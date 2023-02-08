Jenna von Oy net worth

What is Jenna von Oÿ's Net Worth?

Jenna von Oy is an American actress and country music singer who has a net worth of $2 million. Jenna von Oÿ is best known for her roles on the television sitcoms "Blossom" and "The Parkers." She also had a main role on the short-lived sitcom "Lenny" in the early 90s. Additionally, von Oÿ has been in a handful of films, including "Born on the Fourth of July," "A Goofy Movie," and "Dr. Dolittle 3."

Early Life and Education

Jenna von Oÿ was born on May 2, 1977 in Danbury, Connecticut to Gloria and Frank. She began her acting career very early on in life, appearing in regional stage productions and commercials as a young child. As a teenager, von Oÿ went to Newtown High School. She went on to attend film school at the University of Southern California.

Television Career in the 80s and 90s

In 1986, von Oÿ made her television acting debut in an episode of the anthology series "ABC Weekend Special." Following that, she appeared in episodes of "Tales from the Darkside" and "Kate & Allie," and was in the television film "At Mother's Request." Von Oÿ's breakthrough as an actress came in 1990, when she began playing Six LeMeure, the best friend of the titular character, on the NBC sitcom "Blossom." The show was a hit, running for five seasons through 1995. Also in the early 90s, von Oÿ had a main role on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Lenny."

Following the end of "Blossom," von Oÿ appeared alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Candace Cameron Bure in the 1996 television film "She Cried No." She was subsequently in another television film, "Dying to Belong," in 1997. The same year, von Oÿ appeared in episodes of "Chicago Hope," "Unhappily Ever After," and "Martin"; she also began voicing the character Trinket on the Saturday morning animated series "Pepper Ann." Von Oÿ landed one of her biggest roles in 1999, playing Stevie Van Lowe on the sitcom "The Parkers." She had previously played the character in an episode of "Moesha," from which "The Parkers" spun off. "The Parkers" ran for five seasons through 2004.

Further Television Career

In the early 00s, von Oÿ had a main voice role in the first season of the children's animated series "What's with Andy?" Some years after that, she voiced a character in an episode of the adult animated sitcom "Family Guy" and appeared in an episode of the police procedural crime series "Cold Case." Von Oÿ appeared infrequently on the small screen in the years following that. She returned in 2017 as a contestant on the rebooted competition series "Battle of the Network Stars." Five years after that, von Oÿ appeared as herself in an episode of the sitcom "Call Me Kat," reuniting her with her former "Blossom" costar Mayim Bialik.

Film Career

On the big screen, von Oÿ first appeared in Oliver Stone's Oscar-winning 1989 biographical drama "Born on the Fourth of July," starring Tom Cruise. She played the young version of Susanne Kovic, played as an adult by Anne Bobby. Her next film role was in the 1995 Disney animated film "A Goofy Movie," in which she voiced the character Stacey. Von Oÿ later appeared as a different character in the 2000 sequel "An Extremely Goofy Movie." She continued voice-acting after that, playing Gracie in the direct-to-video fantasy comedy sequel "Dr. Dolittle 3."

Music Career

As a singer, von Oÿ recorded a demo CD in 2000 with the aim of launching her career in country music. Her career didn't quite take off in a huge way, but she did release her debut album, "Breathing Room," in 2007. Two years after that, she released "Coffee & Men (An EP for Childish Adults)."

Personal Life

In late 2010, von Oÿ married computer-data consultant Brad Bratcher. The couple had two daughters named Gray and Marlowe before divorcing in 2020.

Von Oÿ resides in Nashville, Tennessee. There, she serves as the associate editor and lead local writer for the lifestyle publication StyleBlueprint. Previously, she had her own blog called the Cradle Chronicles, on which she wrote about her adventures in motherhood.

Real Estate

In 2003 Jenna paid $1.325 million for a 4,600 square foot home in Encino, California. She sold this home in 2006 for $2.25 million. Upon selling her LA home, she moved to the suburbs of Nashville to focus on her music career.