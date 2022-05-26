Jeremy Miller Net Worth:

What is Jeremy Miller's Net Worth?

Jeremy Miller is an American actor and singer who has a net worth of $2 million. Jeremy Miller is best known for his role as Ben Seaver on the ABC sitcom "Growing Pains." He later reprised his role in the television reunion movies "The Growing Pains Movie" and "Growing Pains: Return of the Seavers." Among his other credits, Miller voiced the character Linus van Pelt in multiple "Charlie Brown" animated specials and series.

Early Life

Jeremy Miller was born on October 21, 1976 in Covina, California. Early on in his life, Miller appeared in some commercials on television. For his higher education, he went to the University of Southern California, but dropped out after his first year. Diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder, he found himself struggling to sit still in the classroom.

Career Beginnings

In 1984, Miller made his acting debut on television in an episode of the NBC sitcom "Punky Brewster." The following year, he appeared in the television film "Deceptions."

"Growing Pains"

Miller had his breakthrough role in 1985 when he began playing Ben Seaver, the youngest child of Jason and Maggie Seaver, on the ABC sitcom "Growing Pains." His parents were played by Joanna Kerns and Alan Thicke, while his siblings, Mike and Carol, were played by Kirk Cameron and Tracey Gold, respectively. "Growing Pains" was a major hit, running for seven seasons through 1992. For his role as Ben Seaver, Miller earned multiple Young Artist Award nominations and wins.

In 2000, the cast of "Growing Pains" reunited to star in the television film "The Growing Pains Movie." In the film, Miller's character Ben is now cleaning pools, while his brother has become vice president of an ad agency and his sister has become a successful Wall Street attorney. The cast came together for another television reunion film, "Growing Pains: Return of the Seavers," in 2004. In that film, the Seaver family gets into a dispute about selling the family home.

"Charlie Brown"

Beyond "Growing Pains," Miller found success voicing the character Linus van Pelt in a number of "Charlie Brown" animated television specials and series. He first voiced the character in season two of "The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show" in 1985. The year after that, he voiced Linus in the television special "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!" Miller returned to the franchise in 1988 to voice Linus in the television special "Snoopy!!! The Musical" and in the second episode of the miniseries "This is America, Charlie Brown."

Further Television Career

Among his other notable television appearances, Miller was a special guest on a 1987 episode of "Shalom Sesame," the Israeli version of the children's show "Sesame Street." Later, in 1992, he played the character Craig Mitchell in a few episodes of the PBS children's mystery series "Ghostwriter." Miller was subsequently in the television film "Based on an Untrue Story." In 2006, he made a guest appearance on "Von's Room."

Miller also had a number of television projects that failed to get off the ground. In the early 2000s, he acted in the pilot of a science-fiction series entitled "Space Trucking," which never ultimately made it to air. Later, in 2018, Miller starred in the independently-produced pilot of a thriller called "3rd Eye" that was unable to get picked up by any network.

Film Career

In addition to his roles on television, Miller has been in a handful of films. In 2000, he lent his voice to the direct-to-video animated film "Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders." Later in the decade, Miller appeared in "Milk and Fashion," "Never Have I Ever," and "Ditching Party." After a long break, he returned to his film career to play Detective Derek in the 2021 film "True to the Game."

Alcoholism

Miller struggled with alcohol abuse for much of his life, having started drinking when he was only four years of age. His addiction worsened after the end of "Growing Pains," resulting in a binge-drinking habit. To help in his recovery, Miller got a $25,000 surgical implant that released the anti-alcoholism medication Naltrexone into his system. He has since become a spokesperson for the rehabilitation company Fresh Start Private Management, which administered his treatment.

Personal Life

With his wife Joanie, Miller has three stepsons. From his mother Sonny, he also has two much younger half-brothers named Tanner and Adam, whom he helped to raise.