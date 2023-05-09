What is Joanna Pettet's net worth?

Joanna Pettet is an English actress who has a net worth of $9 million. Joanna Pettet has more than 60 acting credits starting in 1964. Pettet had recurring roles on the TV series "The Doctors" in 1965 as Judy Lloyd, and on the series "Dr. Kildare" in 1966 as Yvonne Barlow. She had recurring roles on the TV mini-series "Captains and the Kings." as Katherine Hennessey in 1976 and on the soap opera "Knots Landing," as Janet Baines in 1983.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $9 Million Date of Birth: Nov 16, 1942 (80 years old) Place of Birth: London Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.702 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Joanna Pettet's Net Worth

Joanna Pettet appeared in several films including "The Group," "The Night of the Generals," "Casino Royale," and more. In 1974 she won a Western Heritage Award for "Pioneer Woman." She also won a Theatre World Award for her work in Poor Richard.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born in London, England, Pettet was adopted and raised by her aunt when her parents were killed during World War II. She moved to New York City in her early twenties to pursue an acting career, studying at the prestigious Actors Studio. Pettet first made her mark on the stage, notably in the Broadway production of "Take Her, She's Mine," before transitioning to film and television.

Film and Television Success

Pettet made her film debut in the James Bond spoof "Casino Royale" in 1967, where she played the role of Mata Bond. The following year, she starred in the crime thriller "Robbery" alongside Stanley Baker, a film based on the real-life Great Train Robbery in the UK.

Throughout the 1970s, Pettet continued to work in film, including roles in "The Night of the Generals" and "The Evil." However, it was in television where she was most prolific, appearing in numerous TV movies and popular series, including "Mannix," "Perry Mason," and "Knots Landing."

Personal Life and Later Career

Pettet married actor Alex Cord in 1968, and they had one son together before divorcing in 1989. Tragically, their son Damien died in 1995, leading Pettet to step back from her acting career.

Sharon Tate Connection

Joanna Pettet had a chilling connection to the infamous Manson murders through her close friend, actress Sharon Tate. On the afternoon of August 8, 1969, just hours before the tragic events unfolded, Pettet had lunch with Tate in Los Angeles. That evening, Tate, who was eight months pregnant, and four others were brutally murdered by members of the Manson Family at her home. This event deeply affected Pettet and is an eerie footnote to her career in Hollywood.

As a result of this unfortunate connection, a fictional version of Joanna was portrayed by Rumer Willis in the 2019 film "Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood."