Jenna Ushkowitz Net Worth

What is Jenna Ushkowitz's Net Worth?

Jenna Ushkowitz is an American actress, singer, Broadway producer, and podcaster who has a net worth of $4 million. Jenna Ushkowitz is best known for playing Tina Cohen-Chang on the Fox musical dramedy television series "Glee." On Broadway, she acted in "The King and I," "Spring Awakening," and "Waitress" and co-produced "Once on This Island," "Be More Chill," and "The Inheritance."

Early Life and Education

Jenna Ushkowitz was born on April 28, 1986 in Seoul, South Korea. When she was four months old, she was adopted by American parents Judi and Brad, who raised her and her brother Gregg in East Meadow, New York. Ushkowitz was educated at the Parkway School in East Meadow and Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville on Long Island. She acted in many high school musical productions, including "Les Misérables," "The Baker's Wife," and "Into the Woods." After graduating from Holy Trinity in 2004, Ushkowitz attended Marymount Manhattan College, from which she graduated in 2007.

Career Beginnings

Ushkowitz began her career as a small child, first appearing in a print advertisement for Playskool's Dress Me Up Ernie doll. After that, she did television commercials for Toys R Us, Burger King, Hess toy trucks, and Jell-O. Ushkowitz did three Jell-O commercials in total, all with comedian Bill Cosby. She also appeared on "Sesame Street" for four years.

Glee

Ushkowitz had her career breakthrough in 2009 when she began playing shy high school student Tina Cohen-Chang on the Fox musical dramedy series "Glee." She was a regular cast member for the first five seasons of the show before Tina became a recurring character in the sixth and final season in 2015. On "Glee," Ushkowitz performed such songs as "True Colors," "Because You Loved Me," "Gangnam Style," "Hung Up," and "I Kissed a Girl." In 2010 and 2011, she went on live concert tours with her "Glee" co-stars in North American, England, and Ireland. Performances from the tours were featured in the 2011 3D concert documentary "Glee: The 3D Concert Movie." In 2013, Ushkowitz penned an autobiography based on her time on "Glee" entitled "Choosing Glee."

Other Acting Roles

In 1996, Ushkowitz made her Broadway debut in the revival of "The King and I." She played the role of Royal Child through 1998. Ushkowitz returned to Broadway a decade later to understudy multiple roles in the musical "Spring Awakening." In 2014, she played Jeannie Ryan in the Hollywood Bowl production of "Hair." The following year, Ushkowitz starred as Julia Sullivan in a production of "The Wedding Singer" at Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. In 2016, she temporarily took over the role of Dawn Williams in the Broadway musical "Waitress" and also appeared in a performance of "The 24 Hour Plays." Ushkowitz went on to appear in the 2017 musical film "Hello Again," based on the stage musical of the same name. In 2020, she appeared in the comedy film "1 Night in San Diego," and in 2022 she both directed and starred in the short film "The Dinner Party." From 2023 to 2024, Ushkowitz voiced the character Queen Ryung in the Netflix animated series "Princess Power."

Producing and Podcasting

In 2017, Ushkowitz co-produced her first Broadway show, the revival of the musical "Once on This Island." Highly acclaimed, it went on to win the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. In 2019, Ushkowitz co-produced two stage shows debuting on Broadway: the musical "Be More Chill" and the play "The Inheritance." The latter went on to win the Tony Award for Best Play.

In 2016, Ushkowitz launched the podcast network At Will Radio with Will Malnati. On the network, she hosted the podcast "Infinite Positivities." In 2019, Ushkowitz began the podcast "Showmance" with her former "Glee" co-star Kevin McHale to talk about their relationship and time on the show. The pair launched a new "Glee"-themed podcast, "And That's What You Really Missed," in 2022.

Charity and Advocacy

In 2014, Ushkowitz co-founded the Kindred Foundation with fellow actress and South Korean adoptee Samantha Futerman. The organization provides services to adoptees and their families around the world, including support with travel and translation. Elsewhere, Ushkowitz has advocated for such causes as LGBTQ rights and ocean conservation, working with groups including NYCLASS and Oceana.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2021, Ushkowitz married David Stanley. They had their first child, Emma, in 2022, followed by their second, Graham, in 2024.