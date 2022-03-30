Jennifer Holland Net Worth:

What is Jennifer Holland's Net Worth and Salary?

Jennifer Holland is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Jennifer Holland is best known for playing A.R.G.U.S. agent Emilia Harcourt in the film "The Suicide Squad" and on the streaming television series "Peacemaker." She also had a main role in the CMT miniseries "Sun Records," and appeared in episodes of such shows as "Cougar Town," "Bones," and "American Horror Story: Asylum." Holland has also been in such films as "American Pie Presents: The Book of Love" and "Brightburn."

Early Life

Jennifer Holland was born on November 9, 1987 in Chicago, Illinois. Growing up, she was involved in gymnastics, and envisioned a career as an architect. However, after discovering drama in high school, Holland decided to finish her schooling online and to move to Los Angeles, California to pursue a professional acting career. Shortly after she turned 17, she made the move with her nurse mother on a road trip to LA.

Career Beginnings

In Los Angeles, Holland worked as a hostess at such restaurants as Outback Steakhouse and Hooters; all the while, she took numerous acting classes to prepare herself for show business.

Film Career

In 2004, Holland made her feature film debut in the direct-to-video title "The Sisterhood." The next year, she appeared in the action horror film sequel "House of the Dead 2," which premiered at Spain's Sitges Film Festival before airing on the Sci-Fi Channel in the United States. Holland followed this with two direct-to-video releases in 2008 and 2009. In the former year, she appeared in Jay Lee's zombie comedy "Zombie Strippers," starring Robert Englund, Penny Drake, Jenna Jameson, and Roxy Saint. In the latter year, Holland played cheerleader Ashley Lawrence in the sex comedy "American Pie Presents: The Book of Love," the fourth installment in the "American Pie Presents" series. She was joined in the cast by Bug Hall, Brandon Hardesty, Beth Behrs, Melanie Papalia, and Louisa Lytton, among others.

Holland appeared in her highest-profile film yet in 2019. That year, she played school director Ms. Espenschied in the superhero horror film "Brightburn," co-produced and co-written by her boyfriend James Gunn. The film stars Jackson A. Dunn, Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner, among others. Holland's breakthrough role, however, came a couple years later in the 2021 DC Comics superhero film "The Suicide Squad." Written and directed by James Gunn as a sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad," the film features Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, an aide to intelligence officer Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis. Other members of the large ensemble cast include Margot Robbie, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, Jai Courtney, and Daniela Melchior.

Television Career

On television, Holland first appeared in a 2004 episode of the Nickelodeon sitcom "Drake & Josh." Next, she played Julie Gannon in a 2005 episode of the CBS police procedural series "CSI: Miami." Holland didn't return to television until 2009, when she played Candee in an episode of the sitcom "Cougar Town." She was subsequently in episodes of the crime drama "Rizzoli & Isles," the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives," and the crime dramedy procedural "Bones."

Holland made her first foray into superhero subject matter in 2011, when she appeared in an episode of the Nickelodeon action comedy "Supah Ninjas." The following year, she was in the television film "All the Wrong Places," and also played Nurse Blackwell in two episodes of "American Horror Story: Asylum," the second season of the FX horror anthology series. Holland was subsequently in episodes of the crime dramas "The Glades" and "Perception" and the police procedural dramedy "Rush Hour." In 2017, she had her first main role on television in the CMT miniseries "Sun Records," based on the jukebox musical "Million Dollar Quartet." Holland landed her next main role in 2022, when she began reprising her "Suicide Squad" role of Emilia Harcourt on the HBO Max superhero series "Peacemaker." The show is the first television series of the DC Extended Universe, and serves as a spinoff of the 2021 film "The Suicide Squad." James Gunn serves as the showrunner and writer, and often directs episodes as well.

Personal Life

In 2015, Holland began a romantic relationship with writer-director James Gunn, whom she had met through actor, comedian, and director Michael Rosenbaum. Holland went on to appear in Gunn's DC Comics superhero titles "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker." The pair got engaged in February of 2022.