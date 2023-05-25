Jen Shah net worth

What is Jen Shah's Net Worth?

Jen Shah is a reality television personality who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Jen Shah rose to fame as a cast member on the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," which began in 2020. She starred on the show alongside Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jennie Nguyen. During filming of the second season in 2021, Shah was arrested for wire fraud and money laundering; she was subsequently sentenced to jail for over six years.

Early Life and Education

Jen Shah was born as Jennifer Lui on October 4, 1973 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is of Hawaiian and Tongan descent. Raised Mormon, she eventually converted to Islam. For her higher education, Shah attended the University of Utah in her hometown.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Shah became well-known when she began starring on the Bravo reality television series "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," which premiered in late 2020. The 10th installment in the "Real Housewives" franchise, it follows the personal and professional lives of a group of women living in the greater Salt Lake City area in Utah. For the first season of the show, Shah starred alongside Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay. In the second season, Jennie Nguyen joined the cast; however, she was fired ahead of season three for racist posts on Facebook. Cosby also did not return for the third season. New additions included friends of the housewives Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete.

Arrest and Sentencing

While filming the second season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" in early 2021, Shah was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. This was in connection to a nationwide telemarketing scheme that had targeted the elderly and working-class people. Shah initially pled not guilty. Her case was chronicled in the Hulu documentary film "Housewife and the Shah Shocker," which premiered in November of 2021. In the summer of 2022, Shah finally pled guilty, and in early 2023 was sentenced to a six-and-a-half-year jail term. Shah began her sentence on February 17 in a minimum-security jail in Texas.

Personal Life

In 1994, Shah married football coach and player Sharrieff Shah, whom she met when they were both attending the University of Utah. It was he who inspired her to convert to Islam. Sharrieff later earned a Juris Doctor degree and practiced law in Utah for over a decade. The couple has two sons named Sharrieff Jr. and Omar.

Shah has frequently struggled with her mental health. After her father passed away, she began taking medication for depression and anxiety. Her struggles caused significant tension with her husband, nearly ending their marriage. Shah's depression and anxiety were later inflamed by her legal troubles, resulting in a suicide attempt that led to a hospital stay.