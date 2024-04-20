What is Jeon Jong-seo's Net Worth?

Jeon Jong-seo is a South Korean actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Jeon Jong-seo rose to fame with her first major acting role, as Hae-mi in the acclaimed 2018 psychological thriller "Burning." She has since starred in such films as "The Call," "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon," "Nothing Serious," and "Ballerina." Jeon has also appeared on television with starring roles in "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area" and "Wedding Impossible," among other series.

Early Life and Education

Jeon Jong-seo was born on July 5, 1994 in Seoul, South Korea as an only child. When she was still a kid, she moved with her family to Canada, where she attended a private Christian middle school. Jeon returned to South Korea as a teenager and attended Anyang Arts High School. After graduating, she studied film at Sejong University, but dropped out to pursue her acting career.

Film Career

Jeon had her career breakthrough with her very first film role, as the free-spirited Hae-mi in Lee Chang-dong's 2018 psychological thriller "Burning." She starred alongside Steven Yeun and Yoo Ah-in. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to great acclaim, and went on to become the first Korean film shortlisted for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. Jeon's next film was the science-fiction thriller "The Call," which premiered on Netflix in late 2020. She starred as the antagonist Young-sook, with Park Shin-hye playing the other main character. Jeon won multiple awards for her performance, including Best Actress at the Baeksang Arts Awards and the Buil Film Awards.

In 2021, Jeon signed with the Beverly Hills-based United Talent Agency and made her English-language acting debut in the fantasy thriller "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon." In the film, directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, Jeon stars as the titular Mona Lisa Lee, a patient who escapes from a Louisiana mental institution using telepathic powers and subsequently befriends a woman and her young son. Other cast members include Kate Hudson and Craig Robinson. "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" had its premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

After "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon," Jeon returned to Korean-language cinema to star opposite Son Suk-ku in the romantic comedy "Nothing Serious," in which she played the character Ja-young. The film was released in late 2021. Two years later, Jeon starred as former high-class bodyguard Jang Ok-ju in the action thriller "Ballerina," which premiered at the 28th Busan International Film Festival before being released on Netflix the next day. She starred alongside Kim Ji-hoon and Park Yu-rim.

Television Career

In 2022, Jeon starred in her first television series, "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area." Based on the Spanish series "Money Heist," it depicts a crisis situation in a fictional reunified Korea. Jeon starred as Tokyo, a North Korean woman recruited for the heist. Joining her in the cast were Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, and Lee Hyun-woo, among others. "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area" was released on Netflix in two parts between June and December of 2022. Also in 2022, Jeon starred opposite Jin Seon-kyu in the TVING series "Bargain," based on Lee Chung-hyun's 2015 short film of the same name.

In 2024, Jeon starred in "Wedding Impossible," based on the webtoon of the same name. Other cast members include Moon Sang-min, Kim Do-wan, and Bae Yoon-kyung. The show aired on tvN in South Korea, and was also made available on Amazon Prime Video in select global markets. Later in the year, Jeon starred as the titular Korean monarch in the historical drama series "The Queen 'Woo'," which was released on TVING in South Korea and Paramount+ in other countries.

Personal Life

In late 2021, Jeon began dating film director Lee Chung-hyun, who had directed her in the 2020 film "The Call."