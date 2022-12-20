Jesse Metcalfe Net Worth:

What is Jesse Metcalfe's Net Worth?

Jesse Metcalfe is an American actor who has a net worth of $7 million. Jesse Metcalfe is best known for his roles on the television series "Passions," "Desperate Housewives," and the revival of "Dallas." His other notable television credits have included "Chase," "Chesapeake Shores," and the "Martha's Vineyard Mysteries" series on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel. Metcalfe has also acted in many films, such as "John Tucker Must Die," "Loaded," the remake of "Beyond a Reasonable Doubt," and the adaptations of the "Dead Rising" video game series.

Early Life and Education

Jesse Metcalfe was born on December 9, 1978 in Carmel Valley Village, California to Jeff and Nancy. He is of English, Italian, Irish, French, and Portuguese ancestry. As a teenager, Metcalfe went to the Williams School in New London, Connecticut and played in a number of basketball leagues. He went on to attend New York University for a while, but dropped out to commit to his acting career.

Television Career

Metcalfe began his professional acting career in 1999 on the NBC television soap opera "Passions." He played Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald and remained on the show until 2004. Metcalfe had his next major role on the ABC series "Desperate Housewives" as John Rowland, a teenage gardener having an affair with married housewife Gabrielle Solis, played by Eva Longoria. Metcalfe appeared on the show from 2004 to 2007, and later returned for his final appearance in 2009. The year after that, he began a main role on the short-lived NBC police procedural series "Chase." From 2012 to 2014, Metcalfe played Christopher Ewing on the TNT revival of the iconic primetime soap opera "Dallas." He starred alongside Josh Henderson, Jordana Brewster, Julie Gonzalo, Brenda Strong, and Patrick Duffy, among others.

In 2015, Metcalfe began his longterm partnership with the Hallmark Channel when he starred in its made-for-TV romantic film "A Country Wedding." The next year, he began starring as Trace Riley on the Hallmark Channel series "Chesapeake Shores," based on the eponymous novel series by Sherryl Woods; he left the show in 2021. During the show's run, Metcalfe starred in the Hallmark Channel films "Christmas Next Door" and "Christmas Under the Stars." He also began starring as Boston detective Jeff Jackson in the "Martha's Vineyard Mysteries" television film series on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel. Elsewhere on television, Metcalfe competed in season 29 of the dance competition series "Dancing with the Stars" and in season two of the British dance competition series "The Masked Dancer."

Film Career

Metcalfe debuted on the big screen in 2006, playing the titular character in the teen comedy "John Tucker Must Die." Two years after that, he starred in three films: the crime thriller "Loaded," the direct-to-video horror film "Insanitarium," and the Indian-American romcom "The Other End of the Line." Metcalfe subsequently starred alongside Michael Douglas and Amber Tamblyn in the 2009 remake of Fritz Lang's noir "Beyond a Reasonable Doubt." He followed that with the horror thriller "The Tortured," costarring Erika Christensen. After a bit of a break from the movies, Metcalfe returned in 2015 to star as investigative reporter Chase Carter in the zombie action film "Dead Rising: Watchtower," based on the "Dead Rising" video game series. It was released on the streaming service Crackle. Metcalfe reprised his role in the 2016 sequel "Dead Rising: Endgame." The same year, he starred as a lawyer in the Christian sequel film "God's Not Dead 2" and as a police officer in the fantasy drama "Destined."

In 2018, Metcalfe appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone in the direct-to-video prison thriller sequel "Escape Plan 2: Hades," and also starred in the horror thriller "The Ninth Passenger." He next starred in "Cover Me" and "Hard Kill," both of which came out in 2020. Following that, Metcalfe reunited with his "Hard Kill" costar Bruce Willis in the action film "Fortress"; both actors reprised their roles in the sequel "Fortress: Sniper's Eye" in 2022. Metcalfe's other credits include the drama "On a Wing and a Prayer," costarring Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham.

Personal Life

Metcalfe began a romantic relationship with Irish singer, model, and actress Nadine Coyle in 2006. The pair broke up two years later. In 2009, Metcalfe met Cara Santana, to whom he got engaged in 2016. They ultimately broke off their engagement.

Metcalfe has struggled with alcoholism in the past, and in 2007 entered a rehab facility to seek treatment.

Real Estate

In 2015 Jesse paid a bit under $3 million for a home in Los Angeles. In November 2020 he sold this home for $3.675 million.

Not long after selling the aforementioned home, Jesse bought a new LA home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.2 million.

In 2018 Jesse paid $1.87 million for a one bedroom condo in New York City in a building called Essex Crossing.

In March of 2021 Jesse paid $933,000 for another condo in NYC. For whatever reason, he sold this unit just eight months later.

In October 2021 Jesse paid $1.1 million for a penthouse in the Brickell Bay area of Miami.