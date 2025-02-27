What is Jeffrey DeMunn's Net Worth?

Jeffrey DeMunn is an American actor of the screen and stage who has a net worth of $3 million. Jeffrey DeMunn is known for his roles in such films as "The Hitcher," "The Green Mile," "The Majestic," and "The Mist." He is also known for his roles on the television series "The Walking Dead" and "Billions." On stage, DeMunn's credits include "A Prayer for My Daughter," "K2," "Don Juan," "One Shoe Off," "Stuff Happens," and "King Lear."

Early Life and Education

Jeffrey DeMunn was born on April 25, 1947 in Buffalo, New York to Violet and James. For his higher education, he went to Union College, from which he earned his bachelor's degree in English. DeMunn went on to train at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in England.

Theater Career

DeMunn began his acting career in theater, with roles in national touring productions of "King Lear" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in the early 1970s. At the end of the decade, he appeared in "A Prayer for My Daughter" and "Bent," and won a Drama Desk Award for the former. In the early 1980s, DeMunn received a Tony Award nomination for his leading role in the play "K2." He also appeared in such productions as "Modigliani," "Don Juan," and "The Country Girl." DeMunn's theater credits in the 1990s included "One Shoe Off," "Hedda Gabler," "Gun-Shy," and "The Price." In the '00s, he acted in "Our Town," "A Picasso," and "Stuff Happens," among other shows. DeMunn's later credits include "Death of a Salesman" and "A Great Wilderness."

Television Career

DeMunn first appeared on television in 1978 with a role in the TV film "The Last Tenant." He appeared in a number of other television films after that, including "Sanctuary of Fear" (1979), "Word of Honor" (1981), and "I Married Wyatt Earp" (1982). In the latter half of the 1980s, DeMunn had guest roles on such shows as "Hill Street Blues," "The Twilight Zone," "Moonlighting," and "Dear John." He also portrayed William Herndon in the miniseries "Lincoln." Kicking off the 1990s, DeMunn was in the television films "By Dawn's Early Light" and "Crash: The Mystery of Flight 1501," as well as in an episode of "L.A. Law." He would appear in many more television films throughout the decade, including "Barbarians at the Gate," "Citizen X," "Hiroshima," and "Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story." For his performance as real-life serial killer Andrei Chikatilo in "Citizen X," DeMunn received an Emmy Award nomination. Among his other notable credits in the 1990s was a recurring role on "Law & Order."

DeMunn had guest roles on an array of shows in the '00s, including "Gideon's Crossing," "The Practice," "ER," "Hack," "The West Wing," and "Cashmere Mafia." He was also in the two-part HBO miniseries "Empire Falls," which aired in 2005. DeMunn landed his biggest television role yet in 2010, when he started playing Dale Horvath on the AMC series "The Walking Dead." He played the character for the first two seasons of the show. After that, DeMunn played the main role of LAPD detective Hal Morrison on the short-lived TNT series "Mob City," which aired in 2013. He also had a two-episode role on CBS's "The Good Wife" that year. Following guest roles on "The Affair" and "The Blacklist," DeMunn began his next major role in 2016, on the Showtime series "Billions." He played Chuck Rhoades Sr., the father of Paul Giamatti's main character, for all seven of the show's seasons through 2023.

Film Career

DeMunn debuted on the big screen in 1980. That year, he appeared in three films: "Resurrection," "The First Deadly Sin," and "Christmas Evil." In 1981, DeMunn portrayed Harry Houdini in Miloš Forman's adaptation of the novel "Ragtime." The next year, he appeared in the biographical films "I'm Dancing as Fast as I Can" and "Frances." DeMunn's subsequent credits included "Windy City," "Warning Sign," and "The Hitcher." In 1986, he appeared in "The Blob" and "Betrayed." His final film of the decade was the 1989 biographical dramedy "Blaze."

In the early 1990s, DeMunn had roles in "Eyes of an Angel" and "Newsies." He also appeared in "The Shawshank Redemption," directed by Frank Darabont. DeMunn would later appear in Darabont's films "The Green Mile" (1999), "The Majestic" (2001), and "The Mist" (2007). His other credits in the '90s included "Phenomenon," "Turbulence," and the big-screen adaptation of "The X-Files." DeMunn's film credits in the 21st century include "Hollywoodland," "Burn After Reading," "Another Happy Day," "Adult Beginners," and "Marshall."

Personal Life

From 1974 until their divorce in 1995, DeMunn was married to Ann Sekjaer. He wed his second wife, Kerry Leah, in 2001. DeMunn has two children named Heather and Kevin.

Real Estate

In 2018, Jeffrey paid $790,000 for a home in Highland, New York. The home sits on a 48-acre lot and is worth around $1.5 million today.