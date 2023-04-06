What is Jenna Dewan's Net Worth?

Jenna Dewan is an American actress, model, businesswoman, producer and dancer who has a net worth of $30 million. Jenna Dewan is perhaps best known today for her relationship with actor/producer Channing Tatum. Jenna and Channing were married in 2009 and announced their split in April 2018. The couple have one child together, a daughter named Everly. Since they were married during some extremely successful years for Channing, Jenna is believed to have been paid a divorce settlement in the $20-30 million range including real estate and ongoing spousal support.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Dec 3, 1980 (42 years old) Place of Birth: Hartford Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Actor, Dancer, Model, Businessperson Nationality: United States of America

Outside of her relationship with Channing Tatum is an accomplished actor and dancer in her own right. Jenna started her career dancing with multiple recording artists including N'Sync, Pink, Missy Elliott, and on Janet Jackson's "All for You" tour, before launching her acting career. Dewan first gained widespread recognition for her starring role in the 2006 romantic dance film "Step Up." She went on to have a prolific career on television, with roles in such series as "The Playboy Club," "American Horror Story," "Supergirl," and "The Rookie," and hosting gigs on the reality series "World of Dance" and "Flirty Dancing." Dewan's other credits include the films "10 Years" and "The Wedding Year."

Early Life and Education

Jenna Dewan was born on December 3, 1980 in Hartford, Connecticut to Nancy and Darryll. She is of German and English descent on her mother's side and of Polish and Lebanese descent on her father's side. Growing up, Dewan moved frequently with her family. As a teenager, she went to Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson, Maryland, where she served as a varsity cheerleader. After another family move, Dewan transferred to Grapevine High School in Texas, where she continued her varsity cheerleading. She went on to attend the University of Southern California.

Career Beginnings as Dancer

Dewan began her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, first appearing in the singer's music video for the song "Doesn't Really Matter" in 2000. The following year, she was in the video for "All for You," and also joined Jackson on the tour of the same name. Dewan also appeared as a dancer in music videos for Mandy Moore, Toni Braxton, and Missy Elliott, among other artists.

Film Career

Dewan made her feature film debut in 2002 with a small part in the teen comedy film "The Hot Chick." Three years later, she starred as the titular character in the supernatural horror film "Tamara." Dewan had her breakthrough year in 2006 with three film credits. First, she appeared as a dance student in the drama "Take the Lead," starring Antonio Banderas. She next starred in another dance film, "Step Up," playing a privileged woman who falls for her disadvantaged dance partner, played by Channing Tatum. The film was a box-office hit, grossing $114 million worldwide and spawning a franchise with multiple sequels. Dewan's final film of 2006 was the supernatural horror sequel "The Grudge 2." She next appeared in the 2008 direct-to-video thriller "Love Lies Bleeding." The year after that, Dewan was in four films: the musical "Falling Awake" and the comedies "The Six Wives of Henry Lefay," "The Jerk Theory," and "American Virgin."

Dewan had a big year in 2011, with another four film credits: "The Legend of Hell's Gate: An American Conspiracy," "Setup," and the comedies "Balls to the Wall" and "10 Years." The lattermost film reunited her with her "Step Up" costar and then-husband Channing Tatum. Dewan next appeared in the 2012 romantic comedy "Slightly Single in L.A.," with Lacey Chabert and Kip Pardue. Following a seven-year break from the big screen, she returned in 2019 to star in the romantic anthology film "Berlin, I Love You" and the romantic comedy "The Wedding Year," costarring Sarah Hyland and Tyler James Williams.

Television Career

Dewan first appeared on television in 2004 with guest appearances on the sitcom "Quintuplets" and the soap opera "The Young and the Restless." She made another guest appearance, on the sitcom "Joey," in 2005. In 2008, Dewan starred in the Lifetime television film "Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal," and in 2009 appeared in two episodes of the rebooted "Melrose Place." Her first main role on a series came in 2011, when she played Bunny Janie on the short-lived historical crime drama "The Playboy Club." Following that, Dewan played the recurring role of Teresa Morrison on "American Horror Story: Asylum," the second season of the horror anthology series. In 2013, she starred in the television film "She Made Them Do It" and began playing the main role of Freya Beauchamp on the Lifetime series "Witches of East End," based on the novel of the same name by Melissa de la Cruz.

From 2015 to 2016, Dewan played Lucy Lane on the superhero series "Supergirl"; she would later reprise the role in five episodes of "Superman & Lois." Turning to television hosting, Dewan hosted the reality competition series "World of Dance" for its first two seasons, and served as a guest mentor in season three. She later hosted the short-lived reality series "Flirty Dancing" and served as a judge on the reality competition series "Come Dance with Me." Meanwhile, as an actor, Dewan played the recurring role of Julian Booth in the second season of the medical drama series "The Resident." In 2019, she starred on the short-lived Netflix musical drama series "Soundtrack." Dewan landed one of her biggest roles in 2021, playing firefighter Bailey Nune on the police procedural crime drama series "The Rookie." After appearing in a recurring capacity in season three, she became part of the main cast in season four. In 2022, Dewan starred in the Lifetime television film "Let's Get Physical."

Personal Life

Dewan started dating actor Channing Tatum in 2006 after they worked together on the film "Step Up." The pair got married three years later, and had a daughter in 2013. Dewan and Tatum separated in 2018 and got divorced in late 2019. During their separation, Dewan began dating actor and singer Steve Kazee; they got engaged in early 2020 and had a son not long after that.

Real Estate

In 2008, Channing and Jenna paid $2.6 million for a hillside home in LA's Laurel Canyon. In February 2018, the Channings paid $6 million for a home in Beverly Hills, California. They no longer own the Laurel Canyon home and after the divorce, Jenna briefly continued living at the Beverly Hills home which is still owned by Channing today. After moving out, Channing rented a home in LA's San Fernando Valley for $25,000 per month. It's not clear as of this writing if he has purchased a new primary residence for himself. At some point Jenna moved out of the BH mansion and into a rented home in an LA suburb.

In March 2021 Jenna paid $4.7 million for a home in Encino, California.