996, Fisher married cinematographer Christopher Duddy. Together, they have three daughters, one of whom was adopted. Fisher also has two stepsons through Duddy named Cameron and Collin. The former is the bass guitarist of the country music band Midland. Fisher and her husband reside in Los Angeles.

Real Estate

In July 2007 Joely paid $3.5 million for a home in Sherman Oaks, California. She listed this home for sale in March 2014 for $4.195 million, ultimately accepting $3.5 million in June 2015.