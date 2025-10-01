What Is Jim Carter's Net Worth?

Jim Carter OBE is an English actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Jim Carter earned four Primetime Emmy nominations for his performance as Charles 'Charlie' Carson on the ITV series "Downton Abbey," which he starred on from 2010 to 2015. Carter has more than 160 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Witches" (1990), "Black Beauty" (1994), "Richard III" (1995), "Shakespeare in Love" (1998), "Ella Enchanted" (2004), "The Golden Compass" (2007), "My Week with Marilyn" (2011), and "Wonka" (2023) and the television series "The Singing Detective" (1986), "A Sense of Guilt" (1990), "Cranford" (2007–2009), and "Knightfall" (2017–2019). Jim has been married to award-winning actress Dame Imelda Staunton since 1983. In 2019, he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama.

Early Life

Jim Carter was born James Edward Carter on August 19, 1948, in Harrogate, England. His mother was a member of the Women's Land Army who later became a school secretary. His father worked for the Ministry of Defence in the Air Ministry department. Jim attended Ashville College, Harrogate, and he was chosen to be the school's head boy during his final year. After graduation, he studied law at the University of Sussex, where he got involved with the Drama Society and starred in a student production of the John Arden play "Serjeant Musgrave's Dance." Carter dropped out after two years and joined a fringe theatre group that was based in Brighton.

Career

Carter started acting professionally in the early '70s, and his first paid job was a Brighton Combination production of the Howard Brenton play "Gum and Goo," which paid £5 per week and included free room and board. In 1976, he had an uncredited role in the miniseries "I, Claudius," and in 1980, he guest-starred in two episodes of "Fox." His first film was 1980's "Flash Gordon," and he followed it with "Top Secret!" (1984), "A Private Function" (1984), "Rustlers' Rhapsody" (1985), "The American Way" (1986), "Haunted Honeymoon" (1986), "A Month in the Country" (1987), "The First Kangaroos" (1988), "The Tenth Man" (1988), "Soursweet" (1988), "The Raggedy Rawney" (1988), "The Rainbow" (1989), and "Erik the Viking" (1989). Jim also played Mr. Marlow on the 1986 six-part BBC serial drama "The Singing Detective" and appeared in the TV movies "December Flower" (1984), "Harry's Kingdom" (1987), "Star Trap" (1988), "Christabel" (1988), and "Precious Bane" (1989). He began the '90s with roles in the films "The Witches," "Crimestrike," and "The Fool" and the television series "A Sense of Guilt" and "Zorro." Next, Carter appeared in the films "Blame It on the Bellboy" (1992), "Black Beauty" (1994), "The Madness of King George" (1994), "Richard III" (1995), "The Grotesque" (1995), and "Legionnaire" (1998), and he co-starred with Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes, Geoffrey Rush, Colin Firth, Ben Affleck, and Judi Dench in 1998's "Shakespeare in Love," which won an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Jim guest-starred on "Casualty" (1991), "Between the Lines" (1992), "Soldier Soldier" (1992), "Medics" (1993), "Minder" (1993–1994), "Cracker" (1994), "Dangerfield" (1995), and "Ain't Misbehavin'" (1997), and he starred in the TV movies "Stalin" (1992), "Open Fire" (1994), "Midnight Movie" (1994), "It Could Be You" (1995), "The Chest" (1997), and "Trial By Fire" (1999). He appeared in the 2000 films "The Little Vampire" and "102 Dalmatians," followed by "Heartlands" and the miniseries "Dinotopia" in 2002 and "Bright Young Things" in 2003. In 2004, Carter co-starred with Anne Hathaway, Hugh Dancy, Cary Elwes, Vivica A. Fox, Joanna Lumley, Minnie Driver, and Eric Idle in "Ella Enchanted" and appeared in the films "Casablanca Driver," "Modigliani," and "Out of Season." He starred in the TV movies "Hornblower: Duty" (2003), "Helen of Troy" (2003), "Pompeii: The Last Day" (2003), "Cromwell: Warts and All" (2003), "London" (2004), "Von Trapped" (2004), "The Secret Life of Mrs. Beeton" (2006), "The Wind in the Willows" (2006), "Recovery" (2007), "Caught in a Trap" (2008), "Red Riding: In the Year of Our Lord 1980" (2009), and "Red Riding: In the Year of Our Lord 1983" (2009), and he played Captain Brown in the miniseries "Cranford" (2007–2009). Around this time, Jim also appeared in the films "The Thief Lord" (2006), "Cassandra's Dream" (2007), "The Golden Compass" (2007), "The Oxford Murders" (2008), and "Creation" (2009).

From 2010 to 2015, Carter starred as Charles 'Charlie' Carson on the ITV series "Downton Abbey," which aired 52 episodes over six seasons and earned him four Primetime Emmy nominations. He reprised his role in the films "Downton Abbey" (2019), "Downton Abbey: A New Era" (2022), and "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" (2025). He voiced The Executioner in the 2010 Tim Burton-directed blockbuster "Alice in Wonderland," which grossed $1.025 billion at the box office. Jim co-starred with Michelle Williams in 2011's "My Week with Marilyn," then he narrated the 2013 TV documentaries "Secrets of the Stonehenge Skeletons," "Secrets from the Workhouse," and "Queen Victoria and the Crippled Kaiser." He voiced Cogman in 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight," which brought in $605.4 million at the box office, then he appeared in the films "Swimming with Men" (2018), "The Good Liar" (2019), and "Wonka" (2023). From 2017 to 2019, Carter portrayed Pope Boniface VIII on the History Channel series "Knightfall," and in 2018, he played the Earl of Kent in the BBC Two adaptation of Shakespeare's "King Lear."

Personal Life

Jim met actress Imelda Staunton during rehearsals for a 1982 National Theatre production of "Guys and Dolls." They married in October 1983, and they welcomed a daughter, Bessie, in 1993. Bessie got involved with the National Youth Theatre in 2010, and she is best known for playing Prudence Featherington on the popular Netflix series "Bridgerton." Carter formerly served as chairman of the Hampstead Cricket Club, and he organized the 2011 Celebrity Cricket Match charity event. Jim is an avid cyclist and has taken part in numerous rides to raise money for the National Deaf Children's Society.

Awards and Nominations

Carter earned Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Downton Abbey" in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. He shared three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with his castmates (2013, 2015, and 2016), and Jim and his "Shakespeare in Love" co-stars won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in 1999. "Downton Abbey" also earned him two Online Film & Television Association Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (2015 and 2016) and a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television (2012). In 2020, the "Downton Abbey" cast received a CinEuphoria Awards nomination for Best Ensemble – International Competition.