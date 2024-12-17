What Is Jimmy McNichol's Net Worth?

Jimmy McNichol is an American actor and singer who has a net worth of $2 million. Jimmy McNichol began his professional acting career when he was in elementary school. He shot his first commercial for Band-Aids when he was seven and then went on to a very successful career in commercials before making the leap to television and film when he was twelve. Jimmy played Jack Fitzpatrick on the CBS series "The Fitzpatricks" (1977–1978), Vince Butler on the CBS teen drama "California Fever" (1979), and Josh Clayton on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital" (1984–1985), and he has appeared in the films "Smokey Bites the Dust" (1981), "Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker" (1971), and "California Cowboys" (1983). He also performed the theme song for "California Fever," and in 1978, he released an album with his sister, Kristy McNichol.

Early Life

Jimmy McNichol was born James Vincent McNichol III on July 2, 1961, in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of Carolyn and James McNichol and the older brother of Kristy McNichol and Tommy McNichol. James was a carpenter, and he abandoned the family soon after Tommy was born in 1965. To support her children, Carolyn worked odd jobs, such as cosmetics salesperson, secretary, and film extra. Jimmy and Kristy were raised by their mother, and Tommy lived with his grandparents in Burbank.

Career

McNichol started acting at the age of seven, beginning with a Band-Aid commercial. He starred in around 80 commercials between 1967 and 1973, including ads for Crest and Kool-Aid. In 1973, he had an uncredited role in the film "Sunshine," then he guest-starred on "Run, Joe, Run" (1974), "Gunsmoke" (1974), "Little House on the Prairie" (1974), "Shazam!" (1975), "S.W.A.T." (1975), and "ABC After School Special" (1976). Jimmy appeared in the TV movies "Stranded" (1976), "Champions: A Love Story" (1979), and "Blinded by the Light" (1980) and the films "Smokey Bites the Dust" (1981), "Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker" (1981), and "California Cowboys" (1984). From 1977 to 1978, he starred as Jack Fitzpatrick on the CBS drama "The Fitzpatricks," and in 1979, he played Vince Butler on the CBS teen drama "California Fever." In 1978, he released the album "Kristy and Jimmy McNichol" with his sister, and their cover of The Chiffons song "He's So Fine" reached #70 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. Jimmy and Kristy also co-hosted the 1978 "ABC All-Star Saturday Preview Special," but they stopped performing together after Kristy was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after having a manic breakdown.

Jimmy subsequently left the music industry for a while and later stated, "I know the outcome—it's a real big high one year, and the next year, nobody knows who you are. All that singing and touring and the guys behind you doing drugs. Eventually, it's gonna get to you." He later began performing in a band called Jimmy James. After "California Fever" ended, McNichol hosted the talk show "Hollywood Teen" and starred in the "Jimmy McNichol Special." He guest-starred on "The Love Boat" in 1983, and from 1984 to 1985, he played Josh Clayton on the soap opera "General Hospital." Jimmy retired from professional acting after appearing in the 1991 TV movie "Reason for Living: The Jill Ireland Story," but he has occasionally returned to it, guest-starring on "V.R. Troopers" in 1995 and playing the son of Dracula in five episodes of the web series "Decker" in 2017.

Personal Life

Jimmy married Renée Nash in 1997, and they have welcomed son Nash and daughter Ellis together. In 2016, the family left California and moved to Durango, Colorado. In 2010, McNichol found out that he has a third child, a daughter named Kellee Maize. Kellee is a rapper and songwriter who was adopted by a couple in Pennsylvania. An environmentalist, Jimmy launched the ecological education website ECOTV in 1998. He also wrote, directed, and executive produced the 2013 film "Planet View," which is described as an "IMAX style nature/adventure movie on global environmental issues." Since leaving the entertainment industry, McNichol has worked in home rehabilitation and residential construction.