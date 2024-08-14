What is Jerome Flynn's Net Worth?

Jerome Flynn is an English actor and singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Jerome Flynn is best known for playing Bronn – a mercenary of low birth – in the Home Box Office fantasy television series "Games of Thrones," which aired from 2011 to 2019 and for his philanthropic efforts which stretch from the jungle homes of white lions to the American classrooms of autistic children.

Early Years

Jerome Patrick Flynn was born on March 16, 1963 in Bromley, Kent, England. His father, Eric Flynn, was a British singer and actor. His mother, Fern, was a drama teacher. Daniel Flynn, who portrayed Andrew Parker Bowles in the historical drama television series "The Crown" is Jerome's brother and British actor and musician John Flynn, who portrayed David Bowie in the 2020 film "Stardust," is Jerome's half-brother. He also has a half-sister.

Jerome attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Television

Jerome Flynn's television debut was in 1985 when he played a displaced person in an episode of the Public Broadcasting Service's American anthology series "American Playhouse." He went on to appear in several other television shows, including the police drama series "Between the Lines," in which he played Detective Sergeant Eddie Hargreaves in six episodes and the British drama mystery series "Ripper Street," where he played Detective Bennet Drake in 31 episodes. Jerome also appeared in several made-for-television movies including "London's Burning" in 1986 and "A Mind to Murder" in 1995.

Game of Thrones

The American fantasy drama television series created by American writer and producer David Benioff, is an adaption of a series of fantasy novels by American author George Raymond Richard Martin, collectively called "A Song of Ice and Fire." Set on fictional continents, the plot concerns political conflicts, ruling dynasties and fights for the throne. Jerome returned to the screen after almost a decade away from cameras to take the role of Bronn, a skilled mercenary of low birth who serves as a bodyguard at King's Landing, fights in the Battle of Blackwater, is knighted and tried for murder. Bronn eventually becomes the head of House Stokeworth.

"Game of Thrones" aired on HBO from 2011 to 2019 and Jerome appeared in 36 of its 73 episodes. The series won 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, three Hugo Awards for Best Dramatic Presentation and a Peabody Award. It was also nominated five times for a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama.

Film

Jerome Flynn's first film role was that of Joe Narracombe in the 1988 British drama "A Summer Story," based on the 1916 short story "The Apple Tree" by John Galsworthy. In 1991, Jerome played Edmund of Woodstock, the 1st Earl of Kent in the British romantic historical drama "Edward II." In the 2019 American action thriller "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" Jerome played the character of Berrada.

Music

During the 1990s, Jerome Flynn and English actor and singer Robson Green formed the pop due "Robson & Jerome." In 1995, they released their own version of "Unchained Melody" which reached number 1 on the United Kingdom charts and stayed there for seven weeks. More the a million copies of the single were sold, making it the best-selling single of 1995. Their versions of the 1953 pop song "I Believe," and the 1966 Jimmy Ruffin ballad "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted" also reached number 1 on the charts. Their debut album "Robson & Jerome" along with their second album "Take Two" reached number 1 on the United Kingdom Albums Chart.

In 2013, Jerome and numerous other celebrities joined the Debbie Curtis Big Band to produce "Talk to the Animals," a charitable musical recording to support championing a vegan world and ending animal suffering.

Voice

Jerome Flynn voiced Daniel Zoom, the main character's dog in the children's animated superhero television series "Tommy Zoom," which first aired in 2007 and is comprised of 30 episodes.

Jerome has narrated several "Sleep Stories" for the San Francisco-based software company Calm.Com, Inc. which produces meditation products.

Accolades

In 2013, Jerome Flynn was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Ripper Street."

Philosophies

Jerome Flynn became a vegetarian at the age of 18 and is a patron of the Vegetarian Society of the United Kingdom as well as the campaigning and lobbying animal welfare organization "Compassion in World Farming." He is a member of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and, in 2018, joined the Israeli-based vegan lifestyle organization VeganNation's board of directors.

Jerome has headed fundraising campaigns for the Global White Lion Protection Trust, has raised money for the special education of an autistic English child and supports Yes for Life which raises public awareness concerning cancer care.

Jerome was a longtime follower of the late Ratu-Bagus, an Indonesian Hindu who developed Bio-Energy Shaking Meditation. He is also a patron of the Mindfulness in Schools Project.