Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Apr 17, 1963 (60 years old) Place of Birth: Wilmette Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Television Director, Voice Actor, Screenwriter, Television producer, Businessperson Nationality: United States of America

What Is Joel Murray's Net Worth?

Joel Murray is an American actor, director, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. The brother of actors Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray, Joel Murray has played Norris Weldon on "Grand" (1990), Capt. Ken Epstein on "Pacific Station" (1991–1992), Ray Litvak on "Love & War" (1992–1995), Pete Cavanaugh on "Dharma & Greg" (1997–2002), Danny 'Fitz' Fitzsimmons on "Still Standing" (2003–2006), Freddy Rumsen on "Mad Men" (2007–2014), Eddie Jackson on "Shameless" (2011), and Eddie Earl on "Heels" (2021).

Joel has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films "Scrooged" (1988), "Shakes the Clown" (1991), "The Cable Guy" (1996), "Hatchet" (2006), "The Artist" (2011), "God Bless America" (2011), and "Bloodsucking Bastards" (2015) and the TV movies "Mending Fences" (2009) and "Killing Reagan" (2016). Murray executive produced the television series "The Sweet Spot" (2002) and the documentary "Ballhawks" (2010), and he was a writer and director on "The Sweet Spot" as well. He has directed episodes of "Dharma & Greg" (2001–2002), "Still Standing" (2005–2006), "The Big Bang Theory" (2008), "Funny or Die Presents…" (2010–2011), "Last Man Standing" (2014), "Mike & Molly" (2015), and "2 Broke Girls" (2016) and the 2019 TV movie "Vendors." Joel co-owns the St. Augustine restaurant the Murray Bros. Caddyshack, which is "designed to look and feel like a country club gone awry."

Early Life

Joel Murray was born on April 17, 1963, in Wilmette, Illinois. His mother, Lucille, was a mail room clerk, and his father, Edward, worked as a lumber salesman. Edward died in 1967 from complications of diabetes, and Lucille passed away in 1988. Joel grew up in an Irish Catholic household with eight siblings, including actors Bill Murray, John Murray, and Brian Doyle-Murray. His sister Nancy is an Adrian Dominican Sister, and she portrayed St. Catherine of Siena at churches around the U.S. Joel attended Loyola Academy, where he played the lead in a school musical and served as captain of the football team. He began his entertainment career in Chicago, performing at improv theaters such as The Second City and Improv Olympic.

Career

From 1986 to 1997, Murray voiced Chester Cheetah in Cheetos commercials. His first film was 1986's "One Crazy Summer," and he followed it with the TV movies "Long Gone" (1987) and "Men Will Be Boys" (1990) and had a small role in the 1988 film "Scrooged" alongside his brothers Bill, John, and Brian. In 1990, he played Norris Weldon on the NBC series "Grand," then he appeared in the films "Shakes the Clown" (1991), "Only You" (1992), and "The Cable Guy" (1996) and the TV movies "Road Warriors" (1995) and "Encino Woman" (1996). Joel starred as Capt. Ken Epstein on NBC's "Pacific Station" (1991–1992) and Ray Litvak on the CBS sitcom "Love & War" (1992–1995), and he voiced the title character on the animated series "Beethoven" in 1994. From 1997 to 2002, he played Pete Cavanaugh on ABC's "Dharma & Greg," which aired 119 episodes over five seasons.

Murray appeared in the films "The Thin Pink Line" (2000), "It's All About You" (2002), "Nobody Knows Anything!" (2003), "Hatchet" (2006), "Awaydays" (2009), and "Hatchet II" (2010), and he guest-starred on "The Drew Carey Show" (2001), "John Doe" (2002), "Malcolm in the Middle" (2003), "Joan of Arcadia" (2004), "American Body Shop" (2007), "Two and a Half Men" (2007–2013), "Criminal Minds" (2008), and "Cold Case" (2008). Joel lent his voice to the animated shows "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" (2000), "Baby Blues" (2000–2002), "Teamo Supremo" (2002–2004), and "3 South" (2002), and he voiced Don Carlton in the 2013 Disney-Pixar film "Monsters University," which grossed $743.6 million at the box office. He played Danny 'Fitz' Fitzsimmons on the CBS sitcom "Still Standing" (2003–2006), Freddy Rumsen on the Emmy-winning drama "Mad Men" (2007–2014), and Eddie Jackson on Showtime's "Shameless" (2011), and he appeared in the 2011 film "The Artist," which won an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Murray guest-starred on "My Boys" (2010), "Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior" (2011), "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2012), "CSI: Miami" (2012), "Desperate Housewives" (2012), "The McCarthys" (2015), "Mike & Molly" (2015–2016), "The Leftovers" (2015; 2017), "Hidden America with Jonah Ray" (2016), "American Gods" (2017), "The Big Bang Theory" (2017), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2017), "Grey's Anatomy" (2018), "AJ and the Queen" (2020), "The Conners" (2020), and "Bob Hearts Abishola" (2022–2023), and he portrayed Edwin Meese in the 2016 National Geographic Channel movie "Killing Reagan." He starred in the lead role of Frank Murdoch in the 2011 film "God Bless America," which was written and directed by Bobcat Goldthwait, then he appeared in "Bloodsucking Bastards" (2015), "Sophie and the Rising Sun" (2016), "Sr. Pig" (2016), and "Monuments" (2020), and he had an uncredited role as a security guard in 2016's "Ghostbusters." Joel played Rollie on the Seeso series "Shrink" in 2017, and he had a recurring role as Eddie Earl on the Starz professional wrestling drama "Heels" in 2021. In 2023, he appeared in two episodes of the HBO miniseries "White House Plumbers."

Personal Life

Joel married actress Eliza Coyle on September 16, 1989, and they have welcomed four children, Annie, Gus, Hank, and Louie. Joel and Eliza co-starred in the films "Shakes the Clown" and "God Bless America" and the television series "Heels."

Award Nominations

In 2009, Murray shared a Gold Derby Award nomination for Ensemble of the Year with his "Mad Men" co-stars. In 2014, Joel and his "Monsters University" castmates earned a Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination for the BTVA Feature Film Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film.