What is Jimmy Dore's Net Worth?

Jimmy Dore is an American stand-up comedian, political commentator, conspiracy theorist, podcaster and YouTube personality who has a net worth of $4 million. Jimmy Dore is best known for his stand-up comedy which centers on everything that makes Americans angry, as well as his supporting arguments for all things conspiracy-related.

Early Years

James Patrick Anthony Dore was born on July 26, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois and has 11 siblings. His father was employed as a police officer and owned a brickwork business.

Jimmy Dore attended Catholic Schools through his high school years. He then went on to study at Illinois State University, a public research university in Normal, Illinois which he dropped out of in his junior year. He later enrolled at Columbia College, a private art college in Chicago where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and communications.

Stand-up Comedy

Jimmy Dore began doing stand-up comedy routines in Chicago when he was 24 years old. In 1995 he moved to Los Angeles and secured a spot on Comedy Central's American game show "Make Me Laugh."

Jimmy Dore has appeared on numerous television shows, such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn."

In 2004, Jimmy Dore was the lead performer in the Comedy Central special "Comedy Central Presents."

Jimmy Dore has performed his stand-up routines at a variety of comedy clubs, including the "Catch a Rising Star" comedy club in Reno and the "Tropicana Comedy Stop in Las Vegas. He has also performed at many comedy festivals such as the "Melbourne International Comedy Festival" in Australia and the "Just For Laughs" comedy festival in Montreal, Canada. Additionally, he has performed his comedy routines for American troops in Afghanistan.

Jimmy Dore wrote and performed in "The Marijuana-Logues" – a 2004 off-Broadway comedy show which ran at the Actor's Playhouse in New York City. Four years later, he made an appearance in the documentary "Super High Me," which documents the effects of smoking cannabis for 30 days.

In 2005, Jimmy Dore launched a new stand-up comedy show called "Citizen Jimmy" at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Hollywood, California. The show was different from those he had done before and included news clips of politicians and celebrities and seemed to thrive on subjects that made people angry and uncomfortable such as Wall Street, the pharmaceutical industry, politics and mainstream media in general. In 2008, the show was aired by Comedy Central and was chosen "Best of 2008" by iTunes. After it was released on DVD, Punchline Magazine declared it to be one of the five best comedy DVDs of 2008.

Books

Jimmy Dore published his book "Your Country Is Just Not That Into You – How the Media, Wall Street and Both Political Parties Keep on Screwing You – Even After You've Moved On" in 2014.

Podcasts & Broadcasts

In 2008 Jimmy Dore launched his podcast "Comedy and Everything Else."

"The Jimmy Dore Show," a weekly, one-hour comedic political talk show was broadcast on Los Angeles public radio station KPFK 90.7 FM from 2010 to 2021. The show is now presented on YouTube and has 1.33 million subscribers. It regularly contains controversial content such as treatments for Covid-19 which have no compelling medical support, and erroneous reports such as one in 2020 which alleged that Democratic party member Joe Biden had once hosted a black-face entertainment for the enjoyment of wealthy Caucasians.

Conspiracy Theories

Jimmy Dore publicized his conspiracy theory that the Democratic National Committee might have somehow been involved in the murder of DNC employee Seth Rich on July 10, 2016.

In 2017, Jimmy Dore publicized his theory that the attack on the town of Khan Sheikhun in Syria may have been a "false flag" planned out by groups opposed to Syrian politician Bashar al-Assad.

Jimmy Dore has publicly stated that he believes the United States is supporting Ukraine with military aide in order to prolong conflict due to an economic war between Russia and the Western world.

Politics

Jimmy Dore supported the Democratic Party until 2016 when he became an Independent. He supported Bernie Saunders in the 2016 presidential campaign and announced that, as far as he was concerned, a president Hilary Clinton would be worse for progressives than a president Donald Trump.

In 2020 Jimmy Dore circulated a plan to make Nancy Pelosi's re-election as Speaker of the House dependent on "Medicare for All" receiving a floor vote. Although the plan was endorsed by several high-profile individuals, leftwing politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the proposal and Dore accused her of standing between Americans and healthcare.

In 2021 Jimmy Dore publicly stated that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party placate their political base by using race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social background and other particular identities to avoid the necessity of implementing progressive policies involving wages, student debt and healthcare.

Jimmy Dore is on the Advisory Council of "The People's Party" – a, American political organization focused on creating a new major political party free of corporate money and influence.

Jimmy Dore has publicly stated that he believes having conservatives in office makes for good comedy.

Sexual Harassment Claims

In 2021, American political commentator Ana Kasparian accused Jimmy Dore of sexual harassment – they each had alternative versions of the events which transpired concerning Kasparian's clothing.

Personal Life

Jimmy Dore is married to Stefane Zamorano and the couple lives in Los Angeles, California.