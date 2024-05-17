Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Birthdate: Mar 15, 1957 (67 years old) Birthplace: São Sebastião da Pedreira Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.715 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Joaquim de Almeida's Net Worth

Joaquim de Almeida is a Portuguese actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Joaquim de Almeida has appeared in films and television series throughout Europe and the Americas. His film credits include "Good Morning, Babylon," "Clear and Present Danger," "Desperado," "Adão e Eva," "One Man's Hero," and "Fast Five." Almeida's television credits include the series "Nostromo," "24," "Queen of the South," "Warrior Nun," and "Shōgun."

Early Life and Education

Joaquim António Portugal Baptista de Almeida was born on March 15, 1957 in Lisbon, Portugal as the sixth of eight children of pharmacists Maria and João. When he was 18, he left Portugal following the 1974 Carnation Revolution. After spending a year in Vienna, Austria, Almeida moved to New York City, where he studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Film Career

In 1982, Almeida made his film debut in the Cold War action thriller "The Soldier." The following year, he appeared in the British drama "The Honorary Consul." Almeida had his breakthrough role in the 1987 drama "Good Morning, Babylon," which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. Three years after that, he starred as Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto César Sandino in the biopic "Sandino." Almeida became better known to American audiences in 1994 with his role as Félix Cortez in the hit action thriller "Clear and Present Danger," based on the Tom Clancy novel. Also that year, he appeared in Norman Jewison's romantic comedy "Only You." In 1995, Almeida played the main villain, Bucho, in Robert Rodriguez's action film "Desperado," starring Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek. He also appeared in the Italian film "Sostiene Pereira," starring Marcello Mastroianni, and in the Portuguese film "Adão e Eva." Almeida's credits in the latter half of the decade include "Elles," "Tentação," "La Cucaracha," and "One Man's Hero." In the early '00s, he appeared in such films as the Brazilian comedy "A Samba for Sherlock," the Spanish crime thriller "La voz de su amo," the American war film "Behind Enemy Lines," and the Italian crime drama "The Fugitive."

In 2006, Almeida appeared in "The Celestine Prophecy" as Father Sánchez. He appeared in several films the next year, including "The Death and Life of Bobby Z" and "The Lovebirds." In 2008, Almeida was in Guillermo Arriaga's "The Burning Plain" and Steven Soderbergh's "Che," portraying Bolivian military officer René Barrientos in the latter. He went on to play the main antagonist, Hernan Reyes, in the 2011 action film sequel "Fast Five." Almeida later reprised that role in a cameo appearance in "Fast X." In 2013, he starred in the Franco-Portuguese comedy "The Gilded Cage," and in 2014 starred in the American drama "Of Mind and Music." Almeida was subsequently in "Our Brand is Crisis" (2015), "A Date with Miss Fortune" (2016), and "The Hitman's Bodyguard" (2017). In 2018, he played Dr. Oswaldo Pereira in Alexander Payne's science-fiction dramedy "Downsizing," starring Matt Damon. Almeida's other notable credits include the 2020 faith-based drama "Fatima," the 2023 films "Missing" and "The Palace," and the 2024 remake of the action film "Road House."

Television Career

Almeida made his television debut in a 1985 episode of the NBC crime drama series "Miami Vice." He had his next substantial role on the small screen in the 1997 BBC miniseries "Nostromo." In the early '00s, Almeida played drug cartel leader Ramon Salazar in the third season of the Fox action drama series "24." Following that, he played Captain Manuel Valenza on the short-lived TNT series "Wanted." Almeida was on another short-lived series, NBC's "Crusoe," in 2008. In 2010, he appeared in the miniseries "Vuelo IL 8714" and "República," and was in two episodes of the NBC series "Parenthood." He subsequently appeared in episodes of such shows as "The Glades," "Rosa Fogo," "The Mentalist," "Missing," "Revenge," "Once Upon a Time," "Bones," and "Revolution." From 2016 to 2018, Almeida played drug kingpin Don Epifanio Vargas on the USA Network crime drama "Queen of the South." He later had a recurring role on the Netflix series "Warrior Nun" and a guest role as a Franciscan friar in the 2024 miniseries "Shōgun."

Personal Life

Almeida has been married and divorced multiple times. He wed his first wife, Andrea Nemetz, in 1976. After their divorce, he married Anne Rogoshan in 1979. Almeida wed his third wife, Maria Cecília Gonçalves, in 1992; they later divorced, as well. He has two children from his marriages.