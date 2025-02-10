What is Joan Allen's Net Worth?

Joan Allen is an American award-winning actress of stage, film, and television with a net worth of $8 million. Joan Allen is best known for her Academy Award-nominated performance in the 1995 film "Nixon," in which she played First Lady Pat Nixon, and for her portrayal of accused Salem witch Elizabeth Proctor in the 1996 film "The Crucible."

Early Years

Joan Allen was born on August 20, 1956, in Rochelle, Illinois, as the youngest of four children born to James and Dorothea (Wirth) Allen. Her father owned a gas station. Allen attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. In 1977, she joined the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, Illinois, at the urging of her friend and former classmate John Malkovich.

Film Career

Joan Allen made her film debut as Mary Alice Mahoney in the 1985 drama "Compromising Positions." The following year, she played Reba McClane in the thriller "Manhunter," Lala in the comedy "Zeisters," and Maddy Nagle in the comedy-drama "Peggy Sue Got Married." In the 1988 biographical comedy-drama "Tucker: The Man and His Dream," Allen starred as Vera Tucker, the wife of Detroit engineer Preston Tucker. The film won eight of the 18 awards it was nominated for.

Allen played Irene in the 1989 drama "In Country." In 1993, she starred as Zeena Frome in the romantic drama "Ethan Frome," Bonnie Waitzkin in the drama "Searching for Bobby Fischer," and Caroline Whitney in the road comedy "John and S.A.M."

The 1995 romantic teen drama "Mad Love," starring Drew Barrymore and Chris O'Donnell, featured Allen as Margaret Roberts, the mother of Barrymore's character. That same year, she played Pat Nixon in the historical drama "Nixon," which garnered her nominations for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role.

Allen starred as Elizabeth Proctor in the 1996 historical drama "The Crucible." The film was nominated for 26 awards, and Allen won three major awards: a Southeastern Film Critics Association Award, a Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress, and an Empire Award for Best Actress.

In 1997, Allen played Elena Hood in the drama film "The Ice Storm" and Dr. Eve Archer in the science fiction action film "Face/Off," starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage.

Allen portrayed Berry Parker in the 1998 teen fantasy "Pleasantville" and Helen in the 1999 drama "All the Rage," based on the play by Keith Reddin.

The 2000 film "When the Sky Falls" featured Allen as Sinead Hamilton. That same year, she played Senator Laine Billings Hanson in the political drama "The Contender." The film was nominated for 12 awards, and Allen received five major nominations: a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Satellite Award, an Independent Spirit Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Allen played Arlene Groden in the 2003 drama "Off the Map." In the 2004 romantic drama "The Notebook," starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, Allen played Ann Hamilton, the mother of McAdams' character. That same year, she appeared in the award-winning action-thriller "The Bourne Supremacy" as Deputy CIA Director Pamela Landy.

The 2008 dystopian action thriller "Death Race" featured Allen as prison warden Claire Hennessey. In the 2009 drama "Hachi: A Dog's Tale," she played Kate Wilson.

Allen returned to the role of Pamela Landy in 2012's "The Bourne Legacy." Two years later, she played Darcy Anderson in the psychological thriller "A Good Marriage," based on the novella by Stephen King. In 2015, Allen starred as Nancy Newsome in the psychological drama "Room."

Television Career

Joan Allen made her television debut in the 1983 TV movie "Say Goodnight, Gracie." In 1985, she played Iris Friedman in two episodes of the miniseries "Evergreen." Two years later, she appeared in the television movies "All My Sons" and "The Room Upstairs," as well as an episode of "The Twilight Zone."

Allen played Sarah Brady in the 1991 television movie "Without Warning: The James Brady Story." In 1996, she appeared in an episode of "Frasier" and hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 1998.

The miniseries "The Mists of Avalon" featured Allen as Morgause in 2001. Eight years later, she portrayed Georgia O'Keeffe in the television movie "Georgia O'Keeffe," which was nominated for 27 awards, including six won by Allen.

In 2012, Allen played Claire Lachay in six episodes of the drama series "Luck." In 2014, she played Colonel Margaret Rayne in six episodes of the crime drama "The Killing." Two years later, she starred as Claire Warren in the thriller series "The Family."

In 2021, Allen joined the cast of the psychological horror miniseries "Lisey's Story," based on the novel by Stephen King. She is cast as Sheila Mullen in the 2025 political thriller miniseries "Zero Day."

Theater Career

Joan Allen made her Broadway debut as Anna in the 1987 productions of "Burn This." Her performance earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

In 1989, she starred as Heidi Holland in "The Heidi Chronicles" at Broadway's Plymouth Theatre. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and Allen was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award.

In 2009, Allen played Katharine Keenan in "Impressionism" at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. In 2018, she played Ellen Fine in "The Waverly Gallery" at Broadway's John Golden Theatre.

Voice Work

In 2008, Allen narrated the audiobook "The Almost Moon" by Alice Sebold. The following year, she voiced Deborahin "The Word of Promise Audio Bible." In 2011, she voiced Delphine in the video game "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim."

Philanthropy

Joan Allen supports numerous charities, including Equine Advocates Rescue & Sanctuary, Windermere Stellar, and The Windermere Foundation.

Personal Life

Joan Allen married actor Peter Friedman in 1990. They had one child, a daughter named Sadie, born in 1994, before divorcing in 2002.