What Is Jenna-Louise Coleman's Net Worth?

Jenna-Louise Coleman, more commonly known as Jenna Coleman, is an English actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Jenna-Louise Coleman started acting as a kid and got her first role starring as Jasmine Thomas in the television series "Emmerdale," which she starred on from 2005 to 2009. Coleman is also known for playing Lindsay James on "Waterloo Road" (2009), Clara Oswald on "Doctor Who" (2012–2017), and Queen Victoria on "Victoria" (2016–2019), and she starred in and executive produced the 2024 miniseries "The Jetty."

Jenna has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the films "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011), "Me Before You" (2016), "Klokkenluider" (2022), and "Jackdaw" (2023), the miniseries "Titanic" (2012), "Death Comes to Pemberley" (2013), and "The Serpent" (2021), and the television series "The Sandman" (2022), and "Wilderness" (2023).

She has also lent her voice to the English dubs of the video games "Xenoblade Chronicles" (2010), "Xenoblade Chronicles 3D" (2015), "Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition" (2020), and "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" (2022), and she voiced her "Doctor Who" character in 2015's "Lego Dimensions." Coleman earned nominations behind the Voice Actors Awards and NAVGTR Awards for "Xenoblade Chronicles."

Early Life

Jenna-Louise Coleman was born on April 27, 1986, in Blackpool, Lancashire, England. Jenna is the daughter of Keith and Karen Coleman, and she has a brother, Ben. Keith works as a joiner and fitter, focusing on restaurant and bar interiors, and Ben is a joiner as well. Coleman's ancestry is English, Welsh, Scottish, and Irish. She was head girl at Arnold School, representing the entire student body. When Jenna was 10 years old, she appeared in a Blackpool Opera House production of the play "Summer Holiday." During her youth, she joined the theatre company In Yer Space, and when she performed with them at the Edinburgh Festival, she won an award. Coleman was offered a spot at the University of York to study English, but she decided to forego college to star as Jasmine Thomas on the ITV soap opera "Emmerdale."

Career

Jenna starred on "Emmerdale" from 2005 to 2009, and she had a recurring role as Lindsay James on the BBC One drama "Waterloo Road" soon after leaving the soap opera. In 2012, she appeared in the miniseries " Titanic" and "Room at the Top" and began starring as Clara Oswald on the long-running science-fiction series "Doctor Who." After moving to Los Angeles, she landed her first feature film, the 2011 blockbuster "Captain America: The First Avenger," which earned $370.6 million at the box office.

In 2013, Coleman appeared in the miniseries "Dancing on the Edge" and "Death Comes to Pemberley" and the TV movie "The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot," and in 2016, she co-starred with Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, and Janet McTeer in the film "Me Before You," which grossed $208.3 million against a $20 million budget.

From 2016 to 2019, Jenna starred as Queen Victoria on the ITV historical drama "Victoria," and in 2018, she played Joanna Lindsay in the miniseries "The Cry." In 2021, Coleman starred as Marie-Andrée Leclerc in the miniseries "The Serpent," and the following year, she appeared in the film "Klokkenluider" and had a recurring role as Johanna Constantine on the Netflix series "The Sandman." In 2023, she starred as Bo in the film "Jackdaw" and as Liv Taylor on the Amazon Prime Video series "Wilderness."

In 2024, she played Ember Manning in the miniseries "The Jetty," which she also executive produced. Coleman narrated the 2013 audiobook of "The Secret Garden" as well as "The Tale of the Flopsy Bunnies" on "Beatrix Potter: The Complete Tales" (2020), and she provided the voice of Belle in "A Christmas Carol" (2016) and Iris Nightingale in "Iris is More Than Okay" (2024).

Personal Life

From 2011 to 2015, Jenna dated "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden, and she was in a relationship with actor Tom Hughes from 2016 to 2020. Since 2020, she has been in a relationship with director Jamie Childs, who directed several episodes of "The Sandman." In June 2024, Coleman revealed that the couple was expecting a child, and she reportedly gave birth in the fall. Jenna has been an ambassador for the charitable organizations the One To One Children's Fund and Place2Be, and she has supported Red Nose Day and Comic Relief.

Awards and Nominations

Coleman received several award nominations for "Emmerdale," including a National Television Award nomination for Most Popular Newcomer (2006) and British Soap Award nominations for Best Newcomer (2006), Best Dramatic Performance (2009), Sexiest Female (2009), and Best Actress (2009). "Dr. Who" earned her a "TV Times" Award for Favourite Newcomer in 2013 and a "Glamour" Award for UK TV Actress in 2014 as well as a Nickelodeon UK Kids' Choice Award nomination for Favourite UK Actress (2013), two "TV Choice" Award nominations for Best Actress (2013 and 2015), a BAFTA Cymru nomination for Best Actress (2015), and a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress on Television (2015). For "Victoria," Jenna won a Golden Nymph Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama TV Series and received two National Television Award nominations for Best Drama Performance (2017 and 2018) and a Movieguide Award nomination for the Grace Award for Most Inspiring Performance for TV (2018). She also earned numerous awards and nominations for "The Cry," winning a "Harper's Bazaar" Women of the Year Award for TV Actress of the Year (2018), an I Talk Telly Award for Best Dramatic Performance (2018), and a Logie Award for Most Outstanding Actress (2019).