Jodie Comer net worth: Jodie Comer is an English actress who has a net worth of XYZ. Jodie Comer was born in Liverpool, England in March 1993. She made her acting debut in an episode of the television series The Royal Today in 2008. Comer had a recurring role as Sharna on the TV mini-series Justice in 2011. From 2013 to 2015 she starred as Chloe on the series My Mad Fat Diary. Jodie Comer starred in the TV mini-series Thirteen as Ivy Moxam in 2016 and The White Princess as Elizabeth of York in 2017. From 2015 to 2017 she starred as Kate on the television series Doctor Foster: A Woman Scored. Comer began starring as Villanelle on the TV series Killing Eve in 2018. She appeared in the 2017 film England is Mine and has also appeared in episodes of the TV series Holby City, Doctors, Law & Order: UK, and more. Jodie Comer won a Primetime Emmy Award for Killing Eve in 2019 and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Killing Eve in 2020.