Joe Mantegna Net Worth:

What is Joe Mantegna's Net Worth and Salary?

Joe Mantegna is an American actor, producer, writer, director, and voice actor who has a net worth of $25 million. Joe started his career on stage, appearing in productions such as "Hair" and by collaborating with the renowned playwright David Mamet in "Glengarry Glen Ross." The latter play won a Pulitzer Prize and earned Mantegna a Tony Award. Joe continued to collaborative with Mamet over the years, appearing in plays like "A Life in the Theatre," "The Disappearance of the Jews" and "Speed-the-Plow." He eventually directed a production of Mamet's play "Lakeboat," which ran in Los Angeles. When the theatrical release of "Lakeboat" was released in 2000, Mantegna served as director once again. Over the years, Joe has appeared in a number of Mamet's films, such as "House of Games," "Things Change," "Homicide," and "Redbelt."

Outside of his work alongside Mamet, Joe has appeared in a number of additional projects. He has appeared in major motion pictures like "Three Amigos," "The Godfather Part III," "Up Close and Personal," and many others. In addition, Joe has achieved considered heights in the world of television, having appeared in series like "First Monday" and "Joan of Arcadia" as well as miniseries such as "The Last Don," "The Rat Pack," and "The Starter Wife." He is also known for playing the role of FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi in the popular series "Criminal Minds," which ended in 2020. Aside from his on-screen work, Mantegna is an established voice actor who plays Fat Tony in "The Simpsons."

Early Life

Joseph Anthony Mantegna was born on November 13th of 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. Raised in a Catholic, Italian household, Joe attended the Goodman School of Drama at the Art Institute of Chicago, graduating in 1969. In his younger years, he played bass guitar in a number of bands. He eventually became familiar with the film industry by doing headshots for actors.

Career

Mantegna made his acting debut in the 1969 production of "Hair," which was staged in Chicago. He then made his Broadway debut with 1978's "Working." During this period, he wrote various plays and began his film career with a few minor roles. His big break came after playing the role of Richard Roma in "Glengarry Glen Ross," which marked the beginning of his long collaborative partnership with David Mamet.

During the 80s, he appeared in plays such as "Compromising Positions," "Weeds," "The Money Pit" and "Suspect" while also starring in an episode of "The Twilight Zone." His most critically-acclaimed films of this period include 1987's "House of Games" and "Things Change," both of which were written by Mamet.

By the 90s, Mantegna was appearing in a number of different roles, showing off his impressive range. From comic roles to villains and mobsters, it seemed as though Joe could do it all. A major step forward came with "The Godfather III," in which Joe played a villainous Italian mobster named Joey Zasa. He also appeared in another Mamet film called "Homicide" during this period. Around this time, Joe started voicing the character of Fat Tony in "The Simpsons," famously insisting on voicing the character regardless of how small his dialogue is. He is also known for voice roles in shows like "Kim Possible."

Modern fans probably know Mantegna best for his role as David Rossi in "Criminal Minds." He played a major part in the series from its inception in 2007 all the way until its ending in 2020. Joe also acted as a special guest in the show "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders." During this period, Mantegna hosted "Gun Stories," having been a firearms enthusiast for some time. In 2017, he appeared in an episode of "Hell's Kitchen: All-Stars." From 2015 to 2016, Mantegna appeared in films like "Kill Me, Deadly" and "The Bronx Bull."

Joe Mantegna Salary

Joe Mantegna earned a considerable salary for his work on "Criminal Minds," at one point commanding an impressive salary of $130,000 per episode. With about 24 episodes per season, this equated to per-season earnings of approximately $3 million.

Real Estate

Way back in 1991, Joe purchased a home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles for $1,580,000 million. The home was built just two years earlier in 1989, so it was essentially brand new when Mantegna moved in. He and his wife Arlene then lived in the home for the next 30 years before finally announcing plans to move on in 2020. At this point, they listed the property for $4.2 million. The Tudor-style residence features four bedrooms and has been described as a "private estate." Features include expansive rooms, lots of space, plenty of light, an office, and a pool.

Two years before putting this home on the market, Joe and his wife purchased another home in Hollywood Hills. Spending $1.3 million on the residence, Mantegna became the proud owner of this Spanish bungalow in 2018. The residence was originally constructed back in 1926 and has a storied history. It was reportedly once home to celebs such as Rick Baker, Jack Warner, Kathryn Leigh Scott, and even a Playboy Bunny.

The residence boasts 1,700 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, and a 16-foot exposed wood ceiling. Additional features include a corner fireplace, a private terrace, and a large balcony overlooking the backyard. Two years prior to this purchase, Mantegna also picked up a beachfront property in Oxnard, California for $4.9 million.