Jessica Sutta Net Worth

What is Jessica Sutta's net worth?

Jessica Sutta is an American singer, dancer, songwriter, and actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Jessica Sutta is best known as one of the core performers in the Pussycat Dolls, the chart topping pop group that dominated the mid to late 2000s with hits like "Don't Cha," "Buttons," "Stickwitu," "When I Grow Up," and "I Hate This Part." With a background in competitive dance and musical theater, she became one of the group's most recognizable members thanks to her high-energy stage presence, precision choreography, and expressive personality in videos and live performances. Before joining the Pussycat Dolls, Sutta worked steadily as a dancer and actress, appearing in numerous television shows, commercials, and music videos, including a memorable turn as the sexy UPS driver in Baby Bash's "Suga Suga." After the Pussycat Dolls disbanded, she pursued a solo path in dance pop, releasing singles that topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and positioning herself as an independent voice within electronic and pop music. Her career has continued through music, fitness, choreography, and advocacy work connected to mental health and sobriety.

Early Life

Jessica Lynn Sutta was born in Miami, Florida, and raised in a family with strong athletic and artistic influences. She began dancing at a young age, studying ballet, jazz, and modern technique before joining the Miami City Ballet's pre-professional program. A knee injury in her teens redirected her from ballet to musical theater and commercial dance, which opened the door to acting and choreography. She attended the New World School of the Arts, where she trained across multiple disciplines and performed in student productions that helped her develop confidence as both a dancer and vocalist.

Early Career

After finishing school, Sutta began booking consistent work in Miami's entertainment industry. She appeared on the MTV series "The Grind," danced in regional productions, and worked with local recording artists and choreographers. Her early screen roles included appearances on scripted television shows and a string of high-profile music videos. Among the most notable was Baby Bash's "Suga Suga," one of the biggest radio hits of the early 2000s, where she played the flirtatious UPS driver featured throughout the video. The exposure from these projects made her a recognizable face within the dance community and brought her to the attention of choreographers in Los Angeles.

The Pussycat Dolls

Sutta moved to Los Angeles to pursue bigger opportunities, quickly landing a spot with the Pussycat Dolls, which transitioned from a burlesque dance troupe into a pop group under the direction of Robin Antin. She joined a lineup that included Nicole Scherzinger, Melody Thornton, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, and Carmit Bachar. Sutta became one of the group's key performers during their leap into mainstream fame. The Pussycat Dolls' 2005 debut album, "PCD," became a runaway success, driven by hits such as "Don't Cha," "Buttons," and "Stickwitu." She contributed vocals, choreography, and stage production ideas, helping shape the group into an international phenomenon.

The group's follow-up album, "Doll Domination" (2008), produced more major singles, including "When I Grow Up" and "I Hate This Part." Extensive world tours, awards show appearances, and magazine features turned Sutta into a familiar figure within pop culture. She remained with the group until the end of its original run, performing for millions of fans across multiple continents.

Solo Music Career

After leaving the Pussycat Dolls, Sutta reinvented herself as a solo artist with a focus on club friendly dance pop. She signed with Hollywood Records and began releasing singles that resonated strongly with the dance music community. Her track "Show Me" reached number one on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart, followed by additional chart topping releases including "Again" and "Lights Out." Her debut album, "I Say Yes," showcased her as a vocalist capable of carrying upbeat electronic pop as well as more introspective material.

She continued releasing singles independently, collaborating with DJs, producers, and electronic artists while maintaining an active touring schedule for both music venues and dance events.

Other Projects

Beyond music, Sutta has worked as an actress in independent films and television shows and has appeared in commercials and branded content tied to dance, fitness, and fashion. She also developed fitness based projects inspired by her years of training and performing. Her public advocacy has addressed mental health, addiction recovery, and the pressures faced by performers in the entertainment industry.

Personal Life

Jessica Sutta has been open about her sobriety journey and her commitment to mental wellness, often crediting these choices for grounding her after years of intensive touring and industry stress. She married author and spiritual counselor Michael Marquart in 2019, and the couple welcomed a child in 2021. Michael's father, Michael Marquart Sr. owns the Windmark Recording studios in Virginia Beach, Va, and Santa Monica, California, and was briefly in the band A Flock of Seagulls in the late 1980s. Michael Sr. is married to Winnie Johnson-Marquart, a billionaire heiress to the S.C. Johnson company. Sutta divides her time between family life, creative work, and selective performance projects, maintaining close ties to the dance community that launched her career.