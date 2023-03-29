Jeremy Sisto Net Worth

What is Jeremy Sisto's Net Worth?

Jeremy Sisto is an American actor who has a net worth of $6 million. Jeremy Sisto's most notable roles include Billy Chenowith in HBO's "Six Feet Under" and Detective Cyrus Lupo in the long-running television series "Law & Order." He is also known for appearing in films like "Clueless," "Thirteen" and "Wrong Turn." Throughout his career, Sisto has continuously challenged himself with new projects, establishing a reputation for his ability to bring depth and nuance to every character he portrays.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Oct 6, 1974 (48 years old) Place of Birth: Grass Valley Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.867 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jeremy Sisto's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Jeremy Sisto was born to Reedy Gibbs, an actress, and Richard Sisto, a jazz musician and educator. He has an older sister, Meadow Sisto, who is also an actress. Sisto's parents divorced when he was young, and he spent his early years living with his mother and sister in the lower Sierra Nevada Mountains. His family eventually relocated to Chicago, where he began to develop a passion for acting.

Sisto attended the prestigious Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, where he furthered his interest in acting by participating in the school's theater program. Upon graduating high school, Sisto moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career and briefly attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) before deciding to focus entirely on his acting pursuits.

"Clueless" and Beyond

In 1995, Sisto landed his first significant role as Elton Tiscia in the iconic teen comedy "Clueless." This role introduced him to a wider audience and opened the door for future opportunities in the film industry. Throughout the late 1990s, Sisto appeared in a variety of independent films, such as "Hideaway," "White Squall," and "Suicide Kings."

Sisto continued to build his filmography with memorable roles in the 2000s. He starred in the thriller "Angel Eyes" alongside Jennifer Lopez and played a supporting role in the ensemble drama "Thirteen," which delved into the complicated world of teenage girls. His film work showcased his range as an actor, allowing him to transition seamlessly between different genres and character types.

"Six Feet Under" and "Law & Order"

In 2001, Sisto joined the cast of HBO's critically acclaimed drama series "Six Feet Under" in its second season. He portrayed the complex and tormented character of Billy Chenowith, the mentally unstable brother of Brenda Chenowith. Sisto's captivating performance earned him a loyal fan base and garnered critical praise.

After leaving "Six Feet Under," Sisto went on to star as Detective Cyrus Lupo in NBC's long-running crime drama "Law & Order." He joined the show in its 18th season and remained a main cast member until the series concluded in 2010. His role as Detective Lupo demonstrated his ability to bring intensity and depth to law enforcement characters, further solidifying his reputation as a skilled actor.

Voice Acting and Animation

Sisto has also lent his voice to several animated projects, showcasing another facet of his talents. In 2003, he voiced the character of Batman in the animated television movie "Justice League: The New Frontier." He continued to contribute his voice to other animated series and films, including "American Dad!" and "The Wild Thornberrys Movie."

Personal Life

On August 30, 1993, Sisto married actress Marisa Ryan in Las Vegas, Nevada and the couple divorced in 2002. On June 5, 2009, Sisto and girlfriend Addie Lane had a daughter, Charlie Ballerina. Sisto and Lane married in October 2009 at City Hall in New York City. On March 9, 2012, Sisto and Lane had their second child, a boy they named Bastian Kick Sisto.

Real Estate

In 2013 Jeremy paid $2.45 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills. He and his wife began renovating the house but at some point decided to stop. In July 2020 they listed the home for sale for $2.4 million, ultimately selling for $2.57 million.

In April 2021 Jeremy paid $2.75 million for a 3.2-acre property in Westchester County, New York.