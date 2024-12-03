What is Jim J. Bullock's Net Worth?

Jim J. Bullock is an American actor and comedian who has a net worth of $2 million. Jim J. Bullock is known for his roles on the television sitcoms "Too Close for Comfort," "ALF," and "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide." He also voiced the titular character in the adult animated series "Queer Duck." Elsewhere, Bullock appeared in such films as "Spaceballs," "Kissing Jessica Stein," and "Circuit," and on stage he starred in the Broadway musical "Hairspray."

Early Life and Education

Jim J. Bullock was born on February 9, 1955 in Casper, Wyoming and was raised in a Southern Baptist home. Originally planning to become an evangelical Christian minister, he earned a music scholarship to Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. However, Bullock dropped out.

Television Career

Bullock had his career breakthrough in 1980 when he was cast in his first major acting role, as Monroe Ficus on the new ABC sitcom "Too Close for Comfort." Based on the British sitcom "Keep it in the Family," the show starred Ted Knight as conservative cartoonist Henry Rush and Nancy Dussault as his wife Muriel, a freelance photographer. Their kids were played by Deborah Van Valkenburgh and Lydia Cornell. "Too Close for Comfort" ran for three seasons before it was canceled in 1983. It was then revived in first-run syndication in 1984, and in 1986 its name was changed to "The Ted Knight Show." The series wrapped up in early 1987 after a total of six seasons. During the run of the show, Bullock began appearing as a regular panelist on the game show "The New Hollywood Squares," hosted by John Davidson. After the end of that show in 1989, Bullock played the recurring role of Neal Tanner in the fourth and final season of the NBC sitcom "ALF." He also served as the guest host of a special episode of the game show "Super Sloppy Double Dare" in 1989. Bullock had his next substantial television role in 1994, as nerdy mall manager Gerald on the short-lived sitcom "Boogies Diner."

In 1996, Bullock appeared in an episode of the ABC sitcom "Roseanne." He also briefly co-hosted the syndicated talk show "The Jim J. and Tammy Faye Show" with former televangelist Tammy Faye Messner. After Messner was diagnosed with cancer and left the program, Bullock co-hosted the renamed "The Jim J. and Ann Show" with Ann Abernathy. Later, from 2000 to 2001, he served as a regular panelist on the Oxygen revival of the game show "I've Got a Secret," hosted by Stephanie Miller. Also in 2000, Bullock began voicing gay anthropomorphic duck Adam Seymour Duckstein in the adult animated series "Queer Duck." Originally a web series on Icebox.com, "Queer Duck" later aired on the cable network Showtime. Meanwhile, Bullock appeared in an episode of the teen dramedy series "Popular." He went on to play the recurring role of Mr. Monroe on the Nickelodeon sitcom "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," which ran from 2004 to 2007. During that time, Bullock made his debut as Serge the wedding planner on the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful"; he later reprised the role in 2009. His subsequent credits included guest roles on "Glee" and "Good Job, Thanks!" in 2015.

Film Career

In 1981, Bullock made his feature film debut in Larry Cohen's comedy horror film "Full Moon High," starring Adam Arkin. Later in the decade, he played Prince Valium in Mel Brooks's satirical space opera comedy "Spaceballs." In the early 1990s, Bullock had a small part in Blake Edwards's fantasy comedy "Switch." He was more active on the big screen in the early 21st century, beginning with a role in the gay comedy "Get Your Stuff" in 2000. The following year, Bullock appeared in the dating montage at the start of the romcom "Kissing Jessica Stein."

In 2002, Bullock appeared in the gay feature film "Circuit" and the gay short comedy film "Gaydar." Continuing the theme, he subsequently starred alongside Jason Stuart in the direct-to-video gay romcom "10 Attitudes," which was released in 2004. A couple of years later, Bullock reprised his television voice role as Adam Seymour Duckstein in the direct-to-video animated release "Queer Duck: The Movie." His other film credits include the 2010 gay drama "Role/Play" and the 2014 comedy "Ron and Laura Take Back America."

Stage Career

Beyond the screen, Bullock has acted in some stage productions. Starting in 2007, he played Wilbur Turnblad in the Broadway musical "Hairspray," a role he also played on a national tour of the production. Later, in the summer of 2022, Bullock played George in a production of the musical "Kinky Boots" at the Hollywood Bowl.

Personal Life

Bullock is openly gay. In 1985, he learned that he was HIV-positive, a diagnosis he didn't reveal to the public until over a decade later, after the passing of his partner John Casey from AIDS. Bullock has survived the virus in part due to antiretroviral drugs.