Jim Rash Net Worth:

What Is Jim Rash's Net Worth?

Jim Rash is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, director, and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Jim Rash is best known for playing Dean Craig Pelton on NBC's "Community' (2009–2015). He won an Academy Award for co-writing the 2011 film "The Descendants" with Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon. Jim has more than 120 acting credits to his name, including the films "Slackers" (2002), "Sky High" (2005), "The Way Way Back" (2013), and "Home Sweet Home Alone" (2021) and the television series "The Naked Truth" (1997–1998), "That '70s Show" (2002–2006), "Reno 911!" (2003–2009; 2020), "Help Me Help You" (2006–2007), "American Housewife" (2020–2021), and "Impeachment: American Crime Story" (2021).

Rash has lent his voice to numerous animated TV shows, such as "Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja" (2012–2015), "Mike Tyson Mysteries" (2014–2020), "DuckTales" (2017–2021), "Star Wars Resistance" (2018–2020), and "Harley Quinn" (2019–present). He hosted and produced "The Writers' Room" on SundanceTV from 2013 to 2014, and he wrote, directed, and produced the 2013 film "The Way Way Back." Jim directed and produced the 2014 TV movie "Fatrick" (2014), and he wrote and directed the 2020 film "Downhill." He also wrote the 2013 "Community" episode "Basic Human Anatomy" and directed the 2015 episodes "Lawnmower Maintenance & Postnatal Care" and "Queer Studies & Advanced Waxing."

Early Life

Jim Rash was born James Rash on July 15, 1971, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jim and his sister, Mebane, were adopted, and after graduating from Charlotte Latin School, Rash attended New Jersey's Lawrenceville School for a post-graduate year. Jim then majored in radio, television and motion picture at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He later joined the Los Angeles improv comedy troupe The Groundlings.

Career

Rash made his TV debut in a 1995 episode of "Cybill," and from 1997 to 1998, he played Harris Van Doren on the NBC sitcom "The Naked Truth." He guest-starred on "Working" (1998), "Becker" (1999), "Clueless" (1999), "The Hughleys" (2000), "The Practice" (2001), and "Less Than Perfect" (2002), and he joined the cast of the short-lived series "Katie Joplin" (1999) and "Thanks" (1999). In 2002, Jim appeared in the films "One Hour Photo," "Slackers," "Minority Report," and "S1m0ne" and began a six-episode stint on the Fox sitcom "That '70s Show." He then appeared in the films "George & Gracie" (2003), "Sky High" (2005), "Smiley Face" (2007), "Balls of Fury" (2007), "The Onion Movie" (2008), and "The Slammin' Salmon" (2009) and guest-starred on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2003), "The Guardian" (2003), "Coupling" (2003), "Friends" (2004), "NCIS" (2004), "Will & Grace" (2005), "Jake in Progress" (2005), "Eli Stone" (2008), and "Samantha Who?" (2008). Rash was a guest writer on the "Dane Cook / The Killers" episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 2006, and he had a recurring role as Andrew the "whore house guy" on Comedy Central's "Reno 911!" from 2003 to 2009 and again in 2020 when Quibi revived the series.

From 2009 to 2015, Jim played Dean Craig Pelton on "Community" alongside Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, and Chevy Chase. The series aired 110 episodes over six seasons, and in 2020, Rash directed a virtual cast reunion/livestreamed table read of the season five episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" that raised money for COVID-19 relief.

Rash, Nat Faxon, and director Alexander Payne co-wrote the screenplay for the 2011 film "The Descendants," which was based on the 2007 Kaui Hart Hemmings novel of the same name. Starring George Clooney, Shailene Woodley, Beau Bridges, and Judy Greer, "The Descendants" grossed $177.2 million against a $20 million budget and won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Next, Rash and Faxon co-wrote and co-directed 2013's "The Way Way Back," and Jim also appeared in the film. Rash guest-starred on "Glee" (2014–2015), "Dr. Ken" (2016), "Lucifer" (2016), "The Odd Couple" (2016), "Black-ish" (2016), "The Grinder" (2016), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2017), "Great News" (2018), "Angie Tribeca" (2028), and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2020), and he hosted Netflix's "Beyond Stranger Things" in 2017.

Jim had a cameo in the Marvel film "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), then he appeared in "Bernard and Huey" (2017), "Lazy Susan" (2020), "Long Weekend" (2021), and "Home Sweet Home Alone" (2021). Rash and Faxon co-wrote and co-directed the 2020 Will Ferrell-Julia Louis-Dreyfus film "Downhill," and from 2020 to 2021, Jim had a recurring role as Walker Montgomery on ABC's "American Housewife." In 2021, he portrayed former Department of Defense spokesman Ken Bacon on the FX anthology series "Impeachment: American Crime Story," and in 2022, he appeared in the Netflix miniseries "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window." In 2019, it was announced that Rash and Faxon would be co-writing and co-directing the film "The Heart" with Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, and Allison Janney in the lead roles.

Personal Life

Rash supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election, and a few days before the election, Jim and several of his "Community" co-stars released a video in support of the Biden/Harris ticket in which they encouraged people to vote. On January 7, 2021, the day after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Rash spoke out about white supremacy on Instagram, writing, "I keep hearing people say, 'January 20th cannot come soon enough.' But white supremacy will not go away in two weeks. We cannot just brush off what happened yesterday. What was on full display yesterday will not go away until we all get LOUD." Jim has also shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.

Awards and Nominations

In 2012, Rash won an Academy Award for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay for "The Descendants." The film also earned him a Golden Globe nomination and awards from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Chlotrudis Awards, Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association Awards, Denver Film Critics Society, Film Independent Spirit Awards, Florida Film Critics Circle Awards, Houston Film Critics Society Awards, Indiana Film Journalists Association, National Board of Review, Satellite Awards, St. Louis Film Critics Association, USC Scripter Awards, Utah Film Critics Association Awards, Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards, and Writers Guild of America.

In 2014, Jim received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Informational Series or Special for "The Writers' Room," and in 2016, he won an Indie Series Award for Best Writing (Comedy) for the web series "These People." He received a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Community" in 2012, and Rash and his co-stars earned a Gold Derby Award for Ensemble of the Year and a "TV Guide" Award nomination for Favorite Ensemble in 2012. For "The Way Way Back," Jim received an Art Cinema Award nomination at the 2013 Hamburg Film Festival and a Utah Film Critics Association Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and the cast earned a Phoenix Film Critics Society Award nomination for Best Acting Ensemble. In 2015, Rash received a Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination for Best Male Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Supporting Role – Action/Drama for "Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja."