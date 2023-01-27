What is Jessica Lowndes' Net Worth and Salary?



Jessica Lowndes is a Canadian actress and singer who has a net worth of $6 million. Jessica Lowndes is probably most well known for her role on CW's drama television show, 90210, on which she played Adrianna Tate-Duncan. She has also starred in a number of Hallmark and Lifetime Channel movies and released a number of studio albums.

Early Life

Jessica Lowndes was born on November 8, 1988 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She knew she was interested in acting and singing from an early age, often working on personal projects while in middle and high school. She also began producing her own music while a teenager. Lowndes attended Pacific Academy in Surrey, British Columbia before moving to Los Angeles at the age of 16 with the approval of her parents in order to begin her career. During the summer before her senior year in high school, she landed a summer job on a project at Showtime, which gave her a closer look at the workings of the industry.

Career

Lowndes made her acting debut in the 2005 television film "Saving Milly" as character Andrea Kondracke. She then landed a guest role on an episode of "Masters of Horror" before landing a recurring role in the sitcom, "Alice, I Think." She also appeared in an episode of "Kyle XY." She landed another film role in the Lifetime movie "To Have and to Hold," which was released in 2005.

In 2007, she landed a role in a new series called "Pretty/Handsome." However, after pilot season concluded, the show ultimately did not get picked up. In 2008, she appeared in "Autopsy" and "The Haunting of Molly Hartley." She also had a recurring role on the television drama series "Greek."

The same year, in 2008, she landed a recurring role as character Andrianna Tate-Duncan on the new CW series "90210," a spin-off of the 1990s teen drama series "Beverly Hills, 90210." While her character was originally just a recurring character, she was upgraded to the main cast and became a series regular in late 2008. She remained on "90210" until 2013, appearing in 114 episodes overall. In 2009, she received a nomination at the Prism Awards for her performance on the show.

After "90210," Lowndes appeared in a number of other episodes of television series like "Young and Hungry," "Hawaii Five-0," "Motive," and "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency." She also appeared in a large number of television films like "A Deadly Adoption," "A December Bride," "Merry Matrimony," "Magical Christmas Ornaments," and "A Father's Nightmare."

Her acting career from 2018 to 2022 has almost exclusively focused on Hallmark and Lifetime television films. Some of these films include "Christmas at Pemberley Manor," "Over the Moon in Love," "Too Close for Christmas," "Mix Up in the Mediterranean," "Kite Festival of Romance," "Angel Falls Christmas," Harmony from the Heart," and "I'm Glad It's Christmas."

Outside of her acting career, Lowndes also pursued a career in singing. She made her musical debut in the pilot episode of "90210" when she sang "Mama Who Bore Me" in the school musical performance of the show "Spring Awakening." She also sang in other episodes of the show while it was on air. She then began working on her own music and released the song "Fly Away" on her personal Myspace page in March of 2009. She wrote the song and then sang it while playing the guitar. In September of 2009, she performed at a Dodgers game at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The following year, she was featured on British rapper Ironik's single "Falling in Love," which was released in October of 2010.

In October of 2011, she released her debut single "Fool" on iTunes. She had been working with CBS Records, who managed the release. She then released a second single, "I Wish I Was Gay," along with a music video for the single in late 2011. In January of 2012, she released her debut EP which featured four tracks. She also sang a song on the soundtrack for the film "Devil's Carnival" which was released in April of 2012.

She spent the next couple of years working on new music and released the single "Silicone in Stereo" in September of 2014. The official music video for the single had been released a few days earlier. The track charted in both Canada and the United States. She later released the track "Déjà vu" in 2016 followed by "Turn You Away" in 2017, both of which were accompanied by music videos. In 2018, she released the track and music video for the single "Broken Birds."

Personal Life

Jessica Lowndes has been romantically connected to a number of men throughout her time in the spotlight. She was linked to Adam Gregory for a year in 2008 and then was said to be dating Aaron Paul from 2009 to 2010. In 2011, she began dating Danny Cipriani before the couple split in 2011. She was then linked to Jeremy Bloom in May of 2012 for around six months. She also dated Thom Evans in 2013. In order to promote a new music video in 2016, Lowndes teased that she was in a relationship with a mystery man, who turned out to be famed comedian Jon Lovitz. However, the two later confirmed it was merely a publicity stunt and April Fool's joke.