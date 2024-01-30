What is Jessica Henwick's Net Worth?

Jessica Henwick is a British actress, writer, and director who has a net worth of $2 million. Jessica Henwick is known for her roles in "Game of Thrones," "Iron Fist," "Love and Monsters," "The Matrix Resurrections," "The Gray Man," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," and "The Royal Hotel." She also has written and developed series and shorts like "Moley," and "Bus Girl."

Early Life

Jessica Henwick was born on August 30, 1992, in Surrey, England. She is the daughter of a Singaporean-Chinese mother and a Zambian-born father from England. Her father, Mark, is the author of the urban fantasy series "Bite Back." She grew up with her two brothers, one older and one younger. She attended Collingwood College in Camberley. She also briefly trained at Redroofs Theatre School before dropping out. She also trained with the National Youth Theatre under Rikki Beadle-Blair.

Career

In June 2009, it was announced that Henwick had been cast in the lead role of Bo in the CBBC series "Spirit Warriors." With this role, she began the first actress of East Asian descent to play the lead role in a British television series. She appeared in ten episodes of the show. In 2012, she appeared in an episode of "The Thick of It." She joined the national theater tour of "Running on the Cracks" as character Leo in 2013. In 2014, she appeared in episodes of "Obsession: Dark Desires," "Silk," and "Lewis." She also appeared in the film "Dr. Liebenstein." In 2015, she appeared in "Dragonfly" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Henwick was cast as character Nymeria Sand, a recurring role, in the popular HBO series "Game of Thrones" in 2015. She appeared in eight total episodes of the show between 2015 and 2017. In 2016, she had roles in "The Head Hunter," "The Heart of the Forest," and "Balsa Wood." In 2017, she was cast in an episode of "Fortitude" and also landed a main role in the series "Iron Fist." For her role in "Iron Fist," she was named the Top Breakout Star by "Variety." She appeared in 23 episodes of the latter series as character Colleen Wing. The same year, she also appeared as Wing in the series "The Defenders." In 2018, she again reprised the role of Wing in "Luke Cage." In 2019, she appeared in the short film "Baliko," which she also wrote.

In 2020, Henwick appeared in three films – "Underwater," "On the Rocks," and "Love and Monsters." The same year, she was listed as a Rising Star by "The Hollywood Reporter." Additionally, she won the "Brit to Watch" award at the Newport Beach Film Festival. She also landed a main voice role in the animated series "Blood of Zeus," voicing the character Alexia. The same year, it was announced that Amazon had picked up "Nancy Wu Done It," a young adult series that Henwick co-wrote.

In 2021, Henwick appeared in the film "The Matrix Resurrections" as the character Bugs. The film is the sequel to the 2003 film "The Matrix Revolutions." Additionally, she began voicing the character of Dotty in the animated series "Moley." She also is a writer on the show. The same year, she landed another voice role in "Blade Runner: Black Lotus" when she was cast as the character Elle.

In 2022, Henwick appeared as herself in "Carpool Karaoke: The Series." She also appeared in the film "The Gray Man" as character Suzanne Brewer and in the film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" as Peg. Both of these films were incredibly popular and two of the most highly viewed Netflix films of all time. The same year, she also starred in, wrote, and directed her short film "Bus Girl." The short was shot entirely on a smartphone during a break from filming "Glass Onion." "Bus Girl" was nominated for a BAFTA award for Best Short Film. She won the Mary Pickford prize for female filmmaker for the short. Additionally, she voiced video game character Jessika Testor Pava in "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" that year.

In 2023, Henwick appeared in the film "The Royal Hotel" as the character Liv. She also appeared in "Twilight of the Gods" as Sandraudiga. In 2024, she appeared in the German horror film "Cuckoo," which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Personal Life

Henwick is not very forthcoming about her private life. Some have speculated that she dated "Iron Fist" co-star Johnny Yang in the past, sometime in 2017. However, she never confirmed this relationship. She was also rumored to be linked with another co-star, Finn Jones, though she also never confirmed this to be true.