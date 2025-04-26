What was Jim Backus' net worth?

Jim Backus was an American actor who had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death in 1989. That's the same as $5 million today after adjusting for inflation.

Jim Backus established himself as one of America's most versatile performers during a career spanning radio, film, television, and voice acting from the 1940s through the 1980s. Most widely recognized for his portrayal of millionaire Thurston Howell III in the television series "Gilligan's Island," Backus created a character whose aristocratic mannerisms and distinctive voice became embedded in American pop culture. Beyond this iconic role, he made significant contributions to film, including his performance as James Dean's father in "Rebel Without a Cause" and his voice work as the nearsighted cartoon character Mr. Magoo. His television career included starring in his own show, "The Jim Backus Show," and numerous guest appearances on programs like "I Married Joan." As a voice actor, Backus demonstrated remarkable range, with Mr. Magoo representing his most enduring creation. His talents extended to writing as well, co-authoring several humorous books with his wife Henny. Across multiple entertainment mediums, Backus displayed a gift for comedy and character work that established him as a distinctive presence in mid-20th century American entertainment.

Gilligan's Island Salary & Royalties

Jim Backus and his castmates, Dawn Wells, Bob Denver, Tina Louise, Russell Johnson, Alan Hale Jr., and Natalie Schafer, were paid a salary of $750 per week while working on the show. That's the same as making around $7,300 per week in today's dollars. Assuming each season required 40 weeks (there were 36 episodes in season one, 32 in season two, and 30 in season three), that would have worked out to an annual income of $30,000. That's the same as making around $300,000 in today's dollars.

Contrary to popular belief, Jim and his castmates did not receive any significant income in the form of residuals. As Dawn Wells explained to a reporter in 2014:

"A misconception is that we must be wealthy, rolling in the dough, because we got residuals. We didn't really get a dime… Sherwood Schwartz, our producer, reportedly made $90 million on the reruns alone."

Early Life and Education

Born James Gilmore Backus on February 25, 1913, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of Russell Gould Backus and Daisy Taylor Backus. His father worked as a mechanical engineer, providing a middle-class upbringing that contrasted with the wealthy characters Backus would later portray.

Backus attended Shaw High School in East Cleveland before enrolling at the Kentucky Military Institute. He later studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, where he developed the performance skills that would serve him throughout his career. This formal theatrical training, uncommon for many actors of his era who came from vaudeville, provided him with versatility that would prove valuable across different entertainment mediums.

Radio Career

Backus began his professional career in radio, where his distinctive voice made him a natural fit for the medium. During the 1940s, he appeared on popular programs including "The Jack Benny Program" and "The Alan Young Show." He also had recurring roles on shows like "The Mel Blanc Show," where his vocal versatility allowed him to play multiple characters.

His most notable radio work came on "The Alan Young Show," where he developed a character called Hubert Updyke III, a wealthy, snobbish individual who would later serve as something of a prototype for his Thurston Howell III character on "Gilligan's Island."

Film Career

Backus transitioned to film in the 1940s, initially in supporting roles that showcased his ability to play both comedic and dramatic parts. His film work includes appearances in "Pat and Mike," "Rebel Without a Cause," "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World," and "Don't Bother to Knock."

His role in "Rebel Without a Cause" (1955) demonstrated his dramatic range, playing James Dean's weak-willed, ineffectual father—a performance that stood in stark contrast to his more comedic work. This dramatic turn earned critical respect and showed Backus could move beyond purely comedic roles.

In the comedy realm, Backus appeared in several notable films of the era, including the Francis the Talking Mule series and "The Great Man," where he played a manipulative radio personality. He also made his mark in "Sextette," "The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm," and "Hello Down There."

Television Success

While Backus appeared in numerous television programs throughout his career, it was "Gilligan's Island" that cemented his place in television history. From 1964 to 1967, he portrayed Thurston Howell III, an eccentric millionaire stranded on a deserted island. His catchphrases, including his reference to his wife as "Lovey," and his distinctive patrician accent made the character instantly recognizable. The role, though sometimes dismissed by critics, made him one of the most recognizable television personalities of the 1960s.

Beyond "Gilligan's Island," Backus starred in "The Jim Backus Show" (also known as "Hot Off the Wire"), where he played a wire service editor. He also made numerous guest appearances on popular shows including "The Beverly Hillbillies," "The Brady Bunch," and "Fantasy Island."

Voice Acting and Mr. Magoo

Perhaps Backus's most enduring contribution to entertainment came through his voice work, particularly as the nearsighted cartoon character Mr. Magoo. Created in 1949, the character appeared in theatrical shorts, television series, and commercials for over two decades. Backus's vocal performance—particularly Magoo's flustered exclamation "Oh, Magoo, you've done it again!"—helped make the character an animation classic.

His work as Magoo earned him significant recognition, including nominations for the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. The character's popularity led to feature films, television specials, and series including "The Famous Adventures of Mr. Magoo" and "What's New, Mr. Magoo?"

Backus House

A common misconception is that actor Jim Backus and his wife Henny commissioned and lived in the iconic "Backus House" in Bel-Air, designed by Greta Magnusson Grossman in 1949–1950. In reality, the house was commissioned by a different individual entirely — W. Clinton Backus, a private citizen with no known relation to Jim. At the time of the house's construction, Jim Backus was still an emerging actor, not yet wealthy enough to afford a custom-designed Mid-Century Modern home in Bel-Air. Despite this, some modern sources have mistakenly linked Jim Backus to the property, likely due to the shared last name and his later fame portraying wealthy characters like Thurston Howell III on Gilligan's Island. There is no reliable evidence that Jim or Henny Backus ever lived in the house, making this a case of mistaken identity that has persisted in architectural and pop culture references.

Later Career and Legacy

In his later years, Backus continued working in television and film while also writing several humorous books with his wife Henny, including "What Are You Doing After the Orgy?" and "Backus Strikes Back." He reunited with his "Gilligan's Island" castmates for the made-for-television reunion movies in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Backus died on July 3, 1989, from complications of pneumonia, after suffering from Parkinson's disease. His legacy lives on through his distinctive characters, particularly Thurston Howell III and Mr. Magoo, which continue to entertain new generations through reruns and streaming services. His work represents a unique contribution to American comedy, with characters whose mannerisms and vocal patterns remain instantly recognizable decades after their creation.