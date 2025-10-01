What Is Joanne Froggatt's Net Worth?

Joanne Froggatt is an English actress and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Joanne Froggatt is best known for playing Zoe Tattersall on the soap opera "Coronation Street" (1997–1998) and Anna Bates on the period drama "Downton Abbey" (2010–2015). Froggatt has more than 50 acting credits to her name, including the films "In Our Name" (2010), "Still Life" (2013), "Mary Shelley" (2017), and "One Last Thing" (2018), the miniseries "Island at War" (2004), "The Commons" (2019), and "Last Light" (2023), and the television series "Bad Girls" (1999), "Paradise Heights" (2002), "Robin Hood" (2009), "Liar" (2017–2020), "Angela Black" (2021), "North Shore" (2023), and "MobLand" (2025). She also served as a producer on "Angela Black" as well as the film "Starfish" (2016) and the miniseries "Dark Angel" (2016). Joanne voiced Wendy on the animated series "Bob the Builder" from 2015 to 2018. In 2015, Froggatt won a Golden Globe Award for her performance on "Downton Abbey."

Early Life

Joanne Froggatt was born on August 23, 1980, in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, England. She is the daughter of Keith and Ann Froggatt, who ran a corner store and later started a sheep farm that specialized in rare breeds. Joanne grew up in the village of Littlebeck, and in a 2012 interview with People magazine, she said of her childhood, "My dad had a flock of sheep, which he used to milk, and then my mum used to make cheese and yogurt out of the sheep's milk and sell it. It was kind of an unusual upbringing really. It's very kind of 'Wuthering Heights' where my parents house is, moors and deserted, really. It's very wild and mystic. When the wind is going and the rain is lashing down, there's something so romantic about the whole place." Froggatt became interested in acting at an early age and joined a Scarborough drama group. When she was 13 years old, she left home to study at the Redroofs Theatre School in Berkshire.

Career

Froggatt made her television debut in a 1996 episode of "The Bill," and the following year, she began playing Zoe Tattersall on the ITV soap opera "Coronation Street." After she left the show in 1998, she had a recurring role as Rachel Hicks on the ITV drama "Bad Girls" in 1999. In 2000, Joanne appeared in the miniseries "Nature Boy" and the TV movie "Lorna Doone." Her first feature film was 2002's "Miranda," and that year she also appeared in the TV movie "The Stretford Wives" and played Julia Sawyer on the BBC One series "Paradise Heights." She earned a Royal Television Society Award nomination for her performance as the title character in the 2003 TV movie "Danielle Cable: Eyewitness," and in 2004, she starred as Angelique Mahy in the miniseries "Island at War." Next, Froggatt guest-starred on "Missing" (2006), "See No Evil: The Moors Murders" (2006), "The Street" (2006), "Rebus" (2006), "Spooks: Code 9" (2008), and "Moving On" (2009), appeared in the TV movie "Murder in the Outback" (2007), and had a recurring role as Ruth Tyler on the BBC One series "Life on Mars" (2006). In 2009, she played Kate on the BBC One series "Robin Hood" and starred in the short film "Moving On."

Joanne won a British Independent Film Award for 2010's "In Our Name," and that year she also began starring as Anna Smith (later Anna Bates) on the ITV historical drama "Downton Abbey," which aired 52 episodes over six seasons. The show earned Froggatt a Golden Globe Award and three Primetime Emmy nominations, and she reprised her role in the films "Downton Abbey" (2019), "Downton Abbey: A New Era" (2022), and "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" (2025). While starring on "Downton Abbey," Joanne also guest-starred on "True Love" (2012) and "The Secrets" (2014) and appeared in the 2013 films "Filth," "uwantme2killhim?," and "Still Life." From 2015 to 2018, she voiced Wendy on the animated series "Bob the Builder." In 2016, Froggatt produced and starred in the miniseries "Dark Angel" and the film "Starfish" and appeared in the biographical drama "A Street Cat Named Bob." From 2017 to 2020, she played Laura Nielson on the ITV / SundanceTV series "Liar," and around this time, she appeared in the films "A Crooked Somebody" (2017), "Mary Shelley" (2017), and "One Last Thing" (2018). Joanne starred as Eadie Boulay in the miniseries "The Commons" in 2019, and in 2021, she played the title role on the ITV series "Angela Black." She had a recurring role as Sarah Vincent on the BBC One crime drama "Sherwood" in 2022, and in 2023, she starred as Abigail Crawford on the Network 10 crime thriller "North Shore" and Elana Yeats in the miniseries "Last Light." In 2024, Froggatt played Dr. Abbey Henderson in the miniseries "Breathtaking," and in 2025, she began starring as Jan Da Souza on the Paramount+ crime drama "MobLand."

Personal Life

On October 6, 2012, Joanne married James Cannon. In early 2020, she confirmed that they had split up. In 2013, Froggatt was named an ambassador for Plan International's "Because I Am a Girl" campaign, which was meant to "transform girls' lives through education." While attending the 2024 Into Film Awards, Joanne revealed that she was pregnant. Her daughter was born in September 2024, and Froggatt hasn't publicly shared the father's identity.

Awards and Nominations

In 2004, Froggatt received a Royal Television Society Award nomination for Best Actress for "Danielle Cable: Eyewitness," and in 2010, she won a British Independent Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer for "In Our Name." For "Downton Abbey," she won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film in 2015, and she shared Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with her co-stars in 2013, 2015, and 2016. Joanne also earned Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2012, 2014, and 2015, and she received an Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series nomination at the 2012 Monte-Carlo Television Festival. She was also nominated in that category for " Liar" in 2018, and that year she earned a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Dark Angel" as well.