What is Jere Burns' net worth?

Jere Burns is an American actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Burns built a reputation as one of Hollywood's most reliable supporting actors, capable of elevating both comedic and dramatic material. He first gained widespread recognition in the late 1980s and early 1990s with his role as Kirk Morris on the sitcom "Dear John," where his sharp comedic timing made him a standout. Over the years, he became a familiar face on television, appearing in a wide range of popular series including "Justified," "Burn Notice," and "Breaking Bad." Known for his ability to bring charisma and unpredictability to his roles, Burns has carved out a durable career as a character actor who consistently leaves an impression, even in relatively small parts.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Jere Eugene Burns was born on October 15, 1954, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He developed an interest in acting at a young age and went on to study theater, eventually attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he honed his craft.

After completing his education, Burns moved to New York City to pursue acting professionally. He began working in theater and commercials before transitioning to television, where he landed early roles in a variety of series throughout the 1980s. Like many actors of his generation, he spent years building experience through guest appearances and smaller parts before landing a breakthrough role.

Breakthrough with "Dear John"

Burns' career took a major step forward when he was cast as Kirk Morris on the NBC sitcom "Dear John," which aired from 1988 to 1992. His character, a charming but self-absorbed womanizer, quickly became one of the show's most memorable elements.

The role showcased Burns' comedic strengths, particularly his ability to deliver sharp, witty dialogue with a unique rhythm. "Dear John" gave him national exposure and established him as a reliable comedic actor, opening the door to more prominent roles in both television and film.

Film and Television Career

Following his success on "Dear John," Burns expanded his career with a steady stream of roles in film and television. He appeared in movies such as "Valley Girl," "The Doors," and "Something to Talk About," often playing supporting characters that added energy and personality to the story.

On television, Burns became a prolific guest star, appearing in a wide range of popular series across multiple genres. His credits include "Seinfeld," "Frasier," "The X-Files," "CSI," and "ER," among many others. His versatility allowed him to move seamlessly between comedy, drama, and procedural storytelling.

In the 2000s and 2010s, Burns experienced a career resurgence with several standout roles. He played Anson Fullerton on "Burn Notice," a calculating and manipulative antagonist, and later portrayed Wynn Duffy on "Justified," one of his most acclaimed performances. His work on "Justified" demonstrated his ability to blend humor with menace, creating a character that was both unpredictable and oddly likable.

He also made memorable appearances on "Breaking Bad," further solidifying his reputation as a go-to character actor for high-quality television dramas.

Acting Style and Reputation

Jere Burns is widely regarded within the industry as a highly skilled character actor. He has a talent for inhabiting unusual or offbeat personalities, often bringing depth and nuance to roles that might otherwise be one-dimensional.

His performances are frequently marked by a distinctive delivery style, combining humor, intelligence, and a slightly eccentric edge. This has made him a favorite among casting directors and showrunners looking for actors who can add texture and unpredictability to a scene.

Rather than pursuing traditional leading-man roles, Burns has built his career around strong supporting performances, a strategy that has allowed him to remain consistently employed across decades of changing industry trends.

Personal Life

Jere Burns has maintained a relatively private personal life despite his long career in the public eye. In 1997, he married actress Kathleen Kinmont, though the marriage ended in divorce in 1999.

Outside of acting, Burns has been known to keep a low profile, focusing primarily on his work and maintaining a steady presence in television and film.