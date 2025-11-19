What Is Jeremy Davies' Net Worth?

Jeremy Davies is an American actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Jeremy Davies is probably best known for starring in movies like "Saving Private Ryan" (1998) and TV shows like "Lost" (2008–2010) and "Justified" (2011–2015). Davies has more than 50 acting credits to his name, including the films "Spanking the Monkey" (1994), "Twister" (1996), "Solaris" (2002), "It's Kind of a Funny Story" (2010), and "The Black Phone" (2021), the TV movies "The Laramie Project" (2002) and "Helter Skelter" (2004), the miniseries "Texas Rising" (2015), and the television series "The Wonder Years" (1992), "Hannibal" (2014), and "Sleepy Hollow" (2017). In 2012, Jeremy won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for "Justified."

Early Life

Jeremy Davies was born Jeremy Boring on October 8, 1969, in Traverse City, Michigan. He is the son of Melvin Lyle "Mel" Boring, a children's author known for books such as "Clowns: The Fun Makers" (1980), "Incredible Constructions and the People Who Built Them" (1984), and "Guinea Pig Scientists: Bold Self-Experimenters in Science and Medicine" (2005). Davies is the maiden name of Jeremy's mother. He has a brother named Joshua as well as two younger half-siblings, Katrina and Zachery, from his father's marriage to Carol Lynne Trettin. After his parents split up, Davies moved to Kansas with his mother, where they lived until she died of lupus in the mid-1970s. Jeremy subsequently went to Santa Barbara, California, to live with his father and stepmother, then he relocated to Rockford, Iowa, in 1986. He attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, graduating in 1990.

Career

Davies made his onscreen acting debut in the 1991 TV movie "Shoot First: A Cop's Vengeance," then he guest-starred on "Dream On" (1991), "General Hospital" (1992), "The Wonder Years" (1992), and "Melrose Place" (1992). His first film was 1992's "Guncrazy," and he followed it with "Spanking the Monkey" (1994), "Nell" (1994), "Going All the Way" (1997), "The Locusts" (1997), "Ravenous" (1999), and "The Florentine" (1999). Jeremy co-starred with Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in the 1996 disaster movie "Twister," which grossed $499.2 million at the box office. In 1998, he played Corporal Timothy "Tim" Upham in the Steven Spielberg-directed war epic "Saving Private Ryan" alongside Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Matt Damon, and Tom Sizemore. "Saving Private Ryan" earned $482.3 million and received 11 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Davies won a Kansas City Film Critics Circle Award for his performance in the film. In 2014, "Saving Private Ryan" was preserved in the Library of Congress' National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

In 2000, Jeremy starred in the films "The Million Dollar Hotel" and "Up at the Villa," and the following year, he appeared in the comedy-dramas "Investigating Sex" and "CQ" and the TV movie "The Atlantis Conspiracy." He earned a Satellite Award nomination for his performance in the 2002 HBO movie "The Laramie Project," which was about the 1998 murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard. Also in 2002, Davies appeared in the films "Teknolust," "Secretary," "Searching for Paradise," "29 Palms," and Solaris." Next, he starred in the films "Dogville" (2003), "Manderlay" (2005), and "Rescue Dawn" (2006), and he portrayed Charles Manson in the 2004 TV movie "Helter Skelter," which was based on the 1974 Vincent Bugliosi-Curt Gentry book of the same name. From 2008 to 2010, Jeremy played amnesiac physicist Daniel Faraday on the ABC series "Lost," and from 2011 to 2015, he had a recurring role as Dickie Bennett on the FX neo-Western drama "Justified." He received two Primetime Emmy nominations for "Justified," winning in 2012.

In 2010, Davies co-starred with Keir Gilchrist, Emma Roberts, Viola Davis, Lauren Graham, Jim Gaffigan, Zoë Kravitz, and Zach Galifianakis in the comedy-drama "It's Kind of a Funny Story." He then guest-starred on "Hannibal" (2014), "Constantine" (2014), "Lucifer" (2016), "American Gods" (2017), "Twin Peaks" (2017), "The Flash" (2018), "Arrow" (2018), "Supergirl" (2018), "FBI" (2020), and "The Rookie" (2020) and starred in the 2015 History Channel miniseries "Texas Rising" alongside Bill Paxton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Olivier Martinez, Thomas Jane, and Crispin Glover. In 2017, Jeremy played Malcolm Dreyfuss in season four of the Fox supernatural series "Sleepy Hollow," and in 2018, he appeared in the film "The House That Jack Built." He starred as Terrence Blake in the 2021 horror film "The Black Phone," which grossed $161.4 million against a budget of less than $20 million. Davies reprised his role in 2025's "Black Phone 2." In recent years, he has also appeared in the films "The Infernal Machine" (2022), "Bitcon" (2022), "Dark Harvest" (2023), and "Adventures of the Naked Umbrella" (2023).

Awards and Nominations

Davies earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for "Justified," winning in 2012. In 1998, he won a Kansas City Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Saving Private Ryan." He also received a Blockbuster Entertainment Award nomination for the film, and Jeremy and his co-stars earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast. In 2008, he was honored with a Renegade Award at the Vail Film Festival, and in 2019, he won a BAFTA Games Award for Best Performer for the video game "God of War." For "Lost," Davies received a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Supporting Actor on Television (2010) and a Monte-Carlo TV Festival Golden Nymph for Outstanding Actor – Drama Series (2009), and the cast won a Gold Derby Award for Ensemble of the Year (2008). In 1995, he received a Chicago Film Critics Association Award nomination for Most Promising Actor and an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Debut Performance for "Spanking the Monkey." In 2003, Jeremy earned Satellite Award nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Drama for "Solaris" and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Laramie Project."