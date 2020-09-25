Jessica Marie Garcia net worth: Jessica Marie Garcia is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million. She is best known for starring on several TV series including The Middle.

Jessica Marie Garcia was born in Orlando, Florida in March 1987. In 2010 she starred as Sierra on the television series Huge. Garcia starred as Becky on the TV series The Middle from 2012 to 2014. From 2013 to 2017 she starred as Willow Cruz on the series Liv and Maddie. Jessica Marie Garcia had recurring roles on the TV series Hacking High School from 2017 to 2018 and Starter Pack in 2018. From 2015 to 2019 she starred as Jess on the television series Betch. She starred as Rhonda Navarro on the TV series How to Get Away with Murder from 2018 to 2019. Garcia began starring as Jasmine on the series On My Block in 2018. In 2020 she starred as Camila on the television series Diary of a Future President. In 2019 she was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer TV Star: Female for On My Block.